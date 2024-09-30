Fightful Wrestling Podcast with Sean Ross Sapp

Harley Cameron Set To Face Mercedes Moné At AEW Grand Slam | AEW Collision 2/8/2025
Rick (@RickUcchino), Iridian (@Iridian_fierro), and Cresta (@CrestaTHEEStarr) bring you tonight's AEW Collision post show, February 8, 2025 including:-Penelope Ford vs Thunder Rosa-Mark Briscoe vs Kyle Fletcher-Adam Cole & Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong vs Daniel Garcia & Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang vs Shane Taylor Promotions-Bandido vs Bryan Keith-Kazuchika Okada and Buddy Matthews face to face-Mariah May in action-Dustin Rhodes in Action-Halftime Harley In Houston Concert-Mercedes Moné to appear
WWE Releases, Drew McIntyre & LA Knight Clash Following Backstage HEAT | WWE Smackdown 2/7/25
Kate (@MissKatefabe) and Alex (@_AlexisCardoza) discuss tonight's episode of Smackdown, February 7, 2025 including:-Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso appears-Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair appears-Alexa Bliss vs. Candice LeRae in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match-Bianca Belair vs. Piper Niven in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match-Jimmy Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat Elimination Chamber qualifying match
Joe Hendry in Concert, NXT Tag Titles Defended | TNA iMPACT! 2/6/2025 Full Show Review & Results
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review TNA iMPACT! for February 6, 2025:- Battle Royal for a shot at the Knockouts Championship- Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth for the NXT Tag Team Titles- Mike Santana vs. Matt Cardona- Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Leon Slater vs. Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and JDC- Joe Hendry LIVE in concert
Athena Returns, Women's TV Title Defense | ROH 2/6/2025 Full Show Review & Results
Kate (@MissKatefabe) and SP3 (@TruHeelSP3) review tonight's episode of ROH, February 6, 2025: - Red Velvet vs. Robyn Renegade for the ROH Women's TV Title- ROH Women's Champion Athena returns from her "world tour"- "Grizzled Young Veterans" Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. "The Outrunners" Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnums vs. "Dark Order" Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds vs. "Premier Athletes" Tony Nese and Aryia Davari in a four-way tag team match- Sammy Guevara vs. Mansoor- Lee Johnson in action
Swerve vs. Ricochet, Hangman And MJF Teased | AEW Dynamite 2/5/2025 Full Show Review & Results
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) review tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, February 5, 2025 including:-Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet-Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews-Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata-Will Ospreay vs. a member of the Don Callis Family-MJF appears-Hangman Page appears