Kings of the North College Football

Michigan shocks Ohio State | Penn State, Notre Dame, Indiana grab playoff spots | Syracuse KOs Miami

Michigan's 13-10 upset of No. 2 Ohio State sent shockwaves through Northern football as the Wolverines leaned on their defense and special teams to beat the Buckeyes for the fourth straight time. Across the rest of The North, a bunch of teams handled necessary business, including Penn State's rout of Maryland, Notre Dame's win at USC, and Indiana's mashing of Purdue in a rivalry game setting up those three winners to make the College Football Playoff. No. 1 Oregon also did what was needed in its rivalry game with Washington, as the Ducks will now face the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship. Syracuse won an ACC shootout with Miami to end their regular season at 9-3 and knock the Hurricanes out of the ACC title game, and maybe out of the playoff. Meanwhile, the Big 12 race came down to the wire with Iowa State, BYU and Colorado fighting for a title game spot opposite Arizona State. Other Northern winners going out on top in the regular season included Illinois, Minnesota, Rutgers, Iowa, Boston College, and Utah. Doug and Bill squeeze as much of that as they can into this Week 14 version of KOTN Late Knight. Thanks for joining Kings of the North.