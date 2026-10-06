Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
2 episodes
- How do you distinguish a rule that promises election security from a rule that protects the people already in power? In this inaugural episode of MAKE the CASE, Abdi Soltani, executive director of the ACLU of Northern California, discusses attacks on free and fair elections in California and nationwide, and how the ACLU is working to defend this critical constitutional right.
Host: Carmen King, senior communication strategist, ACLU of Northern California
Episode Guest: Abdi Soltani, executive director of the ACLU of Northern California
Production Credits:
Produced by the ACLU of Northern California
Executive Producer: Candice Francis
Producer: Jarrod Sport
Senior Producer: Joanne Elgart Jennings
Senior Editor: Tammerlin Drummond
Digital Media Producer: Virginia Reinhart
Music: Renzo Gorrio
Art Design: Annabelle Ison
Administrative Specialist: Kevin Fonseca
Learn more about your voting rights and our ACLU voter protection work:
Voting Rights - ACLU of Northern California
Join Californians for Voting Rights in saying NO on Prop 39.
More Education podcasts
- IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig RobinsonEducation, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Ready For Love with Hilary SilverEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Becoming UnDone® with Dr. Toby BrooksDocumentary, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Motivation Daily by MotiversityEducation, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- The Table with Anthony ONealBusiness, Christianity, Education, Entrepreneurship, Investing, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement
- Mick UnpluggedBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
- Finding Peak with Ryan HanleyBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
- The Mel Robbins PodcastEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- The Jamie Kern Lima ShowBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- How to Be a Better HumanEducation, Self-Improvement
Trending Education podcasts
- Organize 365 PodcastBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- The Rollercoaster PodcastBusiness, Education, Self-Improvement
- The Art of AwakeningAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Spirituality
- Intermediate Spanish Podcast - Español IntermedioEducation, Language Learning
- Melissa & Lori Love Literacy ® | Science of Reading for TeachersCourses, Education, Tutorials
- HerLearn Legacy PodcastEducation, Tutorials
- Breakthrough with Thais Gibson PodcastEducation, Self-Improvement
- Grounded Wellness by Primally PureAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- The Dr Pompa PodcastAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Personal Journals, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Who Am I? PodcastEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Spirituality
- The Dr. Sarah Hensley ShowEducation, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Learning French by AccidentCourses, Education, Language Learning
- Hoy Hablamos: Podcast diario para aprender español - Learn Spanish Daily PodcastCourses, Education, Language Learning
- The Clinical Problem SolversEducation, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Science
- This Is PurdueBusiness, Education, Marketing, Technology
- Silver Disobedience® Perception Dynamics with Dian Griesel: How People Think, Lead and SucceedEducation, Personal Journals, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- No Dumb QuestionsEducation, Society & Culture
- The Symbolic WorldEducation, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- The Dr. Lee Warren PodcastChristianity, Education, Health & Wellness, Life Sciences, Mental Health, Religion & Spirituality, Science, Self-Improvement
- Busy, Yet PrettyEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- How Hard Can It Be? with Diana Maria RivaEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
About MAKE the CASE
From the ACLU of Northern California, MAKE the CASE takes you behind the scenes of the fights for your civil rights and civil liberties. Host Carmen King sits down each episode with an attorney or organizer and asks them to make their case — on mass surveillance, voter suppression, immigration, and more. Change doesn't have to come from Washington or Sacramento. It starts with people willing to tell the truth and fight back. You don't need a legal background or to agree on every issue to join us. New episodes every week starting October 6th through the end of the month. Listen to MAKE the CASE wherever you get your podcasts.Podcast website
Listen to MAKE the CASE, IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
MAKE the CASE
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.