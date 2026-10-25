Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
28 episodes
- Brother Richard Hendrick is an Irish Capuchin Franciscan priest-friar, an author, a podcaster, and a meditation teacher. Brother Richard has a beautiful podcast called "The Daily Meditation with Brother Richard" which I love to tune into.
Today we talk about Brother Richards road to becoming a priest-friar, about signs & synchronicities, grief, how are never alone, and he shares the most incredible stories about visitations that his Great Aunt received in the weeks leading up to her passing and his first night as a hospital chaplin when he witnessed something extraordinary.
Brother Richards Instagram
The Daily Meditation Instagram
Follow Olivia's Instagram here.
Download one of my free manifestation meditations here.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In this episode, I’m joined by Corisande Cooke, entrepreneur, manifestation coach, co-host of The Beyond Podcast and co-founder of The Beyond Community.
We dive into the power of manifestation and visualisation, rediscovering yourself through motherhood, connecting with your future self, and giving yourself permission to dream bigger and create a life you truly love.
A beautiful reminder that you don't need anyone else's permission to start moving towards the life you truly desire.
Follow Corisande's Instagram here.
Follow The Beyond Podcast here.
Join The Beyond Community here.
Sign up to Corisande's Newsletter - The Inner Edit here.
Follow Olivia's Instagram here.
Download one of my free manifestation meditations here.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Miriam is a pharmacist with over a decade of experience, and she holds extensive qualifications across integrative health and wellness, nutritional wellbeing, spirituality, yoga, and meditation. She has a remarkable ability to weave science and soul together, giving her a profound understanding of what truly drives true wellbeing. She is also the Co-Founder of Soul Space, alongside her amazing husband, Gerry Hussey, who joined me on the podcast last summer.
If you’re feeling a bit disconnected from your inner essence, a little out of alignment with who you are at a soul level, or you’re longing to tune back into your own inner soul script....this episode is for you!
Miriam's book Light Up
Light Up Christmas Experience
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In this special bonus episode of On Healing, I sit down with world renowned manifestation coach and speaker Matt Cooke. We dive deep into the power of manifestation, signs from the universe, soul contracts, past and future life regression, trauma and manifestation, and how our subconscious shapes physical reality. Matt also shares the story behind his new book, the inspiration from his late mother that changed the course of his life, and how trusting in the universe can open doors beyond imagination. This conversation is full of wisdom, warmth, and inspiration - a true reminder to dream big and surrender to the magic of life.
Pre-order Beyond Wanting: The Art of True Manifestation and get access to Chapter 12 on Signs.
Visit Matt's Instagram
Matt's Website
Matt's Life Changing Course Evolve
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
More Education podcasts
Trending Education podcasts
About On Healing
Stories about healing, the power of listening to your intuition, life, love, and loss!If you’d like to get in touch, or there is a story you’d like to share, you can reach me through the links below:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oliviahuntyLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/oliviahuntA special thank you to Brian Crosby for the opportunity to play his beautiful music in the background - this track is called "A Strong Tide of Liberty" from his amazing album "Imbrium". Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
Listen to On Healing, We! and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
On Healing
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.