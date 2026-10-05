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1066 episodes
- An incredible conversation with social media star, podcaster, and filmmaker Ryan Miller about his new book, "Meek as a Mustang." This one will redefine an ancient virtue that many of us have misunderstood, and help you step into the character and power of the life God is calling you to.
Order Ryan Miller's new book, "Meek as a Mustang": https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GQP93D78?lv=shuf&channelId=500&plpRedirect=mhFallback
Learn more about Ryan Miller via JesusPeople: https://www.thejesuspeoplemovement.org/
The most important book you'll read this year (besides the Bible) is my new one, The Life-Changing Art of Self-Brain Surgery
Check out the Self-Brain Surgery® Coaching App! https://studio.com/apps/selfbrainsurgery/brain
The School of Self-Brain Surgery is live! You can get a taste for free by taking my powerful 3-part video training course, You Can Change Your Life. Get instant access for free by clicking here.
My book, 2021 ECPA Memoir/Biography of the Year, I've Seen the End of You
If you need a dose of hope, read my book Hope Is the First Dose!
Sign up for my weekly Self-Brain Surgery Newsletter here!
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- The second part of a three-part series connecting Dr. Charles Stanley’s “30 Life Principles” with my Ten Commandments of Self-Brain Surgery. In this episode, I take you to Iraq, during my time there as a combat neurosurgeon to share the exhaustion I felt during mass casualties, how they made me question God about why suffering happens, and I argue that adversity is never wasted.
You’ll learn that God doesn’t cause adversity, but that he will use it for the good of those who love Him. We unpack what Romans 8:28 really means and why it’s a game changer for your life. We connect more of Dr. Stanley’s principles to the first, seventh, and ninth commandments of self-brain surgery a trajectory rather than a destination.
This is a powerful episode that will change your life if you’re willing to do the hard and holy work of reframing adversity as opportunity for personal growth.
The most important book you'll read this year (besides the Bible) is my new one, The Life-Changing Art of Self-Brain Surgery
Check out the Self-Brain Surgery® Coaching App! https://studio.com/apps/selfbrainsurgery/brain
The School of Self-Brain Surgery is live! You can get a taste for free by taking my powerful 3-part video training course, You Can Change Your Life. Get instant access for free by clicking here.
My book, 2021 ECPA Memoir/Biography of the Year, I've Seen the End of You
If you need a dose of hope, read my book Hope Is the First Dose!
Sign up for my weekly Self-Brain Surgery Newsletter here!
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- In this powerful episode, I share how chronic stress can make us respond to answered prayers with fear instead of gratitude, illustrated by a patient whose clear MRI still triggered anxiety and a father who anticipated his son’s relapse even after 90 days sober.
I explain the neuroscience behind hypervigilance; elevated cortisol, negativity bias, and hedonic adaptation, and how the brain treats vivid worry like real danger. Drawing on Ian McGilchrist’s work on attention in the brain’s hemispheres, I show how stress narrows us into “what’s next” mode, stealing awe.
I connect this pattern to scripture (Luke 17, Psalm 103, Philippians 4:8, Habakkuk 3, Nehemiah 8, 1 Thessalonians 5) and teach a five-step “Turnback” practice: catch it, name it, imagine it, pause 60 seconds, and give thanks, to stop “snatching anxiety from the jaws of awesome.”
Don’t biopsy the blessing anymore. This episode will teach you how.
Resources and Links
The most important book you'll read this year (besides the Bible) is my new one, The Life-Changing Art of Self-Brain Surgery
Check out the Self-Brain Surgery® Coaching App! https://studio.com/apps/selfbrainsurgery/brain
The School of Self-Brain Surgery is live! You can get a taste for free by taking my powerful 3-part video training course, You Can Change Your Life. Get instant access for free by clicking here.
My book, 2021 ECPA Memoir/Biography of the Year, I've Seen the End of You
If you need a dose of hope, read my book Hope Is the First Dose!
Sign up for my weekly Self-Brain Surgery Newsletter here!
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Trauma leaves a mark, on our minds, in our bodies, and all over our lives. My friend Christopher Cook, author of Healing What You Can’t Erase, returns to the podcast this week to discuss trauma, loss, and the role of faith and trust in our ultimate healing. This is one of the most powerful talks I’ve ever had on the show, and it will help you understand the difference in surviving and flourishing after life brings you pain.
Christopher Cook on YouTube
Resources and Links
The most important book you'll read this year (besides the Bible) is my new one, The Life-Changing Art of Self-Brain Surgery
The School of Self-Brain Surgery is live! You can get a taste for free by taking my powerful 3-part video training course, You Can Change Your Life. Get instant access for free by clicking here.
My book, 2021 ECPA Memoir/Biography of the Year, I've Seen the End of You
If you need a dose of hope, read my book Hope Is the First Dose!
Sign up for my weekly Self-Brain Surgery Newsletter here!
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Dr. Derwin Gray on Trauma, Faith, and Renewing Your Mind
Press play and let’s do the hard and holy work of healing.
In this episode, I sit down with my friend Dr. Derwin Gray, a former NFL player, pastor and founder of Transformation Church near Charlotte, and author of the new book "It’s Time to Heal."
We have a powerful talk about the unseen wounds we carry from trauma, relationships, and words spoken over us or by us. Derwin shares how chronic pain and childhood trauma shaped him, why healing can be difficult, and how the gospel, Scripture, and renewing the mind connect with neuroscience and psychology.
He unpacks his HEAL framework: be Honest with God, Expect healing to be hard, Accept what happened without affirming it, and Live from love, not for love. We also talk about grief, forgiveness, professional mental health help, and turning pain into purpose.
Learn more about Pastor Derwin Gray here.
Resources and Links
The most important book you'll read this year (besides the Bible) is my new one, The Life-Changing Art of Self-Brain Surgery
The School of Self-Brain Surgery is live! You can get a taste for free by taking my powerful 3-part video training course, You Can Change Your Life. Get instant access for free by clicking here.
My book, 2021 ECPA Memoir/Biography of the Year, I've Seen the End of You
If you need a dose of hope, read my book Hope Is the First Dose!
Sign up for my weekly Self-Brain Surgery Newsletter here!
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About The Dr. Lee Warren Podcast
A neurosurgeon’s science-backed approach to rewiring your brain for focus, resilience, and hope. Teaching you how faith and neuroscience together accelerate real transformation.Podcast website
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