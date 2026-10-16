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- What if the reason you keep ending up in the same place has nothing to do with willpower, and everything to do with a story you learned before you were old enough to question it?
Signature Quote
"When we worry, we pray for what we don't want."
Rochelle says this about the subconscious mind, which takes our worries as instructions. It reframes anxiety not as a feeling to fight, but as a broadcast we can change.
Rochelle Cook has spent more than twenty years as a clinical hypnotherapist, working where real change happens: the subconscious mind. In this conversation she explains why willpower keeps losing, why we keep attracting the same relationships and the same struggles, and why none of it means anything is wrong with us. We simply learned a story as children, and we have been playing it out ever since. She calls it storybook syndrome.
She also brings her own story to the table. Childhood abandonment, brain surgery, a lung cancer diagnosis less than a year ago, and the long climb out of depression. She calls herself a wounded healer, and she does not speak from theory. She speaks from the chair on both sides of it.
You will hear why hypnotherapy is nothing like the stage show, where the inner critic actually comes from, and the small daily practices that interrupt old patterns: challenging the thought, writing down what disturbs your peace, and the three words she repeats to herself, I don't do that anymore.
This episode is for you if...
- You know better but keep doing the same thing anyway
- Your inner critic is loud, convincing, and exhausting
- You keep attracting the same kind of relationship or the same kind of trouble
- You are curious about hypnotherapy but carry the stage-show stereotype
- You want practical ways to challenge the thoughts running your life
Rochelle Cook, MA, Cht, is a clinical hypnotherapist with more than twenty years of practice, specializing in trauma. She is the author of The Soul's Coach: Seven Paths to Healing Your Relationship and a co-founder of Joymind.com.
Her path into this work runs through her own life. She describes herself as a wounded healer: childhood abandonment, brain surgery twelve years ago with an eight-year recovery, and a lung cancer diagnosis less than a year ago as a non-smoker. She did, in her words, all the therapies in the world, until a friend hypnotized her and her fear of public speaking vanished. She went back to school, and she has been helping people change the perception of the subconscious mind ever since.
She joined the podcast to make the case that lasting change does not live in willpower. It lives underneath it.
Connect with Rochelle: https://joymind.com
Her book, The Soul's Coach: Seven Paths to Healing Your Relationship, is available on Amazon.
Listen on Major Platforms
🎧 Spotify → https://open.spotify.com/show/2jVR6V7X2kRiCCDXE0FTyl?si=IR3TsfEWR3WA6BzfBRnVXQ
🍎 Apple Podcasts → https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-audacious-living-podcast/id1547447345
📦 Amazon Music → https://music.amazon.ca/podcasts/9f7902bb-dec8-4bd9-918d-d1fef21b7c67/the-audacious-living-podcast?ref=dm_sh_pGv57yQvAmAQVp2IIaXoDwtFt
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- What if your dream is not stalling for lack of passion, but for lack of a plan?
Signature Quote
"Audacity without a system is probably just hope. And hope's great, but it's not a strategy and it's not a plan."
That line landed like a bell in the middle of this conversation, because it names the gap most of us live in. We have the vision. We have the wanting. What we do not have is the next most important action written down anywhere.
Jason Vanderground has spent thirty years closing that gap for brands and movements, including the He Gets Us campaign that reached the Super Bowl. In this conversation he walks through his DREAM framework, Define, Research, Experience, Apply, Measure, the same system he has refined across three decades, and shows why it works just as well on a personal dream as on a national campaign. He also gets honest about the detours: losing his corporate job at forty, missing a live radio interview for his own book launch, and the two words, "only forward," that pulled him out of the spiral.
This is a conversation about giving your boldest vision some scaffolding, and about the quiet kind of audacity that does not need a spotlight.
This episode is for you if...
- You have a dream you have rehearsed more than you have built
- You want a practical system for turning vision into measurable progress
- You are navigating a detour and need the pivot from "why" to "what's next"
- You believe audacity is quiet courage, not loud performance
Jason Vanderground is the president of Brand Haven, a Grand Rapids, Michigan agency, where he has spent thirty years using the principles of marketing and branding to build things that matter. His team was part of the work behind He Gets Us, the faith-based campaign that became a Super Bowl advertiser. His first book, DREAM to Reality, was published this September and lays out the framework he has refined across three decades of practice.
What sets Jason apart is where he points all of that expertise. His name means healer, and he describes his life's work as healing and reconciliation, finding where things are broken and helping make them whole. He is a self-described introvert and a father of three boys who still feels the same spark he felt in his first college marketing class.
He joined the podcast to share the system behind the dream, and to make the case that audacity without one is probably just hope.
