The Law School Toolbox Podcast: Tools for Law Students from 1L to the Bar Exam, and Beyond

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577 episodes
- Welcome back to the Law School Toolbox podcast! Today we have another episode in our series "Law Every 1L Should Know", and this one is on civil procedure – specifically, subject matter jurisdiction and removal. We cover the relevant rules from 28 U.S.C. Section 1331 and 1332 and we work through a fact pattern to see how the law gets applied.
In this episode we discuss:
A roadmap of jurisdiction
The two doors into federal court: federal question and diversity
The procedure for removal of civil actions
An analysis of a fact pattern
Resources:
Tutoring Contact Form (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/tutoring-contact-form/)
Strawbridge v. Curtiss (https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/7/267/)
Podcast Episode 218: Listen and Learn – Supplemental Jurisdiction (Civ Pro) (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/podcast-episode-218-listen-and-learn-supplemental-jurisdiction-civ-pro/)
Podcast Episode 263: Listen and Learn – Subject Matter Jurisdiction (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/podcast-episode-263-listen-and-learn-subject-matter-jurisdiction/)
Podcast Episode 332: Listen and Learn – Removal (Civ Pro) (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/podcast-episode-332-listen-and-learn-removal-civ-pro/)
Podcast Episode 562: Law Every 1L Should Know – Personal Jurisdiction (Civil Procedure) (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/podcast-episode-562-law-every-1l-should-know-personal-jurisdiction-civil-procedure/)
Download the Transcript
(https://lawschooltoolbox.com/episode-576-law-every-1l-should-know-subject-matter-jurisdiction-civil-procedure/)
If you enjoy the podcast, we'd love a nice review and/or rating on Apple Podcasts (https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/law-school-toolbox-podcast/id1027603976) or your favorite listening app. And feel free to reach out to us directly. You can always reach us via the contact form on the Law School Toolbox website (http://lawschooltoolbox.com/contact). If you're concerned about the bar exam, check out our sister site, the Bar Exam Toolbox (http://barexamtoolbox.com/). You can also sign up for our weekly podcast newsletter (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/get-law-school-podcast-updates/) to make sure you never miss an episode!
Thanks for listening!
Alison & Lee
- Welcome back to the Law School Toolbox podcast! In this episode, we explore how AI tools can support law students with ADHD, dyslexia, or other learning differences -- covering strategies like text-to-speech for dense reading loads, dictation to capture thoughts after class, converting handwritten notes, executive functioning scaffolding, and backwards planning for big projects.
In this episode we discuss:
Where the "bottlenecks" in law school happen
How to lighten the reading load
Recording voice notes for later use
How to support and enhance your working memory
Using AI to help you plan and schedule tasks
Study aids for auditory and visual learning styles
Resources:
Tutoring for Law School Success (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/tutoring-for-law-school-success/)
A Public-Source Inventory of Law-School Responses to AI (https://ai-legal-education.perl.chatgpt.site/)
reMarkable (https://support.remarkable.com/s/)
Podcast Episode 474: Thriving in Law School with ADHD (w/Rawi Nanakul) (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/podcast-episode-474-thriving-in-law-school-with-adhd-w-rawi-nanakul/)
Podcast Episode 476: Executive Functioning Skills for Law Students with ADHD (w/Emily Haan) (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/podcast-episode-476-executive-functioning-skills-for-law-students-with-adhd-w-emily-haan/)
Podcast Episode 505: Breaking ADHD Barriers with the Help of AI (w/Lindsay Scola) (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/podcast-episode-505-breaking-adhd-barriers-with-the-help-of-ai-w-lindsay-scola/)
Podcast Episode 538: Using AI in Law School: Smart Strategies and Red Flags (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/podcast-episode-538-using-ai-in-law-school-smart-strategies-and-red-flags/)
Podcast Episode 573: Can AI Be Your Law School Tutor? (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/podcast-episode-573-can-ai-be-your-law-school-tutor/)
Working on Your Executive Functioning Skills (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/working-on-your-executive-functioning-skills/)
5 Study Tips for Auditory Learners (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/5-study-tips-for-auditory-learners/)
Tips & Resources for Visual Learners (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/tips-resources-for-visual-learners/)
Download the Transcript
(https://lawschooltoolbox.com/episode-575-how-ai-can-help-law-students-with-adhd-or-dyslexia/)
If you enjoy the podcast, we'd love a nice review and/or rating on Apple Podcasts (https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/law-school-toolbox-podcast/id1027603976) or your favorite listening app. And feel free to reach out to us directly. You can always reach us via the contact form on the Law School Toolbox website (http://lawschooltoolbox.com/contact). If you're concerned about the bar exam, check out our sister site, the Bar Exam Toolbox (http://barexamtoolbox.com/). You can also sign up for our weekly podcast newsletter (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/get-law-school-podcast-updates/) to make sure you never miss an episode!
Thanks for listening!
Alison & Lee
- Welcome back to the Law School Toolbox podcast! Today, as part of our series presenting law that 1Ls should know, we cover contract expectation damages under the common law -- the standard putting the non-breaching party in the position they would have been in had the contract been performed. We look at what damages may be claimed as direct, consequential, and incidental, and analyze a hypo where we calculate the damages.
In this episode we discuss:
Expectation damages overview and formula
What damages can be claimed as direct, consequential, and incidental?
