Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Jentezen Franklin at Free Chapel in the App
Listen to Jentezen Franklin at Free Chapel in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsReligion & Spirituality
Jentezen Franklin at Free Chapel

Jentezen Franklin at Free Chapel

Podcast Jentezen Franklin at Free Chapel
Podcast Jentezen Franklin at Free Chapel

Jentezen Franklin at Free Chapel

Jentezen Franklin
add
Thank you for visiting. We count it a privilege to serve you and hope you have a great online experience with us. We exist for one reason -- souls. Our greatest... More
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
Thank you for visiting. We count it a privilege to serve you and hope you have a great online experience with us. We exist for one reason -- souls. Our greatest... More

Available Episodes

5 of 13
  • Acres of Diamonds
    You are living in acres of diamonds. It may look like nothing right now, but look again. Ask God to open your eyes to see the unfathomable riches of God right where you are. You don’t have to search abroad to find answers and purpose. You have to dig deep where God has you planted to uncover your hidden potential.
    5/3/2023
    37:41
  • Your Mess, God’s Miracle | Samuel Rodriguez
    There is a difference between God restoring what you had and Him giving us something you never had. Open your eyes to the new and watch God turn your mess into a miracle. The process is temporary, but the promise is permanent. Discover more at https://www.jentezenfranklin.org/?cid=JFPC Watch and subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/jentezenfranklinmedia Find Pastor Jentezen on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jentezen/ Find Pastor Jentezen on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JentezenFranklin Find Pastor Jentezen on Twitter: https://twitter.com/jentezen Giving: https://jentezenfranklin.org/donate/?cid=JFPC Find Free Chapel on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/freechapel Find Free Chapel on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freechapel  Download the Free Chapel App: https://www.freechapel.org/app
    5/1/2023
    39:04
  • Setting the Stage for Miracles
    If you are going to receive a miracle, you have to set the atmosphere. Your mood and emotions matter. You have to remain tender through prayer and worship. We have a part to play in our own miracle story. Our attitude and our tenderness of heart play a key role in our ability to receive from the Lord. To hear more inspiring messages from Jentezen Franklin, visit http://jentezenfranklin.org/watch?cid... Tell us more about what's going on in your life: Let us pray with you: https://jentezenfranklin.org/contact?... Share your testimony to encourage us and others: https://jentezenfranklin.org/contact?... See our outreach programs: https://jentezenfranklin.org/outreach... Stay Connected to Jentezen Franklin: https://www.instagram.com/jentezen https://twitter.com/jentezen https://www.facebook.com/JentezenFran... Donate to help us share the gospel around the world through Kingdom Connection broadcasts and other humanitarian outreaches. Discover more at https://www.freechapel.org Find us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/freechapel Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freechapel Find us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/freechapel Download the Free Chapel App: https://www.freechapel.org/app  
    4/26/2023
    34:22
  • The Principles of Multiplication | Pastor Robert Morris
    Our God is a god of multiplication. The miracle of multiplication happens when you obey the Master, just like it did for the disciples in Luke 9 when they fed 5,000 families with 2 fish and 5 loaves. What God has given you will never multiply until you give it.  To hear more inspiring messages from Jentezen Franklin, visit http://jentezenfranklin.org/watch?cid... Tell us more about what's going on in your life: Let us pray with you: https://jentezenfranklin.org/contact?... Share your testimony to encourage us and others: https://jentezenfranklin.org/contact?... See our outreach programs: https://jentezenfranklin.org/outreach... Stay Connected to Jentezen Franklin: https://www.instagram.com/jentezen https://twitter.com/jentezen https://www.facebook.com/JentezenFran... Donate to help us share the gospel around the world through Kingdom Connection broadcasts and other humanitarian outreaches. Discover more at https://www.freechapel.org Find us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/freechapel Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freechapel Find us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/freechapel Download the Free Chapel App: https://www.freechapel.org/app
    4/24/2023
    45:36
  • No More Flies
    In the book of Exodus, the first three plagues God struck the land of Egypt with also affected the Israelites. But when the fourth plague of flies came, God drew a line in the sand around His people. Although God’s people suffered, a new season came when God drew a line around His people.  To hear more inspiring messages from Jentezen Franklin, visit http://jentezenfranklin.org/watch?cid... Tell us more about what's going on in your life: Let us pray with you: https://jentezenfranklin.org/contact?... Share your testimony to encourage us and others: https://jentezenfranklin.org/contact?... See our outreach programs: https://jentezenfranklin.org/outreach... Stay Connected to Jentezen Franklin: https://www.instagram.com/jentezen https://twitter.com/jentezen https://www.facebook.com/JentezenFran... Donate to help us share the gospel around the world through Kingdom Connection broadcasts and other humanitarian outreaches. Discover more at https://www.freechapel.org Find us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/freechapel Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freechapel Find us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/freechapel Download the Free Chapel App: https://www.freechapel.org/app
    4/17/2023
    33:12

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About Jentezen Franklin at Free Chapel

Thank you for visiting. We count it a privilege to serve you and hope you have a great online experience with us. We exist for one reason -- souls. Our greatest joy is to see people encounter God in a relevant way and discover His plans and purposes for their lives. So whether this is your first time to visit us online or you are returning -- we hope you'll use these podcasts as a trusted resource for your spiritual growth and information. I also hope whenever possible you can be a part of our weekly services. May the Lord bless you and keep you, Jentezen Franklin
Podcast website

Listen to Jentezen Franklin at Free Chapel, Audio Bible Old Testament Ecclesiastes to Malachi, King James Version and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Jentezen Franklin at Free Chapel

Jentezen Franklin at Free Chapel

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Jentezen Franklin at Free Chapel: Podcasts in Family