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MAKE the CASE

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MAKE the CASE
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2 episodes

  • MAKE the CASE

    Voting Rights: The Myth of Voter Fraud

    10/06/2026 | 34 mins.
    How do you distinguish a rule that promises election security from a rule that protects the people already in power? In this inaugural episode of MAKE the CASE, Abdi Soltani, executive director of the ACLU of Northern California, discusses attacks on free and fair elections in California and nationwide, and how the ACLU is working to defend this critical constitutional right.  
    Host: Carmen King, senior communication strategist, ACLU of Northern California 
    Episode Guest:  Abdi Soltani, executive director of the ACLU of Northern California  
    Production Credits: 
    Produced by the ACLU of Northern California 
    Executive Producer: Candice Francis 
    Producer: Jarrod Sport 
    Senior Producer: Joanne Elgart Jennings 
    Senior Editor: Tammerlin Drummond 
    Digital Media Producer: Virginia Reinhart 
    Music: Renzo Gorrio 
    Art Design: Annabelle Ison  
    Administrative Specialist: Kevin Fonseca 
    Learn more about your voting rights and our ACLU voter protection work:
    Voting Rights - ACLU of Northern California 
    Join Californians for Voting Rights in saying NO on Prop 39.
  • MAKE the CASE

    placeholder for trailer

    10/01/2026 | 0 mins.
    Trailer to come on Friday
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About MAKE the CASE
From the ACLU of Northern California, MAKE the CASE takes you behind the scenes of the fights for your civil rights and civil liberties. Host Carmen King sits down each episode with an attorney or organizer and asks them to make their case — on mass surveillance, voter suppression, immigration, and more. Change doesn't have to come from Washington or Sacramento. It starts with people willing to tell the truth and fight back. You don't need a legal background or to agree on every issue to join us. New episodes every week starting October 6th through the end of the month. Listen to MAKE the CASE wherever you get your podcasts.
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