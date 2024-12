Gift of Life 32 The Organ Transplant Podcast

In this heartwarming episode of Gift of Life - The Organ Donor Podcast, we sit down with Al Sheneman, whose journey with kidney disease has taken him from disbelief to incredible acts of kindness. At just 26, Al discovered he had a bad kidney. It would be many years later before he fully realized how this would impact his life and learned he would need both dialysis and a kidney transplant. When Al's life took this unexpected turn, he could never have guessed that his kidney donor would be someone close to home—someone he saw every week, singing beside him in his church choir. This episode reveals the incredible story of how one choir member, who was already preparing to donate to someone else, found herself drawn to Al's situation. After a heartfelt conversation with Al's wife, everything fell into place, as if it was meant to be. Tune in to hear Al's inspiring story of hope, resilience, and the power of human connection. Before diving into the details of his transplant journey, we'll get to know Al a little better—and find out what life looked like before his health took a dramatic turn. Get ready for an episode filled with inspiration, community, and the profound impact of organ donation!