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186 episodes
- Why do storms come into our lives and what might God be doing in the middle of them? In this message, Pastor Jentezen shares encouragement for anyone facing uncertainty, pressure or circumstances they don’t understand. Discover how your storm may hold a greater purpose than you can see right now.
Let us pray with you:https://jentezenfranklin.org/prayer
See our outreach programs:https://jentezenfranklin.org/outreach
Stay connected with Free Chapel:
Instagram: https://instagram.com/freechapel
Facebook: https://facebook.com/freechapel
App: https://freechapel.org/app
Stay connected with Jentezen Franklin:
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@jentezenfranklinmedia
Instagram: https://instagram.com/jentezen
Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/jentezen
Facebook: https://facebook.com/JentezenFranklin
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/jentezen-franklin-at-free-chapel/id506354054
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7o0QPCGh5T79jMptpJPTlo
Donate to help us share the gospel around the world through Kingdom Connection broadcasts and other humanitarian outreaches: https://jentezenfranklin.org/donations/new?cid=s
- Are you relying more on your own strength than God? Through the powerful story of King Asa, Pastor Jentezen challenges us to return to a life of dependency on the Holy Spirit.
Let us pray with you:https://jentezenfranklin.org/prayer
See our outreach programs:https://jentezenfranklin.org/outreach
Stay connected with Free Chapel:
Instagram: https://instagram.com/freechapel
Facebook: https://facebook.com/freechapel
App: https://freechapel.org/app
Stay connected with Jentezen Franklin:
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@jentezenfranklinmedia
Instagram: https://instagram.com/jentezen
Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/jentezen
Facebook: https://facebook.com/JentezenFranklin
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/jentezen-franklin-at-free-chapel/id506354054
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7o0QPCGh5T79jMptpJPTlo
Donate to help us share the gospel around the world through Kingdom Connection broadcasts and other humanitarian outreaches: https://jentezenfranklin.org/donations/new?cid=s
- The same God who raised up giant killers in Scripture is still raising them up today. This message from 2 Samuel will help you step up and face challenges knowing that through Jesus, every giant can be defeated.
Let us pray with you:https://jentezenfranklin.org/prayer
See our outreach programs:https://jentezenfranklin.org/outreach
Stay connected with Free Chapel:
Instagram: https://instagram.com/freechapel
Facebook: https://facebook.com/freechapel
App: https://freechapel.org/app
Stay connected with Jentezen Franklin:
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@jentezenfranklinmedia
Instagram: https://instagram.com/jentezen
Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/jentezen
Facebook: https://facebook.com/JentezenFranklin
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/jentezen-franklin-at-free-chapel/id506354054
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7o0QPCGh5T79jMptpJPTlo
Donate to help us share the gospel around the world through Kingdom Connection broadcasts and other humanitarian outreaches: https://jentezenfranklin.org/donations/new?cid=s
- Pastor Jentezen Franklin reveals why true worship isn't just a Sunday routine, but your ultimate weapon to break free and shift the atmosphere of your life.
Let us pray with you:https://jentezenfranklin.org/prayer
See our outreach programs:https://jentezenfranklin.org/outreach
Stay connected with Free Chapel:
Instagram: https://instagram.com/freechapel
Facebook: https://facebook.com/freechapel
App: https://freechapel.org/app
Stay connected with Jentezen Franklin:
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@jentezenfranklinmedia
Instagram: https://instagram.com/jentezen
Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/jentezen
Facebook: https://facebook.com/JentezenFranklin
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/jentezen-franklin-at-free-chapel/id506354054
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7o0QPCGh5T79jMptpJPTlo
Donate to help us share the gospel around the world through Kingdom Connection broadcasts and other humanitarian outreaches: https://jentezenfranklin.org/donations/new?cid=s
- In this powerful message from Isaiah 43, we learn how to realign our spiritual vision, let go of the past, and recognize the new things God is springing forth in our lives.
Let us pray with you:https://jentezenfranklin.org/prayer
See our outreach programs:https://jentezenfranklin.org/outreach
Stay connected with Free Chapel:
Instagram: https://instagram.com/freechapel
Facebook: https://facebook.com/freechapel
App: https://freechapel.org/app
Stay connected with Jentezen Franklin:
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@jentezenfranklinmedia
Instagram: https://instagram.com/jentezen
Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/jentezen
Facebook: https://facebook.com/JentezenFranklin
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/jentezen-franklin-at-free-chapel/id506354054
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7o0QPCGh5T79jMptpJPTlo
Donate to help us share the gospel around the world through Kingdom Connection broadcasts and other humanitarian outreaches: https://jentezenfranklin.org/donations/new?cid=s
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About Jentezen Franklin at Free Chapel
Thank you for visiting. We count it a privilege to serve you and hope you have a great online experience with us. We exist for one reason -- souls. Our greatest joy is to see people encounter God in a relevant way and discover His plans and purposes for their lives. So whether this is your first time to visit us online or you are returning -- we hope you'll use these podcasts as a trusted resource for your spiritual growth and information. I also hope whenever possible you can be a part of our weekly services. May the Lord bless you and keep you, Jentezen FranklinPodcast website
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