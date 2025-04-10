One of the biggest trends in the upper echelon of car culture is the development of private racing circuits... where members can really take their machines into "the zone" and exploit the performance of today's most sophisticated supercars.The Concours Club is one such facility, a state-of-the art "motorsport country club" with all the amenities- a highly versatile circuit, professional driving coaches, a fleet of BMW M2 Club Sports, and gourmet food and beverage service in an elegant trackside restaurant- all just minutes from the heart of Miami, Florida.It's also a venue for many signature motorsport-themed events each year, including the Flat Six Fest featuring historic competition Porsches.Aaron Weiss is president of The Concours Club, and he's built a remarkable career on the business side of the track. In this episode, you'll learn what it takes to manage this world-class motorsport playground.Learn more:https://theconcoursclub.comBECOME A PATRON:https://www.buymeacoffee.com/hpheritageSUBSCRIBE to Horsepower Heritage on YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/@horsepowerheritageFIND US ON THE WEB:https://www.horsepowerheritage.comINSTAGRAM: @horsepowerheritageHORSEPOWER HERITAGE is created, produced and hosted by Maurice Merrick.Get in touch with Maurice:https://horsepowerheritage.com/contactSupport the showHELP us grow the audience! SHARE the Podcast with your friends!
1:17:31
The Virtual Car Collection
Let's be honest: we all spend way too much time online looking at cars for sale, right? It's irresistible. It's almost as if we're building a "virtual" car collection. And that's the whole idea behind this episode- pick some cars to suit a few different needs and see what it might cost to put them all in your garage. But an unlimited budget would make this easy- so keep it reasonable. You don't have to be rich to have fun with cars.
45:50
Magnificent Obsession (Encore)
This is the fascinating true story of the most mysterious car collections ever assembled, a tale of international intrigue and relentless pursuit on a scale so grand that it sent shockwaves through the classic car world for decades.
17:51
Chris Jacobs Keeps on Haulin'
From the monster TV hit "Overhaulin'" to the Mecum Auctions and more, Chris Jacobs has been able to combine his car passions with a long and successful career in front of the camera. He's a die-hard MoPar guy and loves high performance, but also a family man and a true media professional. In this episode Chris and Maurice talk American muscle, career, and car culture. Enjoy!Watch Dream Collections with Chris Jacobs:https://www.hagerty.com/media/series/dream-collections/Check out MAVTV:https://mavtv.com/Mecum Auctions:https://www.mecum.com/
1:08:16
The Grand Palais Auction (with Eric Minoff of Bonham's Cars)
Ahh, Paris! Every February, the classic and collector car world converges on the City of Lights for Rétromobile- a massive assemblage of the best offerings in every category of automobilia. It's also the site of Bonhams Cars Grand Palais auction, which has something for every taste, from the horseless carriages of the 19th Century to the supercars of today. In this episode, Eric Minoff of Bonhams Cars joins us with a bevy of selections from this year's catalogue. Some of the picks may surprise you, from vintage racers to turbo titans. You're sure to find a favorite, so listen and bid accordingly.VISIT BONHAMS CARS and follow along:https://cars.bonhams.com/auction/30406/les-grandes-marques-du-monde-and-224-paris/BONUS LISTEN! Maurice Merrick and Michael Emery on the SLOW BAJA Podcast:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/slow-baja/id1511808843?i=1000678950029BECOME A PATRON:https://www.buymeacoffee.com/hpheritageSUBSCRIBE to Horsepower Heritage on YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/@horsepowerheritageFIND US ON THE WEB:https://www.horsepowerheritage.comINSTAGRAM: @horsepowerheritageHORSEPOWER HERITAGE is created, produced and hosted by Maurice Merrick.Get in touch with Maurice:https://horsepowerheritage.com/contactSupport the showHELP us grow the audience! SHARE the Podcast with your friends!
Host Maurice Merrick takes deep dives into automotive history with great storytelling and fascinating guests from the car and motorcycle world. It's all about the people and the stories behind the machines.