DREAM to Reality is available on Amazon.
[ADD GUEST WEBSITE LINK]
Listen on Major Platforms
🎧 Spotify → https://open.spotify.com/show/2jVR6V7X2kRiCCDXE0FTyl?si=IR3TsfEWR3WA6BzfBRnVXQ
🍎 Apple Podcasts → https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-audacious-living-podcast/id1547447345
📦 Amazon Music → https://music.amazon.ca/podcasts/9f7902bb-dec8-4bd9-918d-d1fef21b7c67/the-audacious-living-podcast?ref=dm_sh_pGv57yQvAmAQVp2IIaXoDwtFt
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It Took 20 Years to Finish His Book: Paul Hlabse on Grief, Faith, and "Violent Disturbance"10/12/2026 | 44 mins.Some books take a weekend to read and twenty years to write. Paul Lapsey knows, because his sat on a shelf for eighteen of them.
Signature Quote
"Whatever you start, you have to finish it. It may not be the outcome you want, but you have to see it done."
Paul dusted off a twenty-year-old manuscript after his daughter was born, determined to show her that finishing matters more than the outcome. That decision became his debut psychological thriller, Violent Disturbance.
Paul Lapsey started writing his novel when he was a young man, put it down for eighteen years, then picked it back up two years ago after his daughter was born. He wanted her to see that whatever you start, you finish. The result is Violent Disturbance, a psychological thriller with true crime elements that asks what if, and keeps readers up at night.
In this conversation, Paul opens up about the grief that reshaped his writing, the faith that pulled him through it, and the hard question at the center of his book: what does revenge actually cost? He and Audley compare notes as two fairly new authors, including the surreal moment of holding your first finished book in your hands.
If you have ever shelved something that mattered to you, this one might be the nudge to dust it off.
This Episode Is For You If...
- You have a project sitting on a shelf that you keep meaning to finish
- You want to hear how grief and faith can shape a creative life
- You are curious what it really takes to publish your first book
- You love a thriller that leaves you thinking about it for weeks
About the Guest
Paul Lapsey is a first-time author and the writer of Violent Disturbance, a psychological thriller with true crime elements that explores grief, faith, and the cost of revenge. He started the book twenty years ago, shelved it for eighteen, and finished it after his daughter was born, determined to show her that whatever you start, you finish.
By day, Paul works full time as a process improvement manager in manufacturing plants, a career spanning twenty-five years. Writing has always been his true passion. He lives in Perry, Ohio, where his book is already finding its way into local stores.
Paul is nearly finished with his second novel and is planning a third, a prequel to Violent Disturbance. He joined the podcast to talk about finishing, faith, and what happens when you finally put your work into the world.
Connect with Paul
https://paullapsey.com
Violent Disturbance is available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and anywhere books are sold in the United States.
Listen on Major Platforms
🎧 Spotify → https://open.spotify.com/show/2jVR6V7X2kRiCCDXE0FTyl?si=IR3TsfEWR3WA6BzfBRnVXQ
🍎 Apple Podcasts → https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-audacious-living-podcast/id1547447345
📦 Amazon Music → https://music.amazon.ca/podcasts/9f7902bb-dec8-4bd9-918d-d1fef21b7c67/the-audacious-living-podcast?ref=dm_sh_pGv57yQvAmAQVp2IIaXoDwtFt
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- You have an idea. Maybe you have had it for years, sketched on a napkin or sitting in a journal. The difference between you and the inventor on QVC is not talent. It is knowing the right way to move.
Signature Quote
"Do not share your information until the ink dries."
Lisa learned the hard way that an unprotected idea is a vulnerable one. This line from her book is the rule she lives by, and the one she wants every new inventor to hear first.
Lisa Ascolese, known as The Inventress, has spent decades turning everyday frustrations into products that sell. Her first invention came from being embarrassed to breastfeed in public, so she created the Bosom Buddy nursing cape. A sock she used to tie her hair into a church-ready bun became the Bun Tie, her first product on QVC. A lost pair of scissors while wrapping gifts became the Wrap and Store organizer, which sold out on QVC.
In this conversation, Lisa shares what inventing the right way actually means. Do your due diligence. Build a working prototype before you ever call a patent attorney. Do not add so much to a simple product that it can never get made. And keep your idea close until it is protected, because the naysayers will talk you out of it before it has a chance.
She also talks about the audacity it took to pick up the phone and call buyers and celebrities, including a 30-year relationship with Dionne Warwick that started with one cold call, and why she founded the Association of Women Inventors and Entrepreneurs to lift other women up. This is a practical, no-fluff conversation for anyone sitting on an idea.
This episode is for you if...
