FTN Fantasy Football Podcast with Jeff Ratcliffe

Green Bay Packers Fantasy Football Preview

Jeff Ratcliffe (@jeffratcliffe) previews the Green Bay Packers for the 2023 fantasy football season. He kicks things off with some thoughts on how things will change with Aaron Rodgers out of the mix. Jeff then dives into the stats you need to know for Jordan Love, Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Luke Muskgrave, and Tucker Kraft. Along the way, Jeff gives his thoughts on how to approach this team in your fantasy football drafts, tells you how to value Jordan Love in 1QB and superflex, and breaks down which of the Packers wide receivers offers the best value in drafts.Promo code "RATPACK" for 20% on any FTN Fantasy subscription: ftnfantasy.com/pricing