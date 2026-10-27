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The No More Wasted Days Podcast
The No More Wasted Days Podcast
Latest episode
201 episodes
- What happens when you decide to quit drinking, but your partner isn't ready to give up alcohol?
In this episode of the No More Wasted Days podcast, I'm joined by my friend Casey McGuire Davidson, host of the Hello Someday podcast, to talk about what it's REALLY like to get sober when your spouse still drinks.
Casey and her husband were drinking buddies from the very beginning of their relationship. From partying in their 20s to date nights, vacations, and eventually mommy wine culture, alcohol was always part of their marriage. So when Casey decided to quit drinking, she worried about how it would change everything.
We get into the fears, resentment, boundaries, and uncomfortable conversations that come with quitting alcohol when your partner doesn't. Casey also shares why she initially hid her sobriety efforts from her husband, how she found support outside her marriage, and how they learned to enjoy date nights and vacations without alcohol being the main event.
And here's the best part: Casey is now 10 years sober!
If you've been putting off your alcohol-free journey because you're worried about how it might affect your marriage, this episode is for you. Because your partner doesn't have to quit drinking for you to create a life you love without alcohol.
Connect with Casey McGuire-DavidsonHello Someday Podcast on Spotify & Apple Podcasts
Sobriety Starter Kit, Casey's coaching program and sober community for women
Support the Podcast:
If you love the No More Wasted Days podcast, please take a moment to leave a review on Apple Podcasts or rate and comment on Spotify. It helps more people find the show and begin their own alcohol-free journey.
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-no-more-wasted-days-podcast--7445193/support.
Follow the podcast on Social Media:
IG: @nomorewasteddays.pod
Follow Sara on Social Media:
IG: @no_more_wasted_days
TikTok: @no_more_wasted_days
Facebook: www.facebook.com/NoMoreWastedDaysOfficial
- What if everything you thought you knew about Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) was wrong?
In this episode of the No More Wasted Days Podcast, I'm joined by author and fellow sober podcaster Stefanie Wilder-Taylor, host of Drunk-ish, to talk about the seven reasons I chose NOT to go to AA when I quit drinking.
From the fear of identifying as an alcoholic to the 12 steps, religion, powerlessness, and the commitment of attending meetings, Stefanie shares her firsthand experience with a 12-step program and challenges some of my biggest misconceptions.
We also get into the importance of sober community, why asking for help can be so difficult, and how there is no one-size-fits-all approach to quitting drinking.
Whether you're curious about AA, considering a 12-step program, or looking for alternatives to Alcoholics Anonymous, this honest and hilarious conversation is a reminder that you don't have to get sober the same way someone else did. You just have to find what works for you.
Connect with Stefanie Wilder-Taylor
Book: Drunk-ish: A Memoir of Loving and Leaving Alcohol
Sobriety podcast: Drunk-ish Podcast
Parenting podcast: For Crying Out Loud
Pop culture podcast: Rose Pricks: A Bachelor Roast
Personal Instagram: @swildertaylor
Website: StefanieWilderTaylor.com
Find Your Sober Community
1. Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) Find local AA meetings and connect with others following a 12-step recovery program. You can also find virtual meetings through the Online Intergroup of AA.
2. SMART Recovery A free, science-based recovery program focused on self-empowerment, practical tools, and overcoming addictive behaviors. Online and in-person meetings are available.
3. Recovery Dharma A peer-led recovery community using Buddhist-inspired principles, mindfulness, and meditation to support recovery from addiction. Offers online and in-person meetings.
4. Day Makers Community My alcohol-free community offers weekly group coaching calls, a private messaging community, accountability, and ongoing support from people who understand what it's like to build a life without alcohol.
Grab the FREE Sober October Starter Kit, including a 31-day tracker, prep checklist, and curated podcast playlist, at nomorewasteddays.co/october.
Support the Podcast:
If you love the No More Wasted Days podcast, please take a moment to leave a review on Apple Podcasts or rate and comment on Spotify. It helps more people find the show and begin their own alcohol-free journey.
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-no-more-wasted-days-podcast--7445193/support.
Follow the podcast on Social Media:
IG: @nomorewasteddays.pod
Follow Sara on Social Media:
IG: @no_more_wasted_days
TikTok: @no_more_wasted_days
Facebook: www.facebook.com/NoMoreWastedDaysOfficial
- What happens when you triumph over an Adderall addiction, stop drinking alcohol and eventually take on a 60 lb. weight loss journey that finally sticks?
In this episode of the No More Wasted Days Podcast, I'm joined by Ashley Beeman, fitness coach and host of The Fit Freedom Podcast, to talk about her journey from Adderall addiction and struggles with body image to a 365-day alcohol-free experiment that completely changed her perspective on drinking.
