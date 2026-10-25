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33 episodes
- Beyond the Crown: When Your Story Becomes Your Purpose 👑
What if the thing you’re afraid to step into… was never just about you?
At 48 years old, Sherri Gorbett stepped onto her first pageant stage with zero experience.
She was terrified.
Then a friend said something that changed everything:
“Maybe it’s not about you. Maybe it’s about all the women your story could help.”
And she said yes.
But Sherri’s story goes far beyond the crown.
In this episode of The ICONS Show, we talk about her health journey with breast implants, the decision to have them removed, learning to own the harder parts of her story, growing up in foster care carrying the label of being “just the foster child,” and what happened when she stopped allowing old labels to determine what she was worthy of.
And why it is never too late to become the woman you’re called to be.
One of my favorite moments?
After Sherri competed on the national pageant stage, another woman walked up to her and said:
“Your story just saved my life.”
THAT is why we tell our stories.
Not for attention.
Not because every part is easy to share.
But because sometimes your willingness to be seen gives another woman permission to see herself differently.
🎙️ Beyond the Crown: When Your Story Becomes Your Purpose — with Sherri Gorbett
- What if the voice you’ve been calling your intuition… isn’t actually yours?
We’re constantly told to trust our gut, listen to our inner voice, and be authentic.
But in this episode of The Icons Show, April Martini asks a question that changes the entire conversation:
Authentic to what?
Because sometimes the voice running our lives was built from someone else’s expectations, childhood conditioning, past experiences, rejection, fear, or an identity we created simply to survive.
April Martini is a speaker, advisor, author, TEDx speaker, veteran, and former corporate leader who spent 18 years climbing the corporate ladder while quietly living from an identity that wasn’t fully her own.
In this deeply honest conversation, April and I talk about what happens when you finally begin questioning the beliefs and patterns you’ve carried for years—and start discovering who you actually are underneath them.
We dive into:
Why the inner voice you trust may not actually be yours
The difference between self-awareness and actual transformation
Why high achievers can repeat the same patterns in completely different circumstances
April’s Curiosity Audit and how to use it in real life
Communication, boundaries, identity, and personal responsibility
The powerful question: “Am I unsafe, or am I uncomfortable?”
Why visibility can sometimes be a safety issue—not a strategy issue
What happens when you stop performing and begin living from who you truly are
One of my favorite moments from this conversation:
You can honor the version of yourself that got you here without asking her to lead you forever.
You are allowed to question the identity you learned.
You are allowed to outgrow old patterns.
And you are allowed to decide who you are now.
This conversation is for the woman who has built a life that may look successful from the outside—but somewhere inside, she knows:
This version of me doesn’t fit anymore.
🎙️ Listen now and share this episode with someone who needs this conversation.
CONNECT WITH APRIL MARTINI
Instagram: @apriltmartini
Website + Resources: aprilmartini.com
TEDx Talk: Watch April's TEDx Talk (YouTube)
CONNECT WITH THE ICONS SHOW + JORDAN LYNAE
The Icons Show: Follow The Icons Show on Instagram
Jordan Lynae: @jordanlynae_
Follow the show, leave a rating + review, and send this episode to the woman who is ready to stop living from who she learned to be—and start becoming who she actually is.
Real conversations. Powerful stories. Iconic impact.
- Behind every extraordinary life is a story most people never hear.
Not the highlight reel.
Not the polished version.
The moments that changed everything.
I’m Jordan Lynae, and this is The ICONS Show.
Every week, I sit down with entrepreneurs, founders, authors, creators, and visionaries to uncover what it really took to build a life and business that matters.
The failures they rarely talk about.
The identity shifts that changed everything.
The decisions that created momentum.
The moments they chose courage over comfort.
Because success isn’t built by strategy alone.
It’s built by the person you become.
If you’re building something bigger than yourself—and you’re ready for conversations that go deeper than surface-level success—you belong here.
