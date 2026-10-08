How Hard Can It Be? with Diana Maria Riva

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32 episodes
Millennials vs. Gen X: Comparing Notes on Midlife with Francia Raisa & Jessica Marie Garcia10/08/2026 | 50 mins.Host Diana Maria Riva is joined by her millennial babes Francia Raisa (Grown-ish, How I Met Your Father) and Jessica Marie Garcia (Liv and Maddie, On My Block) to swap notes on what midlife really looks like. They talk openly about midlife facts and fiction (night sweats, perimenopause, sex drive), the challenges of finding the right OB-GYN before you need one, and the power of embracing a new chapter in life. Francia, Jessica and Diana also discuss dating and relationships, self-trust, and the one message they have for their future selves.
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Toxic Love, the Sex and the City Paradox, and Dating Right after 50 with Sabrina Bendory10/01/2026 | 50 mins.Host Diana Maria Riva sits down with relationship coach and bestselling author Sabrina Bendory to talk about finding love, recognizing the difference between chaos and chemistry, and the discovering of our true selves in the process. They get into the different types of toxic behavior (love bombing, mirroring, bread crumbing), how movies, TV shows AND dating apps have skewed our views on what healthy relationships look like, and the myth that it’s too late to find love after 40. Whether you're newly single, dating again after divorce, or 30 years into a marriage, this episode speaks the blunt truth to the standards, or lack thereof, we live by.
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Ashley Jones on the AARP Ambush, Dating Profiles, and Co-Parenting After Divorce09/24/2026 | 44 mins.Actress Ashley Jones (The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital, Beyond the Gates) joins host Diana Maria Riva to talk about recognizing anxiety as a legit symptom of perimenopause, her uninvited notification from the AARP, and how forgiveness and even friendship is possible after divorce. Ashley and Diana also quiz a couple of 30-something’s on what is considered TMI on a first date, ageism in daytime TV, and how day-trading has made her feel more empowered than ever.
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- Actress Elisa Donovan (Clueless,Night at the Roxbury, Sabrina the Teenage Witch) stops by the show and discusses the blow felt when everything you’ve built your identity on disappears at once, the difference between choosing a partner versus a project, and raising a teen with your own father’s voice. Diana and Elisa also discuss the importance of evolving friendships, mastering the art of “I don’t have the bandwidth”, and suddenly changing your mind about marriage.
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Shaun Robinson on Aging Out Loud, the Power of Representation, and Helping the Next Generation09/10/2026 | 46 mins.Award-winning journalist and 90 Day Fiancé host Shaun Robinson joins the show to talk about the moment she stopped hiding her age and the freedom and relief that came with embracing it. Shaun and Diana also discuss the dangers of AI-perfect influencers, what a body type is even supposed to mean, and why she thinks the universal appeal of 90 Day Fiancé is really about how far people will go to be loved. They also get into how Shaun’s upbringing took her on a life-long journey of philanthropy and helping young women
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About How Hard Can It Be? with Diana Maria Riva
Diana Maria Riva hosts the weekly podcast for GenX women navigating midlife’s most fantastic bullsh*t. Through laughs, tears, or tears and laughter, Diana invites her squads from Ohio to Hollywood for some real talk on being the boss, the empty nester and the caretaker, all while battling night sweats AND being the linchpins of society. From the FUPA to the hot flash, it's time for women to have unpolished, unfiltered conversations about the midlife roller coaster. With all the changes, surprises and WTFs, join Diana and celebrity guests, experts, and allies as they tackle everything in the second act of life, love, sex and society, as we ask… How hard can it be?Podcast website
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