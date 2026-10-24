You’ve built something you once prayed for. So why does your next chapter bring back the same doubts you had at the beginning?

In this episode of Called to Be Seen, I sit down with Slesh Teray, founder of Beauty Slesh, for an honest conversation about ambition, reinvention, and taking action when confidence hasn’t caught up with your vision.

Slesh shares her journey from earning $850 a month and living in a tiny apartment to building an international beauty education business—and the uncertainty she still experiences as she moves into new work.

As she expands from teaching permanent makeup techniques into mentoring women in marketing, sales, and business systems, familiar questions return:

Will this work? Am I making the right decision? What if I can’t see what’s next?

Together, we explore:

• Moving forward before you have evidence that your idea will work. • How waiting for perfection can delay the experience you need. • The daily habits and visualization practices Slesh used while building her business. • Why technical talent and business skills both deserve attention. • Navigating a new direction after becoming known for something else. • Making room for doubt without letting it make every decision.

Slesh speaks openly about continuing to believe while crying, questioning herself, and wondering how things will unfold. Her story gives us room to talk about the parts of entrepreneurship that a polished success story can leave out.

If you’re building your first business or wondering whether you’re allowed to change the one you’ve already built, this conversation is for you.

What would you take action on if you stopped requiring yourself to feel certain first?

CONNECT WITH SLESH TERAY

Beauty Slesh | Beauty Education & Business Mentorship

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beautyslesh/

Website: https://www.beautyslesh.com/

CONNECT WITH JORDAN LYNAE

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