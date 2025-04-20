Powered by RND
TV & Film
I've Been Meaning To Watch That
I've Been Meaning To Watch That

Manika Dulcio
I've Been Meaning To Watch That
  • The Ethics of Immortality: Unpacking Micky 17 w/MovieGoodorMovieBad from TikTok
    🌟 Unlock special gifts with our latest podcast highlights and full VODS. Gain early access on our Patreon: patreon.com/ivebeenmeaningtowatch. 🌐In this lively episode, host Monica welcomes back returning favorite James, known online as @moviegoodormoviebad, a sharp-witted content creator and film critic with a keen eye for all things cinema. Together, they dive into the highly anticipated sci-fi release Mickey 17, directed by Bong Joon-ho, while unpacking the latest headlines from the entertainment world.The episode kicks off with “Media Mania,” where Monica and James cover a range of buzzworthy stories, starting with the surreal announcement of an A24 Barney film, featuring Daniel Kaluuya and Ayo Edebiri. They reflect on the risks and possibilities of reimagining childhood icons, while also addressing the complexities of representation through the lens of director Amma Asante’s controversial film Where Hands Touch. The conversation expands to the larger landscape for Black women directors and how the industry often misinterprets or under-supports their vision.They also discuss the surprising box office performance of The Day the Earth Blew Up, ponder the bizarre Coyote vs. Acme situation (can this film just be released already?), and speculate on how the commodification of nostalgia continues to dominate studio decisions.In the second half, Monica and James turn their attention to Mickey 17, Bong Joon-ho’s return to genre filmmaking. They explore Robert Pattinson’s nuanced performance as a clone assigned to die repeatedly for the sake of a colonized planet, and how the film blends existential sci-fi with dark comedy.Naomi Ackie’s performance as Nasha earns high praise for breaking new ground as a fully realized Black female lead in sci-fi — a rare feat Bong handles with care. They break down themes of class, body autonomy, and the ethics of immortality, and unpack the role of Mark Ruffalo’s villainous commander, who channels not just authoritarianism, but corporate entitlement and ego.They also debate the moral ambiguity of Teemo, the clone who chooses self-preservation, and how that character challenges easy notions of “right” and “wrong” in survival narratives. As the discussion evolves, the duo highlights how Bong subverts the traditional hero arc while creating something deeply human beneath the sci-fi sheen.Key Themes:The surreal rise of A24’s Barney and rebranding childhoodHollywood’s uneasy relationship with Black women directorsBong Joon-ho’s genre shift post-ParasiteRobert Pattinson and Naomi Ackie’s layered performancesSci-fi as a lens for class, identity, and rebellionThe ethics of cloning and disposable laborTeemo’s dilemma and survival moralityNaomi Ackie’s Nasha and rare representation done rightMovie Good or Movie Bad aks James Linktreehttps://linktr.ee/moviegoodormoviebadManika's SocialsYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1CmokqeLIagz7nYQJfeRIwInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/mdulcio98/Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/manika3000Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@manika3000?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1Podcast SocialsYouTube https://www.youtube.com/@ivebeenmeaningtowatchthatp2316Twitter: https://twitter.com/BeenMeaning2PodTiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ivebeenmeaning2podFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/Ive-Been-Meaning-To-Watch-That-113280083760521/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ivebeenmeaning2/
    2:03:00
  • Regenerating Sci-Fi: Doctor Who’s New Era w/Harvey aka Harbo Wholmes on YouTube
    🌟 Unlock special gifts with our latest podcast highlights and full VODS. Gain early access on our Patreon: patreon.com/ivebeenmeaningtowatch. 🌐In this dynamic episode, host **Manika** welcomes back fan-favorite guest **Harvey**, known online as **Harbo Wholmes**, a prominent YouTuber and *Doctor Who* aficionado. Together, they dissect Series 14 of *Doctor Who* and examine the ever-evolving sci-fi landscape through the lens of *Andor*, AI in Hollywood, and the show’s new Disney era.The episode begins with “Media Mania,” where Manika and Harvey rave about the upcoming **season of *Andor***. They praise the *Star Wars* series for its sharp writing and character-first storytelling, and compare its grounded realism to the more spectacle-driven approach of other franchise entries. The pair highlight why *Andor* works for both fans and newcomers, and how its narrative strength could serve as a blueprint for shows like *Doctor Who*.The conversation then shifts to a hot topic: **the Russo brothers’ controversial interview**, where they expressed a favorable view of AI in filmmaking and made eyebrow-raising comments about Harvey Weinstein’s influence on the Oscars. Manika and Harvey critique the film industry's increasing reliance on AI, discussing ethical implications, corporate motivations, and how AI threatens artistic integrity. They explore whether AI tools are aiding or replacing creativity, and what it means for future directors and screenwriters.In the second