I've Been Meaning To Watch That

From Screenplays to Silver Screen: Interview w/ Echo Eterna Production's Cofounder Michael Box
🌟 Unlock special gifts with our latest podcast highlights and full VODS. Gain early access on our Patreon: patreon.com/ivebeenmeaningtowatch. 🌐Michael Box, the president of Echo Eterna Productions, takes center stage as he uncovers his remarkable journey from writer to filmmaker. With a passion for storytelling that began with a simple screenplay alongside his friend Patrick Haig, Michael shares how their first short film served as an invaluable learning experience, laying the groundwork for their burgeoning careers. Their latest project, "Speakeasy," is a feature film set in a dystopian future, deeply influenced by their shared love for music and self-expression, promising a compelling narrative that challenges the norms.Our conversation sheds light on the unconventional paths in the film industry, where hands-on experiences and self-driven projects often outweigh formal education. Michael and I discuss the freedom and creativity that come from learning by doing, encouraging aspiring filmmakers to embrace failures as stepping stones to success. We draw parallels to independent artists in other fields, highlighting how this approach fosters growth and artistic fulfillment, ultimately empowering storytellers to craft unique and resonant narratives.Finally, we celebrate the rising influence of independent films on the global stage, with examples of indie successes at the Academy Awards challenging big-budget productions. From Quentin Tarantino to Darren Aronofsky, we explore how indie filmmakers have captivated audiences by prioritizing storytelling over spectacle. Michael shares his insights into the potential shift in studio investments towards more impactful mid-budget films, fueling a resurgence of meaningful cinema. Together, we advocate for a future where compelling narratives take precedence, inspiring the next generation of filmmakers to pursue their passion fearlessly.Michael Box's SocialsEmail: [email protected]
: echoeterna.comInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/MikeWritesMovies/Podcast SocialsTwitter: https://twitter.com/BeenMeaning2PodTiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ivebeenmeaning2podFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/Ive-Been-Meaning-To-Watch-That-113280083760521/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ivebeenmeaning2/https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNXmim-bDsiyhpi04KEaALAManika's SocialsYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1CmokqeLIagz7nYQJfeRIwInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/mdulcio98/Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/manika3000Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@manika3000?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1