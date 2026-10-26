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Reinvent Your Life With Mel Robbins

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EducationSelf-Improvement
Reinvent Your Life With Mel Robbins
Latest episode

17 episodes

  • Reinvent Your Life With Mel Robbins

    Episode 2: Your Reinvention Starts Here

    01/05/2023 | 23 mins.
    Change becomes simple and fun when you think of your life like a road trip. This episode will get you started.
  • Reinvent Your Life With Mel Robbins

    Episode 1: Introduction

    01/05/2023 | 8 mins.
    Mel tells you how to listen to this powerful masterclass so you get the most out of it.
  • Reinvent Your Life With Mel Robbins

    Episode 17: You Are Ready To Gooooo!

    01/05/2023 | 10 mins.
    Mel leaves you with powerful takeaways that will carry you forward into the new life that awaits.
  • Reinvent Your Life With Mel Robbins

    Episode 16: Questions? I’ve Got Answers (Part 3)

    01/05/2023 | 31 mins.
    Let’s pull over one last time for some frequently asked questions and Mel’s powerful insights.
  • Reinvent Your Life With Mel Robbins

    Episode 15: Trust the Signs

    01/05/2023 | 32 mins.
    Mel shares an incredible tool that blends science and magic. You won’t want to miss this!
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About Reinvent Your Life With Mel Robbins
Reinvention doesn’t have to be hard—it can be simple and fun. Buckle up and start your journey to a better life with motivational powerhouse and best-selling phenomenon Mel Robbins! If you want to reinvent your life but don’t know how, Mel Robbins gives you the tools and the confidence you need to make it happen. In this revolutionary masterclass, Mel gives you a step-by-step guide on how to make lasting change in your life. Mel knows that change can be hard, scary, and even a little boring at times, so she makes reinvention fun by thinking about your life as a road trip. Are you the driver of your life, or just the passenger? Is someone else—or something else—in the driver’s seat. Are you even on the right road, or do you need to pick a new direction. Or are you heading where you want to go, but are you speeding so fast you can’t enjoy the ride? Whether you want to take control of your health, career or relationships, crush bad habits or get in touch with your sense of purpose, Mel offers a road map forward. She shows you how to dream bigger, how to give yourself the freedom to make better choices, and offers the clarity and perspective you need to choose your life’s direction. Along the way, she’ll help you conquer the fears that are slowing you down and keeping you from the life you deserve. It’s only when you take back the wheel that you can move forward confidently, and embrace all the incredible opportunities waiting for you on the road ahead.
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EducationSelf-Improvement

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