What if the voice you’ve been calling your intuition… isn’t actually yours?



We’re constantly told to trust our gut, listen to our inner voice, and be authentic.



But in this episode of The Icons Show, April Martini asks a question that changes the entire conversation:



Authentic to what?



Because sometimes the voice running our lives was built from someone else’s expectations, childhood conditioning, past experiences, rejection, fear, or an identity we created simply to survive.



April Martini is a speaker, advisor, author, TEDx speaker, veteran, and former corporate leader who spent 18 years climbing the corporate ladder while quietly living from an identity that wasn’t fully her own.



In this deeply honest conversation, April and I talk about what happens when you finally begin questioning the beliefs and patterns you’ve carried for years—and start discovering who you actually are underneath them.



We dive into:



Why the inner voice you trust may not actually be yours

The difference between self-awareness and actual transformation

Why high achievers can repeat the same patterns in completely different circumstances

April’s Curiosity Audit and how to use it in real life

Communication, boundaries, identity, and personal responsibility

The powerful question: “Am I unsafe, or am I uncomfortable?”

Why visibility can sometimes be a safety issue—not a strategy issue

What happens when you stop performing and begin living from who you truly are



One of my favorite moments from this conversation:



You can honor the version of yourself that got you here without asking her to lead you forever.



You are allowed to question the identity you learned.



You are allowed to outgrow old patterns.



And you are allowed to decide who you are now.



This conversation is for the woman who has built a life that may look successful from the outside—but somewhere inside, she knows:



This version of me doesn’t fit anymore.



🎙️ Listen now and share this episode with someone who needs this conversation.



CONNECT WITH APRIL MARTINI



Instagram: @apriltmartini

Website + Resources: aprilmartini⁠.com

TEDx Talk: Watch April's TEDx Talk⁠ (YouTube)



CONNECT WITH THE ICONS SHOW + JORDAN LYNAE



The Icons Show: Follow The Icons Show on Instagram⁠

Jordan Lynae: @jordanlynae_



Follow the show, leave a rating + review, and send this episode to the woman who is ready to stop living from who she learned to be—and start becoming who she actually is.



Real conversations. Powerful stories. Iconic impact.