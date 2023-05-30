Sewing This or That

Today on the podcast, we play a little game of this or that. Fun stuff!!! It's been a while since we've played a game! Then, as always, we share a little something in our Sew Inspo segment. Sew What's New?Game Segment: This or ThatSew InspoRelated links:· Cameron Wrap Dress, Sycamore Road Patterns: sycamoreroadpatterns.com/shop/p/cameron-wrap-dress · Malibu Shirt, Staystitch Pattern Company: etsy.com/ca/listing/1532214371/malibu-shirt-cropped-linen-collared· True Bias: Aster Top and Dress, True Bias: truebias.com/collections/all/products/aster-top-dress· Homme Wrap, Elbe Textiles: elbetextiles.com.au/products/homme-wrap-digital-sewing-pattern