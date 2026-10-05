The Law School Toolbox Podcast: Tools for Law Students from 1L to the Bar Exam, and Beyond

Welcome back to the Law School Toolbox podcast! In this episode, we explore how AI tools can support law students with ADHD, dyslexia, or other learning differences -- covering strategies like text-to-speech for dense reading loads, dictation to capture thoughts after class, converting handwritten notes, executive functioning scaffolding, and backwards planning for big projects.



In this episode we discuss:

Where the "bottlenecks" in law school happen

How to lighten the reading load

Recording voice notes for later use

How to support and enhance your working memory

Using AI to help you plan and schedule tasks

Study aids for auditory and visual learning styles

Resources:



Tutoring for Law School Success (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/tutoring-for-law-school-success/)

A Public-Source Inventory of Law-School Responses to AI (https://ai-legal-education.perl.chatgpt.site/)

reMarkable (https://support.remarkable.com/s/)

Podcast Episode 474: Thriving in Law School with ADHD (w/Rawi Nanakul) (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/podcast-episode-474-thriving-in-law-school-with-adhd-w-rawi-nanakul/)

Podcast Episode 476: Executive Functioning Skills for Law Students with ADHD (w/Emily Haan) (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/podcast-episode-476-executive-functioning-skills-for-law-students-with-adhd-w-emily-haan/)

Podcast Episode 505: Breaking ADHD Barriers with the Help of AI (w/Lindsay Scola) (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/podcast-episode-505-breaking-adhd-barriers-with-the-help-of-ai-w-lindsay-scola/)

Podcast Episode 538: Using AI in Law School: Smart Strategies and Red Flags (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/podcast-episode-538-using-ai-in-law-school-smart-strategies-and-red-flags/)

Podcast Episode 573: Can AI Be Your Law School Tutor? (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/podcast-episode-573-can-ai-be-your-law-school-tutor/)

Working on Your Executive Functioning Skills (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/working-on-your-executive-functioning-skills/)

5 Study Tips for Auditory Learners (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/5-study-tips-for-auditory-learners/)

Tips & Resources for Visual Learners (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/tips-resources-for-visual-learners/)

















Download the Transcript

(https://lawschooltoolbox.com/episode-575-how-ai-can-help-law-students-with-adhd-or-dyslexia/)

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Thanks for listening!

Alison & Lee