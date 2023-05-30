Three sewists from different backgrounds discuss sewing trends, new releases, techniques, patterns... anything sewing-related is fair game! Hosted on Acast. See...
Sewing This or That
Today on the podcast, we play a little game of this or that. Fun stuff!!! It's been a while since we've played a game! Then, as always, we share a little something in our Sew Inspo segment. Sew What's New?Game Segment: This or ThatSew InspoRelated links:· Cameron Wrap Dress, Sycamore Road Patterns: sycamoreroadpatterns.com/shop/p/cameron-wrap-dress · Malibu Shirt, Staystitch Pattern Company: etsy.com/ca/listing/1532214371/malibu-shirt-cropped-linen-collared· True Bias: Aster Top and Dress, True Bias: truebias.com/collections/all/products/aster-top-dress· Homme Wrap, Elbe Textiles: elbetextiles.com.au/products/homme-wrap-digital-sewing-pattern
8/8/2023
1:00:13
Sewing Confessions: Bad Habits
Today on the podcast, we dive into the hot topic of bad sewing habits! We talk shortcuts you know you shouldn't take, but you do anyway. And then, as always, we each share a little something in our Sew Inspo segment. Sew What's New?Discussion Segment: Bad Sewing HabitsSew InspoRelated links: · Felix top, Spaghetti Western Sewing: spaghettiwesternsewing.com/products/felix-top· Riley Top, Sew Love Patterns: sewlovepatterns.com/shop/p/riley-top-pdf-sewing-pattern · Homme Wrap, Elbe Textiles: elbetextiles.com.au/products/homme-wrap-digital-sewing-pattern
7/25/2023
55:55
Laundry Day
Today on the podcast, we are talking about our favorite thing — laundering and how to care for me-mades. And then, as always, we share a little something in our Sew Inspo segment. Sew What's New?Discussion segment: Laundry and our Me-madesSew Inspo Related Links:· Kit Blouse, Seamwork: seamwork.com/catalog/kit· Simplicity ME2033: simplicity.com/know-me/pdme2033 · McCalls M8368: simplicity.com/mccalls/pdm8368
7/11/2023
1:09:40
Sew Busy
Today on the podcast, we're talking about how to make time for sewing when life gets busy… something we all know about! Then we each share a little something in our Sew Inspo segment. Sew What's New?Discussion Segment: Fitting sewing into a busy lifeSew Inspo Related Links:· Freemantle Pants, Elbe Textiles: elbetextiles.com.au/products/fremantle-pants-digital-sewing-pattern · Sommar Camisole, Paradise Patterns: etsy.com/listing/1480688319/sommar-camisole-pdf-sewing-pattern-with?click_key=0d35d908763151978ee48202843024077d5ec230%3A1480688319&click_sum=be5ecc9b&ref=shop_home_active_1&crt=1 · Cassidy Wrap Top, Helen's Closet Patterns: helensclosetpatterns.com/product/cassidy-wrap-top/· Eucalyptus Jumpsuit, Deer and Doe Patterns: shop.deer-and-doe.fr/en/sewing-patterns/143-eucalyptus-jumpsuit-pdf.html · Ginger Jeans, Closet Core Patterns: closetcorepatterns.com/products/ginger-skinny-jeans-pattern?variant=39419163672710 · Roscoe Blouse, True Bias: truebias.com/collections/all/roscoe
6/27/2023
59:37
Pinning Down Personal Style
Today on the podcast, we're discussing style identity and transitions — what our personal style is, what are we sewing, and how it changes over the years. Then we each share a little something in our Sew Inspo segment.Sew What's New?Discussion Segment: Personal StyleSew InspoRelated links: · Pagosa Pants, Sew News: sewdaily.com/product/pagosa-pants-digital-sewing-pattern/ · Waterfall, Sycamore Road: sycamoreroadpatterns.com/shop/p/waterfall · Up in Arms, Sew News: sewdaily.com/product/up-in-arms-blouse-sewing-pattern-download/ · Roscoe Blouse & Dress, True Bias: truebias.com/products/roscoe-blouse-dress-1 · Lander Pants & Shorts, True Bias: truebias.com/products/lander-pant-short-1 · Zadie Jumpsuit, Paper Theory Patterns: papertheorypatterns.com/products/zadie-jumpsuit-pdf-pattern · Nash, Seamwork: seamwork.com/catalog/nash