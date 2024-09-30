Aaron Hernandez died in 2017 but his life still raises questions. On this special episode Liz Dolan, host of “Safe For Work” and “Satellite Sisters,” speaks with Bob Hohler of the Boston Globe’s Spotlight Team about the making of Gladiator, and the one question he still wants answered.Listen ad free with Wondery+. Join Wondery+ for exclusives, binges, early access, and ad free listening. Available in the Wondery App. https://wondery.app.link/gladiatorSupport us by supporting our sponsors!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

The New England Patriots are in the Super Bowl again, and many current NFL players are feeling the physical toll the season has taken. Aaron Hernandez spoke to his former teammates nearly every day from prison: about the injuries they endured, and the drugs they took to dull the pain. Some of the drugs were legal, administered by the teams, but some drugs weren't. The drugs can help players remain on the field. But at what cost?Listen ad free with Wondery+. Join Wondery+ for exclusives, binges, early access, and ad free listening. Available in the Wondery App. https://wondery.app.link/gladiatorSupport us by supporting our sponsors!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Patty Wen is joined by actor Josh Rivera, the star of the new FX series American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, adapted from the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc. from Wondery and The Boston Globe. They talk about his preparation to play football star Aaron Hernandez, what it was like on set, and how he found humanity in such a complicated figure.FX’s American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez premieres on Tuesday, September 17 on FX, next day on Hulu.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Actors Thomas Sadoski and Norbert Leo Butz join Patty Wen to talk about the new FX series American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez. Sadoski, who plays Hernandez’s agent Brian Murphy, and Butz, who plays Patriots' coach Bill Belichick, discuss how they brought these complicated, larger-than-life figures to the screen — and the complex ethics of their relationships with the troubled athlete.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Patty Wen goes behind the scenes with the creators of FX’s American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez. Showrunner Stuart Zicherman shares his process of translating the Gladiator podcast for television, including the exhilaration of bringing the Patriots’ locker room to life. And Executive Producers Brad Simpson and Nina Jacobson join Patty to discuss working with Ryan Murphy on the American Story franchise and how these series are really a way of looking at ourselves through the lens of shared obsessions and the role we, as a culture, play in how these stories unfold.All episodes of FX’s American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez are now streaming on Hulu.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

About Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc.

Football star Aaron Hernandez went from the bright lights of the Super Bowl to a convicted murderer in a few years. The Boston Globe’s Spotlight Team, best known for its investigation of the sexual abuse scandal inside the Catholic Church, takes a hard look at the crisis facing football through the lens of Aaron Hernandez’s life and terrible crimes.From Wondery, the podcast team that brought you Dr. Death, Spotlight asks: Did a brain badly damaged by football contribute to Hernandez’s violent behavior? Did he keep secrets about his sexuality that collided with a hyper-masculine football culture? Did elite coaches and teams look the other way as Hernandez was spiraling out of control?Spotlight uncovered new documents, audio, and interviews to go deep into the story of what happened to Aaron Hernandez, and what it means for those of us who cheer on a violent game. Listen to Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc. on the Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts. You can binge all episodes ad-free on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Start your free trial by visiting wondery.com/shows/gladiator/ now.