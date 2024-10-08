Inside Kathy Hilton's Christmas Party PLUS Interview w/ Paris Hilton & Nicole Richie
41:05
Lisa Vanderpump Details What She’s Looking For In New ‘VPR’ Cast During EXCLUSIVE Sit-Down
Lisa Vanderpump is spilling the tea in our bonus episode! Lisa exclusively sat down with Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap" hosts Lauren Herbert and Emily Orozco ahead of the grand opening of her new restaurant Pinky's by Vanderpump in Las Vegas. Lisa also got candid about the shocking decision to fully reboot the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" after 11 seasons.
22:24
RHOSLC's Bronwyn Newport On Becoming A Housewife, Feud w/ Heather & Marriage In Spotlight
Bronwyn Newport is spilling the tea! The "RHOSLC" newbie joined co-host Emily Orozco to chat about her freshman season on the hit Bravo show. Bronwyn got honest about her feud with Heather Gay and the misconceptions about her marriage with husband Todd. Plus, co-hosts of the new podcast "Good Judy's" Tom Hamlett and Bradley Gibson talk hot Bravo topics.
41:23
BRAVO FAN FEST LIVE TAPING: 'RHONY' ERIN & UBAH, CAPTAIN SANDY, BEST OF BRAVO, VIRTUAL REALI-TEA
"Housewives Nightcap" went live in Miami during Bravo's Fan Fest! Ubah Hassan and Erin Lichy from "Real Housewives of New York" joined to spill the tea on the current season with Ubah clapping back at Bethenny Frankel's recent dig. Captain Sandy and Daryn Carp also joined to share some insider gossip and played a round of 'Walk The Plank or All Aboard.' Plus, Best of Bravo Maggie Kelley and Virtual Real-Tea's Danny and Evan gave their hot takes on current Bravo topics.
42:40
Erika Jayne On Being Stuck In Middle Of Kyle & Dorit Feud, Sliding Into DMs & More 'RHOBH' Drama
Erika Jayne is keeping things real! On this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," Erika joins co-host Lauren Herbert to break down all the drama ensuing on the new season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Erika explains what it was like being stuck in the middle of Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley's feud and admits it blows up in her face. Erika also gets honest about her dating life and admits she loves a DM. Plus, Virtual Reali-Tea co-hosts Evan and Danny stop by to tease their upcoming appearance on our live podcast taping in Miami on Nov. 22 at Night Swim Rooftop Bar. No tickets are required, first come, first served.
