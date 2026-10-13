Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
17 episodes
- In this episode, Roy and Ania put together a complete personal introduction in Spanish. Roy practices answering a full set of personal questions: his name and surname (me llamo Roy, me apellido Coughlan), nationality (soy de Irlanda), age (cincuenta y tres años), profession (soy empresario), languages spoken (hablo español, inglés y polaco), and where he lives (vivo en Łódź, Polonia), before wrapping up with contact-style questions about phone number and email. By the end, Roy has a full self-introduction ready to use in Spanish.
🇪🇸 Perfect for: Beginners who want a simple template for introducing themselves fully in Spanish.
🔗 About Your Host (Roy Coughlan)
Explore more podcasts: Find all podcasts at the PodFather Network
Website: https://roycoughlan.com/
Need help running your business? If you are looking for a Virtual Assistant and get reliable support for your daily operations.
Virtual Assistants: https://va.world/
Private Networking Group: Learn about a Private Networking Group in 50 US States & 46+ Countries with 695+ Members https://connectedleaders.academy
Brain Upgrade: https://brainupgrade.org/
Authority Alliance: A Foundation of Experts — https://www.theauthorityalliance.com
🤝 Meet Your Co-Host — Ania, Teatro de Idiomas
Hi, I'm Ania, founder of Teatro de Idiomas. Learning Spanish or Polish with us isn't just effective, it's fun, inspiring, and super exciting. We teach through Spanish, English, or Russian, so you can learn in a language you already feel comfortable with.
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/teatrodeidiomas/
🌐 Website: https://teatrodeidiomas.pl/pl/
#LearnSpanish #LearnSpanishPodcast #SpanishForBeginners #SpanishVocabulary #IntroduceYourself #LanguageLearning #EspañolParaTodos #Podcast #LearnLanguages #BeginnerSpanish
- In this episode, Roy and Ania tackle the difference between tú (informal you) and usted (formal you) in Spanish, a distinction that doesn't exist in English. They introduce two new verbs, vivir (to live) and dedicarse (to do for a living), working through the full present tense conjugation of each. Roy then practices switching between informal and formal question forms, for example asking ¿cómo te llamas? with a friend versus ¿cómo se llama? with someone he doesn't know, along with ¿cuántos años tienes? versus ¿cuántos años tiene?, and ¿a qué te dedicas? versus ¿a qué se dedica?. It's a mental workout, but by the end Roy has a clear sense of when to use each form.
🇪🇸 Perfect for: Beginners ready to learn the tú vs usted distinction and start speaking with the right level of formality.
🔗 About Your Host (Roy Coughlan)
Explore more podcasts: Find all podcasts at the PodFather Network
Website: https://roycoughlan.com/
Need help running your business? If you are looking for a Virtual Assistant and get reliable support for your daily operations.
Virtual Assistants: https://va.world/
Private Networking Group: Learn about a Private Networking Group in 50 US States & 46+ Countries with 695+ Members https://connectedleaders.academy
Brain Upgrade: https://brainupgrade.org/
Authority Alliance: A Foundation of Experts — https://www.theauthorityalliance.com
🤝 Meet Your Co-Host — Ania, Teatro de Idiomas
Hi, I'm Ania, founder of Teatro de Idiomas. Learning Spanish or Polish with us isn't just effective, it's fun, inspiring, and super exciting. We teach through Spanish, English, or Russian, so you can learn in a language you already feel comfortable with.
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/teatrodeidiomas/
🌐 Website: https://teatrodeidiomas.pl/pl/
#LearnSpanish #LearnSpanishPodcast #SpanishForBeginners #SpanishGrammar #TuVsUsted #FormalSpanish #LanguageLearning #EspañolParaTodos #Podcast #LearnLanguages #BeginnerSpanish
- In this episode, Roy and Ania continue their conversational practice with a fresh round of everyday questions in Spanish. Topics range from possessions (¿tienes una bicicleta?, ¿tienes muchos libros?) to family size (mi familia es pequeña), nationality and culture (talking about Poland, Polish cinema, and its link to Łódź), and personal details like being a student, favorite books, dietary choices, and fears, including a fun mix-up between arañas (spiders) and ananas (pineapple). They also touch on well-known figures like Ed Sheeran to practice talking about where people are from, closing out the conversation-style format from the previous episode.
🇪🇸 Perfect for: Beginners continuing to build conversational confidence with everyday personal questions in Spanish.
🔗 About Your Host (Roy Coughlan)
Explore more podcasts: Find all podcasts at the PodFather Network
Website: https://roycoughlan.com/
Need help running your business? If you are looking for a Virtual Assistant and get reliable support for your daily operations.
Virtual Assistants: https://va.world/
Private Networking Group: Learn about a Private Networking Group in 50 US States & 46+ Countries with 695+ Members https://connectedleaders.academy
Brain Upgrade: https://brainupgrade.org/
Authority Alliance: A Foundation of Experts — https://www.theauthorityalliance.com
🤝 Meet Your Co-Host — Ania, Teatro de Idiomas
Hi, I'm Ania, founder of Teatro de Idiomas. Learning Spanish or Polish with us isn't just effective, it's fun, inspiring, and super exciting. We teach through Spanish, English, or Russian, so you can learn in a language you already feel comfortable with.
