How do you distinguish a rule that promises election security from a rule that protects the people already in power? In this inaugural episode of MAKE the CASE, Abdi Soltani, executive director of the ACLU of Northern California, discusses attacks on free and fair elections in California and nationwide, and how the ACLU is working to defend this critical constitutional right. Host: Carmen King, senior communication strategist, ACLU of Northern California Episode Guest: Abdi Soltani, executive director of the ACLU of Northern California Production Credits: Produced by the ACLU of Northern California Executive Producer: Candice Francis Producer: Jarrod Sport Senior Producer: Joanne Elgart Jennings Senior Editor: Tammerlin Drummond Digital Media Producer: Virginia Reinhart Music: Renzo Gorrio Art Design: Annabelle Ison Administrative Specialist: Kevin Fonseca Learn more about your voting rights and our ACLU voter protection work: Voting Rights - ACLU of Northern California Join Californians for Voting Rights in saying NO on Prop 39.

About MAKE the CASE

About MAKE the CASE

About MAKE the CASE