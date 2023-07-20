FTN Fantasy Football Podcast with Jeff Ratcliffe

Fantasy football done better. Host Jeff Ratcliffe gives you insights and analysis along with the occassional fart joke to get you ready to dominate your fantasy...
Indianapolis Colts Fantasy Football Preview
Jeff Ratcliffe (@jeffratcliffe) previews the Indianapolis Colts for the 2023 fantasy football season. He kicks things off with what has changed for the Colts with Shane Steichen in at head coach. Jeff then dives into the stats you need to know for Anthony Richardson, Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce, Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs, and Jelani Woods. Along the way, Jeff gives his thoughts on how to approach this team in your fantasy football drafts, breaks down how to handle Richardson in drafts, and tells you why Taylor fits the profile of a post-hype sleeper.Promo code "RATPACK" for 20% on any FTN Fantasy subscription: ftnfantasy.com/pricing
7/24/2023
Houston Texans Fantasy Football Preview
Jeff Ratcliffe (@jeffratcliffe) previews the Houston Texans for the 2023 fantasy football season. He kicks things off with some thoughts what to expect out of the Houston offense with Bobby Slowik in at offensive coordinator. Jeff then dives into the stats you need to know for CJ Stroud, Dameon Pierce, Devin Singletary, Nico Collins, Robert Woods, John Metchie, and Dalton Schultz. Along the way, Jeff gives his thoughts on how to approach this team in your fantasy football drafts, level sets expectations for Pierce with Singletary in place, and tells you which Texans wide receiver he's targeting in the late rounds of drafts.Promo code "RATPACK" for 20% on any FTN Fantasy subscription: ftnfantasy.com/pricing
7/23/2023
Green Bay Packers Fantasy Football Preview
Jeff Ratcliffe (@jeffratcliffe) previews the Green Bay Packers for the 2023 fantasy football season. He kicks things off with some thoughts on how things will change with Aaron Rodgers out of the mix. Jeff then dives into the stats you need to know for Jordan Love, Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Luke Muskgrave, and Tucker Kraft. Along the way, Jeff gives his thoughts on how to approach this team in your fantasy football drafts, tells you how to value Jordan Love in 1QB and superflex, and breaks down which of the Packers wide receivers offers the best value in drafts.Promo code "RATPACK" for 20% on any FTN Fantasy subscription: ftnfantasy.com/pricing
7/22/2023
Detroit Lions Fantasy Football Preview
Jeff Ratcliffe (@jeffratcliffe) previews the Detroit Lions for the 2023 fantasy football season. He kicks things off with a few thoughts on the Lions' offensive turnaround in 2022. Jeff then dives into the stats you need to know for Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jameson Williams, and Sam LaPorta. Along the way, Jeff gives his thoughts on how to approach this team in your fantasy football drafts and tells which running back offers more value and why he's avoiding Jameson Williams in fantasy drafts.Promo code "RATPACK" for 20% on any FTN Fantasy subscription: ftnfantasy.com/pricing
7/21/2023
Denver Broncos Fantasy Football Preview
Jeff Ratcliffe (@jeffratcliffe) previews the Denver Broncos for the 2023 fantasy football season. He kicks things off what to expect out of the Broncos' offense with Sean Payton taking over as the head coach. Jeff then dives into the stats you need to know for Russell Wilson, Jerry Jeudy, Courland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, and Greg Dulcich. Along the way, Jeff gives his thoughts on how to approach this team in your fantasy football drafts and tells you why the numbers paint a more favorable picture of Russell Wilson's ugly 2022 campaign.Promo code "RATPACK" for 20% on any FTN Fantasy subscription: ftnfantasy.com/pricing
