Kings of the North College Football

CFB playoff field predictions | West Virginia, Purdue fire coaches | Strong Northern finishes
The College Football Playsoff field has taken shape and Oregon, Penn State, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Indiana are ready to play for it all. Doug Lesmerises and Bill Landis look at the final remaining playoff questions entering Conference Championship Week. Then they discuss the firings of Neal Brown at West Virginia and Ryan Walters at Purdue and what’s ahead for those teams. Finally, it’s a look at the Northern teams who finished strongest to go out on a high note. Plus the South Cram-o-Meter! Thanks for joining KOTN. Chapters: • Neal Brown fired from West Virginia (07:20) • Ryan Walters fired from Purdue (28:10) • K.C. Keeler hired by Temple (39:32) • Projecting the college football playoff field (44:52) • Other college football playoff topics (50:55) • South cram-o-meter (1:09:45) • Northern teams that finished strong (1:20:30) • Northern teams that struggled to finish the season (1:35:40)
--------
1:43:00
Michigan shocks Ohio State | Penn State, Notre Dame, Indiana grab playoff spots | Syracuse KOs Miami
Michigan's 13-10 upset of No. 2 Ohio State sent shockwaves through Northern football as the Wolverines leaned on their defense and special teams to beat the Buckeyes for the fourth straight time. Across the rest of The North, a bunch of teams handled necessary business, including Penn State's rout of Maryland, Notre Dame's win at USC, and Indiana's mashing of Purdue in a rivalry game setting up those three winners to make the College Football Playoff. No. 1 Oregon also did what was needed in its rivalry game with Washington, as the Ducks will now face the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship. Syracuse won an ACC shootout with Miami to end their regular season at 9-3 and knock the Hurricanes out of the ACC title game, and maybe out of the playoff. Meanwhile, the Big 12 race came down to the wire with Iowa State, BYU and Colorado fighting for a title game spot opposite Arizona State. Other Northern winners going out on top in the regular season included Illinois, Minnesota, Rutgers, Iowa, Boston College, and Utah. Doug and Bill squeeze as much of that as they can into this Week 14 version of KOTN Late Knight. Thanks for joining Kings of the North.
--------
1:33:40
Betting Kansas to keep it rolling | Another SEC upset ready to cash | Notre Dame, Cincinnati bets
Bets of the North hit the Florida upset of Ole Miss last week, and there's another SEC underdog that Doug is taking a swing on this week. But the big bet is where Doug Lesmerises and Tyler Shoemaker need a cash after getting busted by Iowa State last week. The call here? The red-hot Kansas Jayhawks. Find out why. With both guys ahead on their individual best bets for the year and with the real money column still nearly $1,000 up, take in betting advice on Illinois, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, Texas, Syracuse and Jacksonville State as well. Thanks for joining Bets of the North and Happy Thanksgiving.
--------
46:04
Ohio State-Michigan Big Game Breakdown | Oregon-Washington, Notre Dame-USC | Thanksgiving sides
Ohio State-Michigan gets the Big Game Breakdown treatment from Doug and Bill on a third day this week of Northern game previews on Kings of the North. Oregon-Washington, Penn State-Maryland, Notre Dame-USC, Indiana-Purdue, Illinois-Northwestern, and Rutgers-Michigan State are also previewed and picked. Plus there’s another upset call in the SEC playoff picture. Then it’s Whatcha Watching, Eating and Thinking on Thanksgiving sides and more. This is the last full KOTN this week before the Saturday night postgame show at 11 eastern. Catch Bets of the North on Thursday morning. Thanks for joining KOTN. Chapters: • First set of game picks (02:30) • Michigan vs Ohio State big game breakdown (43:40) • Cram it game picks (1:20:50) • Fantasy picks for week 14 (1:27:00) • Whatcha watching, eating, thinking (1:31:12)
Syracuse-Miami and Iowa State-Kansas State get the Big Game Breakdown treatment on this Kings of the North, as Doug Lesmerises and Bill Landis continue to preview Northern games in Week 14. This episodes focuses on the ACC and Big 12 Northern games, including Boston College-Pitt, BYU-Houston, and Kansas-Baylor, with the Big Ten previews coming Wednesday. Also, Doug lays out the stakes for every playoff contender and team chasing a bowl berth. And the guys pick a couple SEC games and check in on a major MAC matchup between Miami and Bowling Green. Thanks for joining Kings of the North. Chapters: • Conference races and playoff battles updates (02:10) • Teams that are locks for the playoffs, teams that need to win Week 14 and they are in and teams with a chance still at the playoffs (10:10) • Miami at Syracuse big game breakdown (19:30) • Kansas State at Iowa State big game breakdown (38:24) • More game picks (58:50)
Doug Lesmerises and Bill Landis discuss college football's best Northern teams and topics. Get the latest news and analysis on teams such as Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, Notre Dame, Nebraska, and more every week.