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16 episodes
- What if you’re grateful for the life you have—and still want something different?
For 10 years, Jess Snyder worked as a labor and delivery nurse, following a path she believed would bring fulfillment. After the premature birth of her son and a series of life-changing experiences, she began questioning what she wanted her future to look like.
In this episode of Called to Be Seen, I sit down with Jess, founder of Born Leader, to talk about leaving a familiar career, building a coaching business, and raising three young boys while navigating the uncertainty of change.
Jess shares the decisions, doubts, and everyday practices behind that transition—and what leading herself looks like when she doesn’t have every answer.
Together, we explore:
• Recognizing when a career that looks right on paper no longer fits. • Making a decision before you feel completely ready. • Bringing the experience you already have into a new direction. • Jess’s perspective on identity, manifestation, and taking action. • Noticing old thought patterns before they shape your next choice. • Allowing yourself to want more without dismissing what you already value.
One phrase Jess returns to when familiar doubts arise:
“I don’t do that anymore.”
She shares how she uses those words to interrupt an old pattern and choose how she wants to respond.
If you’re considering a career change, building a business, or wondering where your own ambitions fit alongside motherhood, this conversation offers an honest look at choosing a new direction while life keeps happening.
What would you give yourself permission to explore if wanting more didn’t require feeling guilty?
CONNECT WITH JESS SNYDER
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thisis.jesssnyder/
Website: https://www.jesssnyder.com
CONNECT WITH JORDAN LYNAE
Read Called to Be Seen: The Quiet Power That Makes Women Impossible to Ignore: https://link.amazon/B09hdHlgw
Called to Speak | Build your stage and share your message: https://calledtomillions.com/calledtospeak_
Instagram | Come say hello: https://www.instagram.com/jordanlynae_/
Follow the show on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/calledtobeseen/
Speaking, collaborations, and inquiries: Jordan@jordanlynae.com
Explore more: https://linktr.ee/Jordanlynae
Follow Called to Be Seen and share this conversation with a woman considering what she wants her next chapter to look like.
- You’ve built something you once prayed for. So why does your next chapter bring back the same doubts you had at the beginning?
In this episode of Called to Be Seen, I sit down with Slesh Teray, founder of Beauty Slesh, for an honest conversation about ambition, reinvention, and taking action when confidence hasn’t caught up with your vision.
Slesh shares her journey from earning $850 a month and living in a tiny apartment to building an international beauty education business—and the uncertainty she still experiences as she moves into new work.
As she expands from teaching permanent makeup techniques into mentoring women in marketing, sales, and business systems, familiar questions return:
Will this work? Am I making the right decision? What if I can’t see what’s next?
Together, we explore:
• Moving forward before you have evidence that your idea will work. • How waiting for perfection can delay the experience you need. • The daily habits and visualization practices Slesh used while building her business. • Why technical talent and business skills both deserve attention. • Navigating a new direction after becoming known for something else. • Making room for doubt without letting it make every decision.
Slesh speaks openly about continuing to believe while crying, questioning herself, and wondering how things will unfold. Her story gives us room to talk about the parts of entrepreneurship that a polished success story can leave out.
If you’re building your first business or wondering whether you’re allowed to change the one you’ve already built, this conversation is for you.
What would you take action on if you stopped requiring yourself to feel certain first?
CONNECT WITH SLESH TERAY
Beauty Slesh | Beauty Education & Business Mentorship
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beautyslesh/
Website: https://www.beautyslesh.com/
CONNECT WITH JORDAN LYNAE
Read Called to Be Seen: The Quiet Power That Makes Women Impossible to Ignore: https://link.amazon/B09hdHlgw
Called to Speak | Build your stage and share your message: https://calledtomillions.com/calledtospeak_
Instagram | Come say hello: https://www.instagram.com/jordanlynae_/
Follow the show on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/calledtobeseen/
Speaking, collaborations, and inquiries: Jordan@jordanlynae.com
Explore more: https://linktr.ee/Jordanlynae
Follow Called to Be Seen and share this episode with a woman building something she can’t fully see yet.
14 | Reclaiming Your Voice After Years of Holding Back | Jordan Lynae on Rise, Reclaim & Renew10/15/2026 | 33 mins.What have you been wanting to say—but keep convincing yourself can wait?
In this special episode, I’m in the guest seat. I join Joanie on Rise, Reclaim & Renew to share the story behind my book, Called to Be Seen: The Quiet Power That Makes Women Impossible to Ignore, and the personal work of reclaiming your voice after years of shrinking, waiting, or holding back.
We talk about the honesty it takes to acknowledge what you want, rebuild trust in yourself, and let people hear more of what you truly think and believe.
In this conversation:
• Why being seen begins with being honest with yourself. • Learning to trust your voice and intuition again. • Recognizing where you’ve been holding yourself back. • Letting your choices reflect the woman you feel called to become.
If you’ve been carrying a message, a dream, or a truth you haven’t given yourself permission to express, this conversation invites you to consider where you could begin.
What’s one thing you’re ready to stop leaving unsaid?
WITH THANKS TO JOANIE
This conversation originally appeared on Rise, Reclaim & Renew. Thank you, Joanie, for making space for my story and this message.
