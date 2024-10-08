Erika Jayne On Being Stuck In Middle Of Kyle & Dorit Feud, Sliding Into DMs & More 'RHOBH' Drama

Erika Jayne is keeping things real! On this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," Erika joins co-host Lauren Herbert to break down all the drama ensuing on the new season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Erika explains what it was like being stuck in the middle of Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley's feud and admits it blows up in her face. Erika also gets honest about her dating life and admits she loves a DM. Plus, Virtual Reali-Tea co-hosts Evan and Danny stop by to tease their upcoming appearance on our live podcast taping in Miami on Nov. 22 at Night Swim Rooftop Bar. No tickets are required, first come, first served.