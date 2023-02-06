Hello There! A Star Wars Shatterpoint Podcast

A podcast about the tabletop miniatures game Star Wars Shatterpoint and the Star Wars universe. More
Available Episodes
5 of 9
8: Launch Weekend Strategies & List Building
In this episode, we talk about tips, strategies, and play patterns to get you ready for your first Shatterpoint weekend. We also cover our the first six Hello There! lists we have made for the game, and delve into the playstyles and patterns of each individual list. We end the episode with a discussion about maximizing fun and efficiency when giving into your first games of Shatterpoint.
Hello There! is a podcast about the tabletop game Star Wars Shatterpoint and the Star Wars Universe.
___________________________________
Hello There! is supported by our wonderful patrons on Patreon. If you would like to help the show, and join our private discord community, go to patreon.com/hellotherecast and pledge your support.
___________________________________
Twitch I HelloThereCast
Twitter I @HelloThereCast
Instagram I @HelloThereCast
Facebook I HelloThereCast
YouTube I HelloThereCast
Apple Podcasts l Spotify l Google Podcasts
___________________________________
Hello There! is hosted by Jesse Eakin and Aman Khusro.
Plug into the tactical network with our final core box review as we discuss Asajj Ventress the Sith Assassin, Kalani the Super Tactical Droid, and some good ole B1 Battle Droids. Listen in as we breakdown their unit and stance cards, discuss how get the most out of them on the battlefield, and make the optimal calculations when it comes to droid synergies, and order deck manipulation. We also get our first instance of Force Push! This box is perhaps the most unique we've covered thus far. Roger Roger!!
Hello There! is a podcast about the tabletop game Star Wars Shatterpoint and the Star Wars Universe.
___________________________________
Hello There! is supported by our wonderful patrons on Patreon. If you would like to help the show, and join our discord community, go to patreon.com/hellotherecast and pledge your support. Hello There! Patrons directly support the show and its growth by helping pay our monthly and annual fees, while contributing to future projects and endeavors.
___________________________________
Twitch I HelloThereCast
Twitter I @HelloThereCast
Instagram I @HelloThereCast
Facebook I HelloThereCast
YouTube I HelloThereCast
Apple Podcasts l Spotify l Google Podcasts
__________________________________
Hello There! is hosted by Jesse Eakin and Aman Khusro.
5/24/2023
1:43:59
6: General Anakin Skywalker, Captain Rex, & 501st Clone Troopers
This is where the fun begins! In our third core box review, we breakdown General Anakin, Captain Rex, & 501st Clone Troopers. Join us as we analyze their unit and stance cards, discuss how get the most out of them on the battlefield, and start to piece together the synergies the clones have to offer. Between Anakin and Rex, there's a lot to love. Now get a move on solider and hit that play button.
Hello There! is a podcast about the tabletop game Star Wars Shatterpoint and the Star Wars Universe.
___________________________________
Hello There! is supported by our wonderful patrons on Patreon. If you would like to help the show, and join our discord community, go to patreon.com/hellotherecast and pledge your support. Hello There! Patrons directly support the show and its growth by helping pay our monthly and annual fees, while contributing to future projects and endeavors.
___________________________________
Twitch I HelloThereCast
Twitter I @HelloThereCast
Instagram I @HelloThereCast
Facebook I HelloThereCast
YouTube I HelloThereCast
Apple Podcasts l Spotify l Google Podcasts
__________________________________
Hello There! is hosted by Jesse Eakin and Aman Khusro.
5/12/2023
1:23:43
5: Lord Maul, Gar Saxon, & Mandalorian Super Commandos
In this episode we review the second triumvirate of the core box: Lord Maul, Gar Saxon, and the Mandalorian Super Commandos. Listen in as we breakdown their unit and stance cards, discuss how to effectively pilot them, and experience the sheer aggression and speed this strike team has to offer. The dark side is flowing and Maul will have his revenge.
Hello There! is a podcast about the tabletop game Star Wars Shatterpoint and the Star Wars Universe.
___________________________________
Hello There! is supported by our wonderful patrons on Patreon. If you would like to help the show, and join our discord community, go to patreon.com/hellotherecast and pledge your support. Hello There! Patrons directly support the show and its growth by helping pay our monthly and annual fees, while contributing to future projects and endeavors.
___________________________________
Twitch I HelloThereCast
Twitter I @HelloThereCast
Instagram I @HelloThereCast
Facebook I HelloThereCast
YouTube I HelloThereCast
Apple Podcasts l Spotify l Google Podcasts
__________________________________
Hello There! is hosted by Jesse Eakin and Aman Khusro.
In this week's episode we review the first quarter of the core box: Ahsoka, Bo Katan, and Clan Kryze. Join us as we dissect their unit and stance cards, discuss how to effectively play them, and find out whether or not Mandalorians are stronger together.
Hello There! is a podcast about the tabletop game Star Wars Shatterpoint and the Star Wars Universe.
___________________________________
Hello There! is supported by our wonderful patrons on Patreon. If you would like to help the show, and join our discord community, go to patreon.com/hellotherecast and pledge your support. Hello There! Patrons directly support the show and its growth by helping pay our monthly and annual fees, while contributing to future projects and endeavors.
___________________________________
Twitch I HelloThereCast
Twitter I @HelloThereCast
Instagram I @HelloThereCast
Facebook I HelloThereCast
YouTube I HelloThereCast
Apple Podcasts l Spotify l Google Podcasts
__________________________________
Hello There! is hosted by Jesse Eakin and Aman Khusro.
Listen to Hello There! A Star Wars Shatterpoint Podcast, Special Kind of Motherhood- Neurodivergent, Special Needs, Autism, Pandas, ADHD, SPD and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Hello There! A Star Wars Shatterpoint Podcast
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.