half, the duo digs deep into *Doctor Who* Series 14, the start of **Ncuti Gatwa’s** run as the Fifteenth Doctor. They explore Gatwa’s charisma, emotional openness, and how his portrayal compares to past incarnations. While Manika appreciates the Doctor’s warmth and energy, both agree the show feels emotionally weightless at times. They question if **the crying trope** is overused and whether the show is playing it too safe under **Russell T Davies** and Disney’s broader influence.The discussion also touches on the **lack of stakes** and depth in character arcs—particularly Ruby Sunday’s role as the Doctor’s companion. While Ruby is likable and sweet, Harvey argues she lacks the definition and complexity of past companions like Martha, Donna, and Bill. They also critique the show’s shorter runtime, noting how the reduced number of episodes undermines long-term storytelling and emotional payoff.They wrap up the episode by considering the **future of the show**—including speculation about Series 15, Disney’s role behind the scenes, and whether *Doctor Who* might benefit from adopting a structure more like *Andor*, with longer-form arcs and more narrative bite.Key Themes:- *Andor*’s return and its impact on genre storytelling - AI in film: creativity vs convenience - Ncuti Gatwa’s debut as the Doctor - Emotional tone and writing in Series 14 - Ruby Sunday as a companion: does she measure up? - Disney’s influence and *Doctor Who*'s evolving formatHarvey's SocialsYoutube https://www.youtube.com/@HarboWholmes Patreon patreon.com/harbowholmesTwitter twitter.com/HarboWholmes Manika's SocialsYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1CmokqeLIagz7nYQJfeRIwTwitch: https://www.twitch.tv/manika3000Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@manika3000?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1Podcast SocialsYouTube https://www.youtube.com/@ivebeenmeaningtowatchthatp2316Twitter: https://twitter.com/BeenMeaning2PodTiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ivebeenmeaning2podFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/Ive-Been-Meaning-To-Watch-That-113280083760521/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ivebeenmeaning2/
    2:00:36
  • From Screenplays to Silver Screen: Interview w/ Echo Eterna Production's Cofounder Michael Box
    🌟 Unlock special gifts with our latest podcast highlights and full VODS. Gain early access on our Patreon: patreon.com/ivebeenmeaningtowatch. 🌐Michael Box, the president of Echo Eterna Productions, takes center stage as he uncovers his remarkable journey from writer to filmmaker. With a passion for storytelling that began with a simple screenplay alongside his friend Patrick Haig, Michael shares how their first short film served as an invaluable learning experience, laying the groundwork for their burgeoning careers. Their latest project, "Speakeasy," is a feature film set in a dystopian future, deeply influenced by their shared love for music and self-expression, promising a compelling narrative that challenges the norms.Our conversation sheds light on the unconventional paths in the film industry, where hands-on experiences and self-driven projects often outweigh formal education. Michael and I discuss the freedom and creativity that come from learning by doing, encouraging aspiring filmmakers to embrace failures as stepping stones to success. We draw parallels to independent artists in other fields, highlighting how this approach fosters growth and artistic fulfillment, ultimately empowering storytellers to craft unique and resonant narratives.Finally, we celebrate the rising influence of independent films on the global stage, with examples of indie successes at the Academy Awards challenging big-budget productions. From Quentin Tarantino to Darren Aronofsky, we explore how indie filmmakers have captivated audiences by prioritizing storytelling over spectacle. Michael shares his insights into the potential shift in studio investments towards more impactful mid-budget films, fueling a resurgence of meaningful cinema. Together, we advocate for a future where compelling narratives take precedence, inspiring the next generation of filmmakers to pursue their passion fearlessly.Michael Box's SocialsEmail: [email protected]: echoeterna.comInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/MikeWritesMovies/Podcast SocialsTwitter: https://twitter.com/BeenMeaning2PodTiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ivebeenmeaning2podFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/Ive-Been-Meaning-To-Watch-That-113280083760521/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ivebeenmeaning2/https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNXmim-bDsiyhpi04KEaALAManika's SocialsYouTube:  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1CmokqeLIagz7nYQJfeRIwInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/mdulcio98/Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/manika3000Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@manika3000?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1
    1:00:38
  • Skin Deep: The Superficiality of 'Uglies' w/ Evasive
