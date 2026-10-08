Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
No Time But Now with William Shatner and Melanie Shatner Gretsch
Melis Productions, Inc.
Latest episode
12 episodes
- Anita Moorjani spent much of her life afraid—of disappointing others, of illness, and ultimately, of death. Raised in a traditional Indian family in Hong Kong, she learned early to make herself small and seek the approval of those around her. Then a cancer diagnosis changed everything. As her illness progressed to stage four and her body began to shut down, Anita slipped into a coma and had a near-death experience that transformed the way she understood life and death. In a profound conversation on NO TIME BUT NOW, Anita, William Shatner and Melanie Shatner Gretsch explore her journey from fear to freedom, what it took to let go of judgment and the need for approval, and why she came back to life determined to share what she learned about love, self-worth, and what it means to truly live.
No Time But Now with William Shatner and Melanie Shatner Gretsch is for informational and educational purposes only and does not provide medical advice. The views expressed by the hosts and guests are their own and should not be relied upon as medical guidance. Please consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding any medical condition or treatment decisions.
- At 30, Iain Ward was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer and given five years to live. Rather than organize his life around dying, he started to run and hasn’t stopped—turning his diagnosis into a global fundraising and awareness mission. As “The King of Chemo,” Iain has built a community of more than 16 million people and raised nearly $1 million for cancer charities. In a candid and unexpectedly funny conversation on NO TIME BUT NOW, Iain, William Shatner and Melanie Shatner Gretsch, explore purpose, mortality, love, and the delicate balance between optimism and realism when time may be limited. His first book, "Terminally Optimistic” arrives in November, and with it, Iain is taking his mission even further, proving that you may not get to choose how much time you have, but you can choose what you do with it.
No Time But Now with William Shatner and Melanie Shatner Gretsch is for informational and educational purposes only and does not provide medical advice. The views expressed by the hosts and guests are their own and should not be relied upon as medical guidance. Please consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding any medical condition or treatment decisions.
- For more than four decades, Dr. Azra Raza has pursued a radical idea at the heart of her acclaimed book The First Cell: What if, instead of chasing cancer to its last cell, we could stop it at the first cell? A renowned oncologist, researcher, author, and lifelong student of poetry, Dr. Raza joins William Shatner and Melanie Shatner Gretsch to explore her quest to transform cancer care, the technology that could make continuous early detection possible, and why the future of medicine may depend on finding disease before it advances. Along the way, they discuss grief, hope, the doctor-patient bond, and what confronting mortality can teach us about making every moment count.
No Time But Now with William Shatner and Melanie Shatner Gretsch is for informational and educational purposes only and does not provide medical advice. The views expressed by the hosts and guests are their own and should not be relied upon as medical guidance. Please consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding any medical condition or treatment decisions.
- At four years old, Dr. Dawn Mussallem became fascinated with living to 100—a childhood dream that would shape her life and career in ways she could never have imagined. Diagnosed with stage-four cancer at 26 while in medical school, she went on to survive heart failure, the devastating loss of her husband, a heart transplant, and a near-death experience. In a deeply personal conversation with William Shatner and Melanie Shatner Gretsch, Dr. Mussallem shares how repeatedly facing mortality has only deepened her exuberance for life and her devotion to her patients—and explores the science and everyday choices that can help us all live healthier, longer, and more fully.
No Time But Now with William Shatner and Melanie Shatner Gretsch is for informational and educational purposes only and does not provide medical advice. The views expressed by the hosts and guests are their own and should not be relied upon as medical guidance. Please consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding any medical condition or treatment decisions.
- What began as work on a government research project led David Schmidt to an unexpected discovery—and ultimately, an invention he believed could reach far beyond its original purpose. But the inspiration for where he went next came from an even more unexpected place. LifeWave founder David Schmidt joins William Shatner and Melanie Shatner Gretsch to share the remarkable journey behind his company, the ideas that shape his approach to invention, and how his exploration of light and the human body has transformed his thinking about health, healing, and longevity.
No Time But Now with William Shatner and Melanie Shatner Gretsch is for informational and educational purposes only and does not provide medical advice. The views expressed by the hosts and guests are their own and should not be relied upon as medical guidance. Please consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding any medical condition or treatment decisions.
More Education podcasts
- Becoming UnDone® with Dr. Toby BrooksDocumentary, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Ready For Love with Hilary SilverEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Mick UnpluggedBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
- The Jamie Kern Lima ShowBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- Sunday SoulDayEducation, Self-Improvement
- Finding Peak with Ryan HanleyBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
- How to Be a Better HumanEducation, Self-Improvement
- Motivation Daily by MotiversityEducation, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- The Table with Anthony ONealBusiness, Christianity, Education, Entrepreneurship, Investing, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement
Trending Education podcasts
- Organize 365 PodcastBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- The Rollercoaster PodcastBusiness, Education, Self-Improvement
- The Art of AwakeningAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Spirituality
- Intermediate Spanish Podcast - Español IntermedioEducation, Language Learning
- Melissa & Lori Love Literacy ® | Science of Reading for TeachersCourses, Education, Tutorials
- HerLearn Legacy PodcastEducation, Tutorials
- Breakthrough with Thais Gibson PodcastEducation, Self-Improvement
- Grounded Wellness by Primally PureAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- The Dr Pompa PodcastAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Personal Journals, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Who Am I? PodcastEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Spirituality
- The Dr. Sarah Hensley ShowEducation, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Learning French by AccidentCourses, Education, Language Learning
- Hoy Hablamos: Podcast diario para aprender español - Learn Spanish Daily PodcastCourses, Education, Language Learning
- The Clinical Problem SolversEducation, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Science
- This Is PurdueBusiness, Education, Marketing, Technology
- Silver Disobedience® Perception Dynamics with Dian Griesel: How People Think, Lead and SucceedEducation, Personal Journals, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- No Dumb QuestionsEducation, Society & Culture
- The Symbolic WorldEducation, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- The Dr. Lee Warren PodcastChristianity, Education, Health & Wellness, Life Sciences, Mental Health, Religion & Spirituality, Science, Self-Improvement
- Busy, Yet PrettyEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- How Hard Can It Be? with Diana Maria RivaEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
About No Time But Now with William Shatner and Melanie Shatner Gretsch
No Time But Now with William Shatner and Melanie Shatner Gretsch is a weekly video podcast inspired by their shared experience as father and daughter battling—and surviving—Stage 4 cancers. Their journey became the starting point for a deeper exploration of health, longevity, and resilience in pursuit of living well. Each week, William and Melanie engage with researchers advancing the science of longevity, wellness practitioners, spiritual and religious leaders, fellow survivors, physicians who helped guide their own cancer journeys, and extraordinary individuals and friends whose experiences offer wisdom, resilience, and hope. Blending these insights with humor, warmth, and deeply personal storytelling, the series invites audiences to discover new perspectives, live with intention, and make every moment count. Presented by LifeWave.No Time But Now with William Shatner and Melanie Shatner Gretsch is for informational and educational purposes only and does not provide medical advice. The views expressed by the hosts and guests are their own and should not be relied upon as medical guidance. Please consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding any medical condition or treatment decisions.Podcast website
Listen to No Time But Now with William Shatner and Melanie Shatner Gretsch, Becoming UnDone® with Dr. Toby Brooks and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
No Time But Now with William Shatner and Melanie Shatner Gretsch
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.