What if everything you thought you knew about Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) was wrong?



In this episode of the No More Wasted Days Podcast, I'm joined by author and fellow sober podcaster Stefanie Wilder-Taylor, host of Drunk-ish, to talk about the seven reasons I chose NOT to go to AA when I quit drinking.



From the fear of identifying as an alcoholic to the 12 steps, religion, powerlessness, and the commitment of attending meetings, Stefanie shares her firsthand experience with a 12-step program and challenges some of my biggest misconceptions.



We also get into the importance of sober community, why asking for help can be so difficult, and how there is no one-size-fits-all approach to quitting drinking.



Whether you're curious about AA, considering a 12-step program, or looking for alternatives to Alcoholics Anonymous, this honest and hilarious conversation is a reminder that you don't have to get sober the same way someone else did. You just have to find what works for you.



Connect with Stefanie Wilder-Taylor

Book: Drunk-ish: A Memoir of Loving and Leaving Alcohol

Sobriety podcast: Drunk-ish Podcast

Parenting podcast: For Crying Out Loud

Pop culture podcast: Rose Pricks: A Bachelor Roast

Personal Instagram: @swildertaylor

Website: StefanieWilderTaylor.com



Find Your Sober Community



1. Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) Find local AA meetings and connect with others following a 12-step recovery program. You can also find virtual meetings through the Online Intergroup of AA.



2. SMART Recovery A free, science-based recovery program focused on self-empowerment, practical tools, and overcoming addictive behaviors. Online and in-person meetings are available.



3. Recovery Dharma A peer-led recovery community using Buddhist-inspired principles, mindfulness, and meditation to support recovery from addiction. Offers online and in-person meetings.



4. Day Makers Community My alcohol-free community offers weekly group coaching calls, a private messaging community, accountability, and ongoing support from people who understand what it's like to build a life without alcohol.



Grab the FREE Sober October Starter Kit, including a 31-day tracker, prep checklist, and curated podcast playlist, at nomorewasteddays.co/october.



Support the Podcast:

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