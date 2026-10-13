In this episode, Roy and Ania tackle the difference between tú (informal you) and usted (formal you) in Spanish, a distinction that doesn't exist in English. They introduce two new verbs, vivir (to live) and dedicarse (to do for a living), working through the full present tense conjugation of each. Roy then practices switching between informal and formal question forms, for example asking ¿cómo te llamas? with a friend versus ¿cómo se llama? with someone he doesn't know, along with ¿cuántos años tienes? versus ¿cuántos años tiene?, and ¿a qué te dedicas? versus ¿a qué se dedica?. It's a mental workout, but by the end Roy has a clear sense of when to use each form.



🇪🇸 Perfect for: Beginners ready to learn the tú vs usted distinction and start speaking with the right level of formality.



🔗 About Your Host (Roy Coughlan)



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Website: https://roycoughlan.com/



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🤝 Meet Your Co-Host — Ania, Teatro de Idiomas



Hi, I'm Ania, founder of Teatro de Idiomas. Learning Spanish or Polish with us isn't just effective, it's fun, inspiring, and super exciting. We teach through Spanish, English, or Russian, so you can learn in a language you already feel comfortable with.

📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/teatrodeidiomas/

🌐 Website: https://teatrodeidiomas.pl/pl/



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