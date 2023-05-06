Podcast serving quick hits & deep cuts on LGBT pop iconography & NYC culture. Recent guests include Rosie O'Donnell, Sandra Bernhard, Fortune Feimster, Roxane G...
Sex and the City Exec. Producer & Writer — Jenny Bicks
Jess is joined by Emmy-winning exec. producer and writer on ALL SIX SEASONS of SEX AND THE CITY, Jenny Bicks! Jenny reveals how Samantha’s cancer storyline was based on her own experience beating breast cancer and how Steve is based on her husband. Plus, her own personal contributions to Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte. We discuss specific episodes she wrote, including “Splat” (Lexi Featherston - Kristen Johnston falls out a window), “A Woman’s Right to Shoes,” “Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda” (Miranda discovers she is pregnant) and key episodes around the Big / Carrie / Aiden affair. We also discuss parallels between SATC and RHONY, plus her work on DAWSON’S CREEK. IG: @jessxnyc
7/10/2023
1:02:29
Finding Fire Island TRAILER! Premieres July 6th!
ANNOUNCEMENT!!! PREMIERING JULY 6th! “Finding Fire Island” is a docu-podcast series which brings to life how a sleepy, 19th century beach town became a modern day queer mecca for artists and the New York City theater community. Queer history has often been told through the lens of loss and disappearance, but Fire Island has transcended that to survive as a stunning fantasy world and cultural touchstone. We will take you behind the curtain of the mystique, legends and lore of the LGBT communities (Cherry Grove and The Pines), from folks who experienced their evolution from the 1950s to today. STARRING: Joel Kim Booster, Margaret Cho, Matt Rogers, DJ Lina Bradford, Brian Moylan, Ben Rimalower, Paul Rudnick & more! IG: @jessxnyc for all updates & findingfireisland.com
6/14/2023
4:22
Madonna Tell-All by Brother Christopher Ciccone (w/ Tony Trius)
Jess is joined by MLVC Madonna podcast co-host Tony Trius to deconstruct the 2008 tell-all “Life With My Sister Madonna,” written by her brother Christopher Ciccone. We go deep on Christopher’s ever-evolving role in M's life and career, including backup dancer, live show dresser, Blond Ambition/Girlie Show stage designer, artistic director & home interior designer. Through his lens, we also explore her relationships with Sean Penn, Sandra Bernhard, Warren Beatty, Ingrid Casares, Guy Ritchie and more! IG: @jessxnyc | @mlvcpodcast
6/12/2023
1:13:18
Survivor’s Jerri Manthey: OG Villainess of Reality TV
Jess is joined by iconic Survivor castaway Jerri Manthey, known for her three season arc (spanning 15 years) appearing on The Australian Outback (season 2), All Stars and Heroes vs. Villains. Dubbed “The Black Widow” due to her love-hate relationship with Colby Donaldson, Jerri goes deep about the publicity surrounding The Australian Outback which turned the cast into overnight celebrities (Letterman / Rosie appearances). Jerri discusses fellow season 2 castaway Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Survivor’s evolution + her picks for best (and most overrated) players. Finally, Jerri makes her pitch for Real Housewives of Napa Valley. IG: @jessxnyc | @jerrimanthey
6/5/2023
1:01:30
MTV’s Dave Holmes on Britney, The Real World, TRL, Jesse Camp
Jess is joined by iconic MTV VJ DAVE HOLMES! Dave was the “runner-up” in the infamous Wanna Be a VJ contest who turned his “loss” to Jesse Camp into a 5-year career at MTV. Dave chats about being gay in the TRL days, BRITNEY, N’SYNC, EMINEM, MANDY MOORE, CARSON DALY’s rise, JOHN NORRIS, the MTV Beach House, his favorite seasons of The Real World, transforming his body and more!
