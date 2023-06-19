Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Leave It On The Dance Floor

Podcast Leave It On The Dance Floor
Abby Lee Miller founded the world-renowned Abby Lee Dance Company at the age of 14. Since then, her competition teams have been highly awarded in the competition circuit.
  • Let The Floodgates Open.
    Let the flood gates open…Abby Lee Miller sits down to unpack all the chaos that ensued as her television journey began in 2011.She discusses her relationships with the original cast members of Dance Moms at the Abby Lee Dance Company prior to the first season of the show, how it all started, struggles she faced as a business owner while filming and all we can expect to come from her brand-new podcast.Join us each week as we rewatch and recap your favorite episodes of Dance Moms, Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition and Abby’s Studio Rescue spilling behind the scenes secrets, exclusive never-before-seen content and more!CONNECT WITH ABBY LEE:WEEKLY ZOOM CLASSES, APPAREL & MORE: https://linktr.ee/TherealabbyleePATREON: https://www.patreon.com/THEREALABBYLEECAMEO: https://www.cameo.com/therealabbyleeINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/therealabbyleeFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialAbbyLeeMiller/TWITTER: https://twitter.com/abby_lee_millerTIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@aldctherealabbylee?source=h5_m Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/19/2023
    1:34:54

Abby Lee Miller founded the world-renowned Abby Lee Dance Company at the age of 14. Since then, her competition teams have been highly awarded in the competition circuit; from State, Regional, and National titles year after year. ALDC Alumni perform professionally on major box office blockbuster films, television shows, worldwide theme parks, Radio City Music Hall, and Broadway shows. Some of her most notable students became household names, after appearing on her reality television series "Dance Moms". She went on to additionally star in a franchise of spinoffs including Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition and Abby’s Studio Rescue - where she served as Executive Producer.


Join the Queen of Dance as she recaps fan-favorite episodes and moments of her vast career on television seen in over 125 different countries with surprise Celebrity Guest Appearances, Behind the Scenes Secrets and more! Follow @leaveitonthedancefloorpodcast on all platforms for more and subscribe to Abby Lee Miller on YouTube Premium &amp; Patreon to become an ALDC Elite where you will have access to EXCLUSIVE NEVER BEFORE SEEN content.


Special thanks to Bill Brandt/We3KingsMusic, writer and owner of "Livin' On The Dance Floor" featuring vocals by Nikko Lowe for granting us access to opening credits music.


Host/Executive Producer: Abby Lee Miller

Cohost/Creator: Michael David Magaraci


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

