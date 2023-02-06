Hello There! A Star Wars Shatterpoint Podcast

7: Asajj Ventress Sith Assassin, Kalani Super Tactical Droid, & B1 Battle Droids

Plug into the tactical network with our final core box review as we discuss Asajj Ventress the Sith Assassin, Kalani the Super Tactical Droid, and some good ole B1 Battle Droids. Listen in as we breakdown their unit and stance cards, discuss how get the most out of them on the battlefield, and make the optimal calculations when it comes to droid synergies, and order deck manipulation. We also get our first instance of Force Push! This box is perhaps the most unique we've covered thus far. Roger Roger!! Hello There! is a podcast about the tabletop game ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Star Wars Shatterpoint⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and the Star Wars Universe.