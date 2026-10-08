Anita Moorjani spent much of her life afraid—of disappointing others, of illness, and ultimately, of death. Raised in a traditional Indian family in Hong Kong, she learned early to make herself small and seek the approval of those around her. Then a cancer diagnosis changed everything. As her illness progressed to stage four and her body began to shut down, Anita slipped into a coma and had a near-death experience that transformed the way she understood life and death. In a profound conversation on NO TIME BUT NOW, Anita, William Shatner and Melanie Shatner Gretsch explore her journey from fear to freedom, what it took to let go of judgment and the need for approval, and why she came back to life determined to share what she learned about love, self-worth, and what it means to truly live.



No Time But Now with William Shatner and Melanie Shatner Gretsch is for informational and educational purposes only and does not provide medical advice. The views expressed by the hosts and guests are their own and should not be relied upon as medical guidance. Please consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding any medical condition or treatment decisions.