Limits on recovery, preventing the amounts from spiraling
An analysis of a fact pattern with calculation of the damages
Resources:
Tutoring Contact Form (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/tutoring-contact-form/)
Hadley v. Baxendale (https://www.casebriefs.com/blog/law/contracts/contracts-keyed-to-farnsworth/remedies-for-breach/hadley-v-baxendale/)
Podcast Episode 354: Listen and Learn – Expectation and Consequential Damages (Contracts) (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/podcast-episode-354-listen-and-learn-expectation-and-consequential-damages-contracts/)
Podcast Episode 497: Listen and Learn – Incidental, Reliance, and Restitution Damages (Contracts) (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/podcast-episode-497-listen-and-learn-incidental-reliance-and-restitution-damages-contracts/)
Podcast Episode 536: Listen and Learn – UCC Expectation Damages (Contracts) (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/podcast-episode-536-listen-and-learn-ucc-expectation-damages-contracts/)
Podcast Episode 558: Law Every 1L Should Know – Contract Formation (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/podcast-episode-558-law-every-1l-should-know-contract-formation/)
Download the Transcript
(https://lawschooltoolbox.com/episode-574-law-every-1l-should-know-contracts-expectation-damages-common-law/)
If you enjoy the podcast, we'd love a nice review and/or rating on Apple Podcasts (https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/law-school-toolbox-podcast/id1027603976) or your favorite listening app. And feel free to reach out to us directly. You can always reach us via the contact form on the Law School Toolbox website (http://lawschooltoolbox.com/contact). If you're concerned about the bar exam, check out our sister site, the Bar Exam Toolbox (http://barexamtoolbox.com/). You can also sign up for our weekly podcast newsletter (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/get-law-school-podcast-updates/) to make sure you never miss an episode!
Thanks for listening!
Alison & Lee
- Welcome back to the Law School Toolbox podcast! Today, we're talking about the widely varying AI policies at law schools, highlighting the productive, permissible uses of AI tools and cautioning against possible pitfalls and honor code violations.
In this episode we discuss:
The varying AI policies at law schools
Knowing the ground rules for your school and courses
Prioritizing AI use for your life, not your coursework
How AI can actually help you study
AI uses that may backfire
Resources:
Tutoring for Law School Success (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/tutoring-for-law-school-success/)
A Public-Source Inventory of Law-School Responses to AI (https://ai-legal-education.perl.chatgpt.site/)
Podcast Episode 480: Ethical Uses of AI in Law School (w/Professor Susan Tanner) (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/podcast-episode-480-ethical-uses-of-ai-in-law-school-w-professor-susan-tanner/)
Podcast Episode 517: Teaching AI in Law School (w/Megan Hutchinson and Nicole Phillips) (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/podcast-episode-517-teaching-ai-in-law-school-w-megan-hutchinson-and-nicole-phillips/)
Podcast Episode 538: Using AI in Law School: Smart Strategies and Red Flags (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/podcast-episode-538-using-ai-in-law-school-smart-strategies-and-red-flags/)
Working on Your Executive Functioning Skills (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/working-on-your-executive-functioning-skills/)
Download the Transcript
(https://lawschooltoolbox.com/episode-573-can-ai-be-your-law-school-tutor/)
If you enjoy the podcast, we'd love a nice review and/or rating on Apple Podcasts (https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/law-school-toolbox-podcast/id1027603976) or your favorite listening app. And feel free to reach out to us directly. You can always reach us via the contact form on the Law School Toolbox website (http://lawschooltoolbox.com/contact). If you're concerned about the bar exam, check out our sister site, the Bar Exam Toolbox (http://barexamtoolbox.com/). You can also sign up for our weekly podcast newsletter (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/get-law-school-podcast-updates/) to make sure you never miss an episode!
Thanks for listening!
Alison & Lee
- Welcome back to the Law School Toolbox podcast! Today we're exploring some complex aspects of criminal law that frequently appear on exams -- the felony murder rule and causation in homicide cases. We have included an analysis of two hypothetical scenarios to illustrate these legal principles.
In this episode we discuss:
Review of the felony murder rule
Which felonies are considered inherently dangerous?
The death of a co-felon rule
Causation in homicide cases, and when is the chain of causation broken?
Analysis of two hypothetical criminal law scenarios
Resources:
"Listen and Learn" series (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/law-school-toolbox-podcast-substantive-law-topics/#listen-learn)
Podcast Episode 248: Listen and Learn – Introduction to Homicide (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/podcast-episode-248-listen-and-learn-introduction-to-homicide/)
Download the Transcript
(https://lawschooltoolbox.com/episode-572-listen-and-learn-felony-murder-and-causation-criminal-law/)
If you enjoy the podcast, we'd love a nice review and/or rating on Apple Podcasts (https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/law-school-toolbox-podcast/id1027603976) or your favorite listening app. And feel free to reach out to us directly. You can always reach us via the contact form on the Law School Toolbox website (http://lawschooltoolbox.com/contact). If you're concerned about the bar exam, check out our sister site, the Bar Exam Toolbox (http://barexamtoolbox.com/). You can also sign up for our weekly podcast newsletter (https://lawschooltoolbox.com/get-law-school-podcast-updates/) to make sure you never miss an episode!
Thanks for listening!
Alison & Lee
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About The Law School Toolbox Podcast: Tools for Law Students from 1L to the Bar Exam, and Beyond
The Law School Toolbox podcast is an engaging show for law students about law school, the bar exam, legal careers, and life. Each week, we offer practical tips and advice on academic matters, careers, and more. The Law School Toolbox podcast is hosted by opinionated law school and bar exam experts Alison Monahan and Lee Burgess. You might not always agree with us, but we guarantee you won't be bored listening! Our goal is to impart useful, actionable advice in an entertaining manner. Join us! And, if you have an opinion on the show, please drop by and offer a review. We're here to help, and we'd love to hear from you!Podcast website
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