About Leave It On The Dance Floor





Abby Lee Miller founded the world-renowned Abby Lee Dance Company at the age of 14. Since then, her competition teams have been highly awarded in the competition circuit; from State, Regional, and National titles year after year. ALDC Alumni perform professionally on major box office blockbuster films, television shows, worldwide theme parks, Radio City Music Hall, and Broadway shows. Some of her most notable students became household names, after appearing on her reality television series "Dance Moms". She went on to additionally star in a franchise of spinoffs including Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition and Abby’s Studio Rescue - where she served as Executive Producer.

Join the Queen of Dance as she recaps fan-favorite episodes and moments of her vast career on television seen in over 125 different countries with surprise Celebrity Guest Appearances, Behind the Scenes Secrets and more! Follow @leaveitonthedancefloorpodcast on all platforms for more and subscribe to Abby Lee Miller on YouTube Premium & Patreon to become an ALDC Elite where you will have access to EXCLUSIVE NEVER BEFORE SEEN content.

Special thanks to Bill Brandt/We3KingsMusic, writer and owner of "Livin' On The Dance Floor" featuring vocals by Nikko Lowe for granting us access to opening credits music.

Host/Executive Producer: Abby Lee Miller

Cohost/Creator: Michael David Magaraci

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.