New episodes every week.
Subscribe, and let’s discover what it really takes to become iconic.
- The Capacity to Become | With Kayla Lee Lander
What if the next level of your life isn’t about doing more?
What if it’s about becoming more?
In this powerful episode of The ICONS Show, Jordan Lynae sits down with Identity & Capacity Coach Kayla Lee Lander to explore the inner work behind growth, visibility, leadership, and lasting transformation.
Together, they dive into the seasons that shape us, the identity shifts required for expansion, and what it really takes to become the person capable of holding a bigger vision.
Kayla shares her journey from playing small and seeking certainty to building greater self-trust, expanding her capacity, and stepping fully into the work she was meant to do.
In this conversation, you’ll discover:
What capacity really means and why it matters
The connection between identity, visibility, and growth
How to navigate seasons of uncertainty and becoming
Why self-trust is the foundation of expansion
The hidden cost of people-pleasing
How to recognize when you’ve outgrown a version of yourself
The role of nervous system regulation in success
Why the vision on your heart exists for a reason
This episode is a reminder that you don’t need to become someone completely different to create a different life.
You may simply need to trust yourself enough to take the next step.
Connect with Kayla Lee Lander:
Instagram: @kaylaleelander
Special Gift:
Kayla is offering a complimentary Capacity Assessment for a select number of listeners who are ready to expand their capacity and step into their next level of becoming.
https://audit.kaylaleelander.com/start
Connect with Jordan Lynae
Explore links, events, resources, and more:
https://linktr.ee/Jordanlynae
Be a Guest on The ICONS Show
The ICONS Show is where we go beyond the highlight reel and into the seasons that shaped you, the moments that shifted you, and the stories that move people forward.
Interested in sharing your story?
Apply to be a guest:
https://info.8figureicons.com/widget/bookings/be-a-guest-on-the-icon-show
If this episode inspired you, be sure to subscribe, leave a review, and share it with someone who needs this conversation.
Keep becoming.
- Dreams happen when you happen
In this powerful episode of The Icon Show, Jordan Lynae sits down with award-winning founder, strategist, speaker, and thought leader Priya Rani for a conversation on identity, leadership, branding, motherhood, visibility, and what it really takes to build something meaningful.
Priya is the Founder of Social Apostrophe, creator of Dream Atlas, Director of Branding and Strategy for Carolina Women+ in Tech, Executive Contributor at Brainz Magazine, and recipient of the Billion Dollar Vision Award.
Inside this episode, Priya shares the real journey behind becoming a mother and founder at the same time, why identity is the strategy, how human connection shapes powerful brands, and why your “I” is your why.
This conversation is filled with truth, depth, and wisdom for every founder, leader, creator, and visionary who is ready to stop building from pressure and start building from who they truly are.
In this episode, we talk about:
-Identity as the foundation of branding
-Motherhood and entrepreneurship
-Building trust in a noisy online world
-Why dreams require you to happen first
-Owning your apostrophe and claiming your vision
-Success as impact
-How to move through uncertainty
Priya’s message is clear:
Don’t be afraid of yourself
Connect with Priya:
Instagram: @priyarani.thefounder
Learn more about Dream Atlas:
Available through Priya’s link in bio
Connect with Jordan:
Instagram: @jordanlynae_
The Icon Show: @theiconsshow_
New episodes of The Icon Show release weekly
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About The Icons Show
Behind every extraordinary life is a story most people never hear. Hosted by Jordan Lynae, The ICON Show goes beyond the highlight reel to uncover the defining moments, setbacks, breakthroughs, and identity shifts that shape remarkable people. Each week, entrepreneurs, authors, speakers, founders, leaders, and visionaries share the lessons that changed them, the challenges that tested them, and the truths they learned along the way. Because success isn’t built by what you do It’s built by who you become The story behind the success The shift behind the breakthrough The person behind the brand Welcome to The ICON ShowPodcast website
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