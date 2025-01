92 | Pre-workout, E-Gels, Legendary Foods and Carb Loading Fun Runs

This week on Fuel for the Sole, we answer a bunch of listener questions covering all sorts of topics. We dive into: The ingredients in pre-workout and which ones are OK to take Why no one is talking about E-Gels from Crank Sports If you should carb load, even if it's not an "A" race If Legendary pastries are, in fact, legendary A whole lot more! Want to be featured on the show? Email us at⁠ [email protected] ⁠.