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/teatrodeidiomas/
🌐 Website: https://teatrodeidiomas.pl/pl/
#LearnSpanish #LearnSpanishPodcast #SpanishForBeginners #SpanishConversation #SpanishPractice #LanguageLearning #EspañolParaTodos #Podcast #LearnLanguages #BeginnerSpanish #SpanishQandA
#14 Las Preguntas: Practicing Spanish Through Everyday Questions | Learn Spanish Podcast09/02/2026 | 8 mins.In this episode, Roy and Ania put everything learned so far into practice through a series of everyday conversational questions in Spanish. They cover personality traits (¿eres una persona paciente o impaciente?), pets, general mood, siblings, friendships, and family, along with fun tangents about celebrities like Shakira and Enrique Iglesias. Roy also practices describing physical traits like eye color (a veces azul, a veces verde) and responds to a range of personal questions using the verbs and vocabulary built up across earlier episodes, wrapping up with a well-earned congratulations from Ania on how far his Spanish has come.
🇪🇸 Perfect for: Beginners ready to move from isolated vocabulary and verb drills into real conversational practice.
🔗 About Your Host (Roy Coughlan)
Explore more podcasts: Find all podcasts at the PodFather Network
Website: https://roycoughlan.com/
Need help running your business? If you are looking for a Virtual Assistant and get reliable support for your daily operations.
Virtual Assistants: https://va.world/
Private Networking Group: Learn about a Private Networking Group in 50 US States & 44+ Countries with 675+ Members https://connectedleaders.academy
Brain Upgrade: https://brainupgrade.org/
🤝 Meet Your Co-Host — Ania, Teatro de Idiomas
Hi, I'm Ania, founder of Teatro de Idiomas. Learning Spanish or Polish with us isn't just effective, it's fun, inspiring, and super exciting. We teach through Spanish, English, or Russian, so you can learn in a language you already feel comfortable with.
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/teatrodeidiomas/
🌐 Website: https://teatrodeidiomas.pl/pl/
#LearnSpanish #LearnSpanishPodcast #SpanishForBeginners #SpanishConversation #SpanishPractice #LanguageLearning #EspañolParaTodos #Podcast #LearnLanguages #BeginnerSpanish #SpanishQandA
- In this episode, Roy and Ania tie together the verbs learned in previous episodes, estar and tener, to talk about feelings and sensations in Spanish. For feelings, they use estar, covering words like contento (content), alegre (cheerful), feliz (happy), triste (sad), preocupado (worried), enfadado (angry), enamorado (in love), serio (serious), aburrido (bored), and cansado (tired). For physical sensations, they switch to tener, working through tener frío (to be cold), tener calor (to be hot), tener dolor (to have pain), tener sueño (to be sleepy), and tener hambre (to be hungry). Ania also teaches Roy how to say lo siento or perdón for I'm sorry, before wrapping up with a question for listeners to answer in the comments.
🇪🇸 Perfect for: Beginners who've learned estar and tener and are ready to put them to practical use talking about feelings and physical sensations.
🔗 About Your Host (Roy Coughlan)
Explore more podcasts: Find all podcasts at the PodFather Network
Website: https://roycoughlan.com/
Need help running your business? If you are looking for a Virtual Assistant and get reliable support for your daily operations.
Virtual Assistants: https://va.world/
Private Networking Group: Learn about a Private Networking Group in 50 US States & 44+ Countries with 675+ Members https://connectedleaders.academy
Brain Upgrade: https://brainupgrade.org/
🤝 Meet Your Co-Host — Ania, Teatro de Idiomas
Hi, I'm Ania, founder of Teatro de Idiomas. Learning Spanish or Polish with us isn't just effective, it's fun, inspiring, and super exciting. We teach through Spanish, English, or Russian, so you can learn in a language you already feel comfortable with.
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/teatrodeidiomas/
🌐 Website: https://teatrodeidiomas.pl/pl/
#LearnSpanish #LearnSpanishPodcast #SpanishForBeginners #SpanishVocabulary #Sentimientos #SerVsEstarVsTener #SpanishGrammar #LanguageLearning #EspañolParaTodos #Podcast #LearnLanguages #BeginnerSpanish
More Education podcasts
Trending Education podcasts
About Learn Spanish
Learn Spanish Podcast — Real Conversations for Real Spanish LearnersLearn Spanish Podcast is a language-learning show where a real beginner learns Spanish in real time, alongside an experienced teacher. Hosted by Roy Coughlan (the student) and Ania (the teacher and co-host, also known from Learn Polish Podcast), each episode breaks down practical Spanish vocabulary, grammar, and pronunciation through natural conversation rather than scripted lessons.Unlike traditional language courses, this podcast follows an authentic learning journey: mistakes, corrections, and progress happen live on air, making it ideal for beginner and intermediate Spanish learners who want to hear how real language acquisition actually works.Episodes cover everyday vocabulary, common phrases, grammar explanations, cultural context, and conversational practice for anyone learning Spanish as a second language. Perfect for commuters, travelers, expats, and self-taught learners who want an engaging, low-pressure way ...Podcast website
Listen to Learn Spanish, The Daily Stoic and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Learn Spanish
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Learn Spanish: Podcasts in Family