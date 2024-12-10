About Gift of Life

The Organ Transplant Podcast. Gift of Life is Hosted by BJ Odom, a double transplant recipient who received a life-saving heart in 2003 and a kidney in 2015. BJ knows firsthand the power of organ donation. After receiving a heart transplant and facing the challenges of anti-rejection medication, he needed a second transplant – a kidney. Now, BJ shares his inspiring journey and those of others in the organ transplant world. Hear from those in the medical field, transplant recipients, donor families, and more, all to raise awareness about the lifesaving gift of organ donation.