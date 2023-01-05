Jentezen Franklin at Free Chapel

Thank you for visiting. We count it a privilege to serve you and hope you have a great online experience with us. We exist for one reason -- souls. Our greatest... More
Available Episodes
Acres of Diamonds
You are living in acres of diamonds. It may look like nothing right now, but look again. Ask God to open your eyes to see the unfathomable riches of God right where you are. You don’t have to search abroad to find answers and purpose. You have to dig deep where God has you planted to uncover your hidden potential.
5/3/2023
Your Mess, God’s Miracle | Samuel Rodriguez
There is a difference between God restoring what you had and Him giving us something you never had. Open your eyes to the new and watch God turn your mess into a miracle. The process is temporary, but the promise is permanent.
5/1/2023
Setting the Stage for Miracles
If you are going to receive a miracle, you have to set the atmosphere. Your mood and emotions matter. You have to remain tender through prayer and worship. We have a part to play in our own miracle story. Our attitude and our tenderness of heart play a key role in our ability to receive from the Lord.
4/26/2023
The Principles of Multiplication | Pastor Robert Morris
Our God is a god of multiplication. The miracle of multiplication happens when you obey the Master, just like it did for the disciples in Luke 9 when they fed 5,000 families with 2 fish and 5 loaves. What God has given you will never multiply until you give it.
4/24/2023
No More Flies
In the book of Exodus, the first three plagues God struck the land of Egypt with also affected the Israelites. But when the fourth plague of flies came, God drew a line in the sand around His people. Although God’s people suffered, a new season came when God drew a line around His people.
