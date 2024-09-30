Fightful Wrestling Podcast with Sean Ross Sapp

WWE Releases, Drew McIntyre & LA Knight Clash Following Backstage HEAT | WWE Smackdown 2/7/25

Kate (@MissKatefabe) and Alex (@_AlexisCardoza) discuss tonight's episode of Smackdown, February 7, 2025 including:-Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso appears-Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair appears-Alexa Bliss vs. Candice LeRae in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match-Bianca Belair vs. Piper Niven in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match-Jimmy Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat Elimination Chamber qualifying match