    🌟 Unlock special gifts with our latest podcast highlights and full VODS. Gain early access on our Patreon: patreon.com/ivebeenmeaningtowatch. 🌐In this captivating podcast episode, we dive deep into the world of "Uglies," a Netflix film adaptation that aimed to tackle profound themes of beauty standards and societal expectations. Host Monica, alongside her guest Evasive, a noted YouTuber, critically examines where "Uglies" falls short in its exploration of these complex themes.The conversation kicks off by addressing the film's attempts at world-building and its portrayal of a dystopian society obsessed with aesthetic perfection. The hosts discuss how the movie skims over the depth of its source material, leading to a superficial narrative that lacks the impactful resonance of the original novel. They critique the performances within the film, highlighting how the actors struggled to bring depth to a script that didn't quite capture the novel's essence.Monica and Evasive explore the potential of "Uglies" had it been developed as a series, which could have allowed for richer character development and a more thorough exploration of its dystopian setting. They lament the missed opportunities to delve into the darker, more intricate aspects of the story, such as the psychological impact of societal conformity and the rebellion against oppressive beauty standards.Throughout the episode, the hosts engage in a lively discussion that not only critiques the film's execution but also underscores the importance of narrative depth and character complexity in adaptations. By drawing comparisons to other adaptations that have successfully expanded on their source material, the podcast offers listeners an insightful look at what makes or breaks a film adaptation in today's media landscape. This episode serves as a compelling critique that leaves the audience contemplating the potential of "Uglies" and the power of storytelling in challenging societal norms.Evasive's SocialsLinktree https://linktr.ee/nikole_eva YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@EvasiveOnePatreon https://www.patreon.com/Evasive765Podcast SocialsTwitter: https://twitter.com/BeenMeaning2PodTiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ivebeenmeaning2podFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/Ive-Been-Meaning-To-Watch-That-113280083760521/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ivebeenmeaning2/https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNXmim-bDsiyhpi04KEaALAManika's SocialsYouTube:  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1CmokqeLIagz7nYQJfeRIwInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/mdulcio98/Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/manika3000Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@manika3000?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1
    1:38:52
  • How Invincible Redefines Superhero Narratives w/ DestructoJuugo from TikTok
    🌟 Unlock special gifts with our latest podcast highlights and full VODS. Gain early access on our Patreon: patreon.com/ivebeenmeaningtowatch. 🌐In this engaging podcast episode, we delve into the multifaceted narratives surrounding Disney's Snow White reboot and Amazon Prime Video's hit superhero series, "Invincible." After dissecting the controversies that have emerged from the Snow White reboot, the conversation shifts focus to the innovative storytelling of "Invincible."The host, along with their insightful guest Destructo Juugo, explore how "Invincible" has captivated audiences by subverting traditional superhero tropes. They highlight the series' unique approach to the genre, where it deftly combines themes of trauma, betrayal, and moral ambiguity. By focusing on the protagonist Mark's journey and his complex relationship with his father, Omni-Man, the podcast delves into how "Invincible" challenges viewers' perceptions of heroism. The episode further discusses the show's success in portraying a more realistic and nuanced superhero world, comparing it to other genre-defining series like "The Boys." The hosts praise "Invincible" for its ability to maintain a compelling narrative that balances intense action with emotional depth. By examining character development and pivotal moments from the first season, the podcast underscores how "Invincible" stands out in the crowded landscape of superhero media. Through vibrant discussions, the episode offers listeners a deeper appreciation for the storytelling craft that keeps audiences eagerly anticipating what's next for the series.Destructo Juugo TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@destructojuugoDestructo Juugo YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@DestructoJuugo/videosDestructoJuugo LinkTree https://linktr.ee/DestructoJuugoPodcast SocialsTwitter: https://twitter.com/BeenMeaning2PodTiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ivebeenmeaning2podFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/Ive-Been-Meaning-To-Watch-That-113280083760521/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ivebeenmeaning2/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@ivebeenmeaningtowatchthatp2316
    2:25:35

About I've Been Meaning To Watch That

🎬 Welcome to I've Been Meaning to Watch That! Your go-to podcast for free-flowing, unfiltered conversations about movies, TV, and pop culture. New guest, new topic every single week! From film critics and YouTubers to TikTok creators and industry pros, we dive deep into what makes entertainment great (or not so great). Hosted by a Black woman who loves movies, is always late to the party, but never late to the convo. 🎧 Subscribe now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts & YouTube!
