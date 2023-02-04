Discover the wisdom and remarkable insights of Dr. Wayne W. Dyer, world-renowned spiritual teacher and foremost authority on how the power of your mind creates ... More
Dr. Wayne W. Dyer - Power of Your Imagination
In this heart opening discussion, Dr. Dyer urges us to keep in our imagination those things that we want to bring into our lives. To find out more about Dr. Wayne Dyer, please visit www.drwaynedyer.com.
4/30/2023
17:18
Dr. Wayne W. Dyer - Our Words are our Decree
Dr. Wayne W. Dyer discusses how important our words are and the power our words can have on ourselves and others. To find out more about Dr. Wayne Dyer, please visit www.drwaynedyer.com.
4/23/2023
24:43
Dr. Wayne W. Dyer - The Power of Our Soul's Calling
Dr. Wayne Dyer talks about our soul's calling and the powerful and significant moments it can have in our lives. To find out more about Dr. Wayne Dyer, please visit www.drwaynedyer.com.
4/16/2023
9:01
Dr. Wayne W. Dyer - Interview with Deepak Chopra
Dr. Wayne Dyer interviews world renowned spritual leader Deepak Chopra. To find out more about Dr. Wayne Dyer, please visit www.drwaynedyer.com.
4/9/2023
35:50
Dr. Wayne W. Dyer - Masters of the Far East
Dr. Wayne Dyer discusses the life and teachings of the Masters of the Far East. Dr. Dyer discusses how we are all extensions of God and how fear is something that does not exist in the physical world. To find out more about Dr. Wayne Dyer, please visit www.drwaynedyer.com.