Explore Joanie’s show and work: https://wellnesswithjoanie.com
CONNECT WITH JORDAN LYNAE
Read Called to Be Seen: The Quiet Power That Makes Women Impossible to Ignore: https://link.amazon/B09hdHlgw
Called to Speak | Build your stage and share your message: https://calledtomillions.com/called-to-speak-8473
Instagram | Come say hello: https://www.instagram.com/jordanlynae_/
Follow the show on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/calledtobeseen/
Speaking, collaborations, and inquiries: Jordan@jordanlynae.com
Explore more: https://linktr.ee/Jordanlynae
Follow Called to Be Seen and share this conversation with a woman who’s ready to use her voice.
13 | Successful but Running on Empty? Making Room for Your Well-Being | Anna Finck10/12/2026 | 27 mins.You’ve learned how to keep going. But how often do you stop to ask how you’re actually feeling?
In this episode of Called to Be Seen, I sit down with Anna Finck, The Wellness Architect, founder of Embodied Wellness, and creator of the Body Coding Method, for a conversation about ambition, perfectionism, and making room for your well-being.
Anna shares how her own health challenges led her to explore lifestyle medicine and integrative wellness—and reconsider what success meant if she didn’t feel well enough to enjoy it.
Together, we explore:
• The pressure to keep performing when you’re running on empty. • Perfectionism and the expectations we carry into work and life. • Anna’s perspective on the relationship between physical health, emotions, and identity. • Giving yourself permission to slow down and acknowledge your needs. • Building a version of success that includes how you feel every day.
If you’ve been treating your well-being as something you’ll get to after everything else is handled, this conversation invites you to reconsider its place in your life.
What would change if caring for yourself became part of your definition of success?
CONNECT WITH ANNA FINCK
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamannafinck/
Complimentary 30-Minute Health Blueprint Call: https://calendly.com/annafinck/health-blueprint-call
PRODUCTS MENTIONED BY ANNA
Living Silica: https://amzn.to/3Vv8Ye3
Zinc: https://amzn.to/4ANQ4iK
These links identify products discussed by the guest and are not individualized medical recommendations.
CONNECT WITH JORDAN LYNAE
Read Called to Be Seen: The Quiet Power That Makes Women Impossible to Ignore: https://link.amazon/B09hdHlgw
Called to Speak | Build your stage and share your message: https://calledtomillions.com/calledtospeak_
Instagram | Come say hello: https://www.instagram.com/jordanlynae_/
Follow the show on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/calledtobeseen/
Speaking, collaborations, and inquiries: Jordan@jordanlynae.com
Explore more: https://linktr.ee/Jordanlynae
Follow Called to Be Seen and share this conversation with a woman whose well-being deserves a place alongside her ambitions.
12 | Who Are You Beyond Being Needed? Motherhood & Identity | Jazmin of The Human Drive10/07/2026 | 31 mins.You know what everyone needs from you. But when was the last time you asked yourself what you want?
In this episode of Called to Be Seen, I sit down with Jazmin, host of The Human Drive, for an honest conversation about motherhood, identity, starting over, and making decisions without letting fear of judgment lead.
After leaving home at 16, Jazmin began building a life from the ground up. She became a mother, entrepreneur, and community leader. Along the way, seasons of change pushed her to ask a question many women quietly carry:
Who am I underneath all the roles I fill?
Together, we explore:
• Making room for yourself alongside motherhood and responsibility. • The courage to begin again at any age. • Recognizing when other people’s opinions are shaping your choices. • Reconnecting with what you enjoy through simple, everyday moments. • Giving your own needs and desires a place in the life you’re building.
If you’ve become so focused on being dependable that you struggle to name what lights you up, this conversation is an invitation to get curious again.
What’s one thing you miss doing simply because you love it?
CONNECT WITH JAZMIN
The Human Drive on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thehumandrivebyjaz/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/1C6MFjWAM6/?mibextid=wwXIfr
CONNECT WITH JORDAN LYNAE
Read Called to Be Seen: The Quiet Power That Makes Women Impossible to Ignore: https://link.amazon/B09hdHlgw
Called to Speak | Build your stage and share your message: https://calledtomillions.com/calledtospeak_
Instagram | Come say hello: https://www.instagram.com/jordanlynae_/
Follow the show on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/calledtobeseen/
Speaking, collaborations, and inquiries: Jordan@jordanlynae.com
Explore more: https://linktr.ee/Jordanlynae
Follow Called to Be Seen and share this episode with a woman who deserves space for herself, too.
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About CALLED TO BE SEEN
Welcome to Called to Be Seen A place for women who know they’re here to make a difference and feel ready to share more of who they are. Hosted by author, speaker, and entrepreneur Jordan Lynae, this podcast explores what happens when you begin trusting your voice, owning your story, and following the calling that won’t leave you alone. Through personal reflections and honest interviews, we talk about faith, identity, healing, business, and the experience of starting again. You’ll hear how women have navigated change, built meaningful work, and taken their next step while still figuring things out. Whether you’re growing a business, writing a book, stepping onto a stage, or finding yourself in a new season, these conversations will help you recognize what you have to offer—and find ways to share it. From best-kept secret to impossible to ignore, there is room for your voice and the difference only you can make. Come to feel seen, heard, and witnessed. Leave ready to let more of yourself be known.Podcast website
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