- You have an idea sketched somewhere and no clue what to do next
- You have wondered whether to patent first or prototype first
- You want to get a product onto QVC, HSN, or a store shelf
- You have been burned before and want a trustworthy guide this time
- You believe inventors should lift each other up
Lisa Ascolese is known as The Inventress, a name her publicist coined years ago and one she has since trademarked. Born in London and raised in Brooklyn by West Indian parents, she was inventing as a child, taking things apart around the house and making them work for her. Her first product, the Bosom Buddy breastfeeding cape, sold nationally and internationally, and she went on to sell multiple products on QVC, including the Bun Tie, the Wrap and Store organizer, and the Perfect Pockets organizer, which she later redesigned for HSN.
Today Lisa helps inventors go from a napkin idea all the way to the marketplace, teaching them to do it the right way with due diligence, working prototypes, and protected ideas. She is the founder of the Association of Women Inventors and Entrepreneurs, now celebrating its 13th year, and host of The Inventors Podcast. Her book is "The Inventress Guide to Inventing the Right Way: All or Nothing, Now or Never." Her mission is simple: lifting each other up two hands at a time.
🌐 Website: https://inventingatoz.com/
Her podcast, The Inventors Podcast, and her social channels are all linked from her website.
Listen on Major Platforms
🎧 Spotify → https://open.spotify.com/show/2jVR6V7X2kRiCCDXE0FTyl?si=IR3TsfEWR3WA6BzfBRnVXQ
🍎 Apple Podcasts → https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-audacious-living-podcast/id1547447345
📦 Amazon Music → https://music.amazon.ca/podcasts/9f7902bb-dec8-4bd9-918d-d1fef21b7c67/the-audacious-living-podcast?ref=dm_sh_pGv57yQvAmAQVp2IIaXoDwtFt
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Don’t Take a Coward’s Way Out: Green Beret Ray Dillman on Courage, Purpose, and Faith10/07/2026 | 1h 2 mins.What does it take to choose the fight when every instinct tells you to run? Retired Green Beret Major Ray Dillman spent 23 years in the Army answering that question, rising from enlisted private to senior medic on a Special Forces combat dive team, with time in Ranger battalions, command of the U.S. Army Sniper School, and a professorship at West Point.
Yet for years he kept that Green Beret past quiet, living the creed of the silent professional: when you are good, you do not have to crow about it. In this conversation, Ray opens up about what that creed taught him and what came after. He breaks down his signature challenge, refusing to take a coward's way out, and explains the difference between feeling fear and letting fear decide. He shares why no one survives the battlefield alone, how purpose works as stewardship of everything God puts in our hands, and why childhood wounds must be recognized and overcome rather than carried for life.
Signature Quote
"The coward's way out is to talk yourself out of being audacious."
The coward's way out is not failing. It is letting fear talk you out of trying in the first place. Control the fear, do not let the fear get the best of you, and go forth.
THIS EPISODE IS FOR YOU IF...
- You have been talking yourself out of something you know is right
- You want to understand the difference between feeling fear and obeying it
- You are searching for purpose and what it actually looks like in daily life
- You carry old wounds that still shape your decisions
- You believe no one wins alone and want to hear it from a man who lived it
MEET RAY DILLMAN
Ray Dillman is a retired U.S. Army Major and the founder of Discipled Warriors, a men's ministry that builds cohorts of men who disciple one another in churches. Across 23 years of military service, he rose from enlisted private to commissioned officer, serving as a Green Beret senior medic on a special forces combat dive team, in Ranger battalions, as commander of the U.S. Army Sniper School, and as a professor at the United States Military Academy at West Point.
After retiring, Ray spent ten years full-time at Mid-America Christian University and continues there part-time today. In 2024 he launched Discipled Warriors, and he is the author of the Discipled Warriors Handbook, the ministry's core text. He is a husband, a father, and a grandfather of six who goes by Pop-up.
CONNECT WITH RAY
https://discipledwarriors.org/
Listen on Major Platforms
🎧 Spotify → https://open.spotify.com/show/2jVR6V7X2kRiCCDXE0FTyl?si=IR3TsfEWR3WA6BzfBRnVXQ
🍎 Apple Podcasts → https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-audacious-living-podcast/id1547447345
📦 Amazon Music → https://music.amazon.ca/podcasts/9f7902bb-dec8-4bd9-918d-d1fef21b7c67/the-audacious-living-podcast?ref=dm_sh_pGv57yQvAmAQVp2IIaXoDwtFt
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👉 https://ratethispodcast.com/audacious
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The Audacious Living Podcast🎙unpacks wisdom from guests to help you live your best audacious life ever! #BeAudacious📢Podcast website
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