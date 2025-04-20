I've Been Meaning To Watch That

Regenerating Sci-Fi: Doctor Who’s New Era w/Harvey aka Harbo Wholmes on YouTube

In this dynamic episode, host **Manika** welcomes back fan-favorite guest **Harvey**, known online as **Harbo Wholmes**, a prominent YouTuber and *Doctor Who* aficionado. Together, they dissect Series 14 of *Doctor Who* and examine the ever-evolving sci-fi landscape through the lens of *Andor*, AI in Hollywood, and the show's new Disney era.The episode begins with "Media Mania," where Manika and Harvey rave about the upcoming **season of *Andor***. They praise the *Star Wars* series for its sharp writing and character-first storytelling, and compare its grounded realism to the more spectacle-driven approach of other franchise entries. The pair highlight why *Andor* works for both fans and newcomers, and how its narrative strength could serve as a blueprint for shows like *Doctor Who*.The conversation then shifts to a hot topic: **the Russo brothers' controversial interview**, where they expressed a favorable view of AI in filmmaking and made eyebrow-raising comments about Harvey Weinstein's influence on the Oscars. Manika and Harvey critique the film industry's increasing reliance on AI, discussing ethical implications, corporate motivations, and how AI threatens artistic integrity. They explore whether AI tools are aiding or replacing creativity, and what it means for future directors and screenwriters.In the second half, the duo digs deep into *Doctor Who* Series 14, the start of **Ncuti Gatwa's** run as the Fifteenth Doctor. They explore Gatwa's charisma, emotional openness, and how his portrayal compares to past incarnations. While Manika appreciates the Doctor's warmth and energy, both agree the show feels emotionally weightless at times. They question if **the crying trope** is overused and whether the show is playing it too safe under **Russell T Davies** and Disney's broader influence.The discussion also touches on the **lack of stakes** and depth in character arcs—particularly Ruby Sunday's role as the Doctor's companion. While Ruby is likable and sweet, Harvey argues she lacks the definition and complexity of past companions like Martha, Donna, and Bill. They also critique the show's shorter runtime, noting how the reduced number of episodes undermines long-term storytelling and emotional payoff.They wrap up the episode by considering the **future of the show**—including speculation about Series 15, Disney's role behind the scenes, and whether *Doctor Who* might benefit from adopting a structure more like *Andor*, with longer-form arcs and more narrative bite.Key Themes:- *Andor*'s return and its impact on genre storytelling - AI in film: creativity vs convenience - Ncuti Gatwa's debut as the Doctor - Emotional tone and writing in Series 14 - Ruby Sunday as a companion: does she measure up? - Disney's influence and *Doctor Who*'s evolving format