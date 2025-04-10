The Concours Club (with Aaron Weiss)

One of the biggest trends in the upper echelon of car culture is the development of private racing circuits... where members can really take their machines into "the zone" and exploit the performance of today's most sophisticated supercars.The Concours Club is one such facility, a state-of-the art "motorsport country club" with all the amenities- a highly versatile circuit, professional driving coaches, a fleet of BMW M2 Club Sports, and gourmet food and beverage service in an elegant trackside restaurant- all just minutes from the heart of Miami, Florida.It's also a venue for many signature motorsport-themed events each year, including the Flat Six Fest featuring historic competition Porsches.Aaron Weiss is president of The Concours Club, and he's built a remarkable career on the business side of the track. In this episode, you'll learn what it takes to manage this world-class motorsport playground.