How Hard Can It Be? with Diana Maria Riva

How Hard Can It Be? with Diana Maria Riva

Award-winning journalist and 90 Day Fiancé host Shaun Robinson joins the show to talk about the moment she stopped hiding her age and the freedom and relief that came with embracing it. Shaun and Diana also discuss the dangers of AI-perfect influencers, what a body type is even supposed to mean, and why she thinks the universal appeal of 90 Day Fiancé is really about how far people will go to be loved. They also get into how Shaun’s upbringing took her on a life-long journey of philanthropy and helping young women See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Shaun Robinson on Aging Out Loud, the Power of Representation, and Helping the Next Generation

Actress Elisa Donovan (Clueless,Night at the Roxbury, Sabrina the Teenage Witch) stops by the show and discusses the blow felt when everything you’ve built your identity on disappears at once, the difference between choosing a partner versus a project, and raising a teen with your own father’s voice. Diana and Elisa also discuss the importance of evolving friendships, mastering the art of “I don’t have the bandwidth”, and suddenly changing your mind about marriage. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Elisa Donovan on Grief, Saying No, and Rebuilding After Losing it All

Actress Ashley Jones (The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital, Beyond the Gates) joins host Diana Maria Riva to talk about recognizing anxiety as a legit symptom of perimenopause, her uninvited notification from the AARP, and how forgiveness and even friendship is possible after divorce. Ashley and Diana also quiz a couple of 30-something’s on what is considered TMI on a first date, ageism in daytime TV, and how day-trading has made her feel more empowered than ever. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Host Diana Maria Riva sits down with relationship coach and bestselling author Sabrina Bendory to talk about finding love, recognizing the difference between chaos and chemistry, and the discovering of our true selves in the process. They get into the different types of toxic behavior (love bombing, mirroring, bread crumbing), how movies, TV shows AND dating apps have skewed our views on what healthy relationships look like, and the myth that it’s too late to find love after 40. Whether you're newly single, dating again after divorce, or 30 years into a marriage, this episode speaks the blunt truth to the standards, or lack thereof, we live by. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Toxic Love, the Sex and the City Paradox, and Dating Right after 50 with Sabrina Bendory

Host Diana Maria Riva is joined by her millennial babes Francia Raisa (Grown-ish, How I Met Your Father) and Jessica Marie Garcia (Liv and Maddie, On My Block) to swap notes on what midlife really looks like. They talk openly about midlife facts and fiction (night sweats, perimenopause, sex drive), the challenges of finding the right OB-GYN before you need one, and the power of embracing a new chapter in life. Francia, Jessica and Diana also discuss dating and relationships, self-trust, and the one message they have for their future selves. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

How Hard Can It Be? with Diana Maria Riva

About How Hard Can It Be? with Diana Maria Riva

About How Hard Can It Be? with Diana Maria Riva

About How Hard Can It Be? with Diana Maria Riva