Ashley shares why she decided to quit drinking even though she didn't consider herself to have a drinking problem, what she discovered about living alcohol-free, and how she broke free from the cycle of restrictive dieting and starting over.
We also dive into the power of identity shifts, creating sustainable healthy habits, and moving from discipline to devotion. Whether you're sober curious, taking a break from alcohol, or ready to make bigger changes in your life, this conversation is a reminder that you don't have to change everything overnight to transform your life.
Mentioned in this episode:CLICK HERE to join Ashley Beaman's Fueled & Focused 8-week challenge (use the coupon code NMWD to save $100 on this challenge)
Ashley's The Fit Freedom Podcast
Join the Day Makers alcohol-free community with a $19 month pass
Connect with Ashley: @the.ashley.beeman on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.
Grab the FREE Sober October Starter Kit, including a 31-day tracker, prep checklist, and curated podcast playlist, at nomorewasteddays.co/october.
Want to try out the Day Makers for 1 month? CLICK HERE to grab your Day Makers October Pass
Support the Podcast:
If you love the No More Wasted Days podcast, please take a moment to leave a review on Apple Podcasts or rate and comment on Spotify. It helps more people find the show and begin their own alcohol-free journey.
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-no-more-wasted-days-podcast--7445193/support.
Follow the podcast on Social Media:
IG: @nomorewasteddays.pod
Follow Sara on Social Media:
IG: @no_more_wasted_days
TikTok: @no_more_wasted_days
Facebook: www.facebook.com/NoMoreWastedDaysOfficial
- I’m catching you up on what’s happening behind the scenes, including my unexpected return to teaching, what I’m learning from the current PUSH to 100 group, and some exciting changes coming to No More Wasted Days.
I’m also celebrating two years weed free and sharing honestly about why quitting weed has actually been harder for me than quitting alcohol, the identity piece I’m still working through, and why I continue to choose a completely sober life even when part of my brain still romanticizes my old one. Plus, I’m sharing the challenge I’m taking on for the final 100 days of the year and giving you a sneak peek at some incredible guests coming to the podcast soon.
Grab the FREE Sober October Starter Kit, including a 31-day tracker, prep checklist, and curated podcast playlist, at nomorewasteddays.co/october.
Want to try out the Day Makers for 1 month? CLICK HERE to grab your Day Makers October Pass
Support the Podcast: If you love the No More Wasted Days podcast, please take a moment to leave a review on Apple Podcasts or rate and comment on Spotify. It helps more people find the show and begin their own alcohol-free journey.
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-no-more-wasted-days-podcast--7445193/support.
Follow the podcast on Social Media:
IG: @nomorewasteddays.pod
Follow Sara on Social Media:
IG: @no_more_wasted_days
TikTok: @no_more_wasted_days
Facebook: www.facebook.com/NoMoreWastedDaysOfficial
- Thinking about doing Sober October? Before you rely on willpower and hope for the best, there are a few things that can make the month a whole lot easier.
In this episode, I share 5 practical ways to set yourself up for a successful alcohol-free month, including how to plan for your usual drinking window, handle the inevitable mental negotiations, replace the rituals alcohol used to fill, and start paying attention to what you're gaining instead of simply counting the days. Sober October isn't about proving you can survive 31 days without drinking. It's an opportunity to get curious about your relationship with alcohol and discover what changes when you give yourself some space from it.
👉👉 Grab the FREE Sober October Starter Kit, including a 31-day tracker, prep checklist, and curated podcast playlist, at nomorewasteddays.co/october.
Support the Podcast: If you love the No More Wasted Days podcast, please take a moment to leave a review on Apple Podcasts or rate and comment on Spotify. It helps more people find the show and begin their own alcohol-free journey.
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-no-more-wasted-days-podcast--7445193/support.
Follow the podcast on Social Media:
IG: @nomorewasteddays.pod
Follow Sara on Social Media:
IG: @no_more_wasted_days
TikTok: @no_more_wasted_days
Facebook: www.facebook.com/NoMoreWastedDaysOfficial
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About The No More Wasted Days Podcast
This is the No More Wasted Days Podcast. I'm your host - Sara Kaufman-Bradstreet.Grab your favorite NA drink, and listen as we share vulnerable stories so you never feel alone on your alcohol free journey, and gain insights from us as we breakdown our most used tips and strategies that have kept us alcohol free. It’s time to break free from wasting any more of your days to the drinking/blackout/hangover cycle.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-no-more-wasted-days-podcast--7445193/support.Podcast website
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