Into It: A Vulture Podcast with Sam Sanders

Nida Manzoor Hits Every Genre With ‘Polite Society’
Last weekend, 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' passed $1 billion. But another film quietly hit theaters and really defied all expectations. It’s called ‘Polite Society,’ and its director and writer, Nida Manzoor, describes it as “an action comedy about sisterhood” and “a joyful, kung-fu heist Bollywood epic.” Sam and Nida talk about how the success of her acclaimed TV show 'We Are Lady Parts' finally convinced film executives to buy this movie, her breadth of influences from Jackie Chan to Bette Davis, and how she sets herself free from the expectations of the dreaded R-word (representation).
Are We Into Ed Sheeran's Lawsuit, Tucker Carlson's Firing, and Timothée Chalamet?
This week, Sam is joined by Sam Taggart and George Civeris, hosts of StraightioLab, a podcast from iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell's Big Money Players Network (with new episodes out every Tuesday). We dive into their favorite ways to say hello and if you can still poke someone on Facebook. We also ask if they're into the dual cable news firings of Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon, Marvin Gaye's estate suing Ed Sheeran for copyright infringement, Timothée Chalamet's expanding cinematic universe, and more.
And we hear about the culture that's haunting us: There are some problematic things in Shrek 2, but who among us could turn down free food from Friar's Fat Boy?
Roy Wood Jr. Is Ready for Late Night
Comedian Roy Wood Jr. wants the job — and he's ready for it. Sam chats with Roy about guest hosting 'The Daily Show' since Trevor Noah's departure and how hard it is to pitch an idea and find the solace in humor in an increasingly bleak (and fast) news cycle. And they discuss his other upcoming hosting gig — the White House Correspondents' Dinner — and why he'll be sweating it out in our nation's capital.
Will Hollywood Strike? And Are We Into Netflix’s Late 'Love' and AI Drake?
Josh Gondelman isn’t just a comedian and maybe the nicest person on the planet — he’s also an elected council member of the Writers Guild of America-East. Josh talks to Sam about the potential writers’ strike, and then gets his thoughts on AI-produced Drake songs, Kelly Ripa’s new cohost, and Netflix’s botched attempt at live programming.
We also hear about the culture that's haunting us: Despite airing for several seasons, our cultural memory of 'The Magic School Bus' only allows us to remember two plot lines — going inside a body or going to outer space.
A Guide to Spoiler Culture from 'Lost' to 'Succession'
When did the rise of spoiler culture begin? And what should the modern-day rules of spoiler etiquette be? Sam traces back the evolution of spoilers with Vulture critics Jen Chaney and Kathryn VanArendonk from the days of Charles Dickens to The National Lampoon to ABC's Lost to that very big episode of HBO's Succession. Why do we get so upset about spoilers? How can we embrace them instead? And why did it take Sam a whole second viewing to realize you-know-who was dead the whole time? (Here's your obligatory: There be spoilers ahead.)
So much pop culture. So many movies, TV shows, music and memes. In Vulture's flagship podcast Into It, host Sam Sanders will help you obsess…better. Every week, we’ll break down the pop culture we can’t stop thinking about, with friends from Vulture and the occasional celebrity. From the tiny, dumb scene on loop in our brains to the big, deep questions we have about what it all means… we’ll get into all of it — amazing, terrible, or just insanely memorable. New episodes drop every Tuesday and Friday. From New York Magazine and the Vox Media Podcast Network.