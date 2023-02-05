You Can Heal Your Life is your connection to today’s most influential thought-leaders. Elevate your morning coffee, afternoon walk, or evening commute into an i... More
Dan Sullivan & Dr. Benjamin Hardy | Achieve More by Doing Less
Did you know you can make your decisions easier by striving for larger goals? Join entrepreneurship expert Dan Sullivan and best-selling author and organizational psychologist Dr. Benjamin Hardy as they discuss their brand-new audiobook, 10x is Easier than 2x: How World-Class Entrepreneurs Achieve More by Doing Less. In this conversation with Hay House CEO Reid Tracy, you’ll learn that achieving 10X growth in your business or your life is fundamentally about quality vs quantity and is exponentially easier than striving for 2X growth. To learn more, you can listen to the full audiobook FREE with a trial of the Empower You Unlimited Audio App. To download the app today, visit hayhouse.com/empoweryou.
5/2/2023
47:36
Dan Sullivan & Dr. Benjamin Hardy | 10x is Easier Than 2x (Audiobook Excerpt)
Today on the You Can Heal Your Life Podcast, you’ll hear a chapter from the brand-new audiobook by entrepreneurship expert Dan Sullivan and best-selling author and organizational psychologist Dr. Benjamin Hardy, 10x is Easier than 2x: How World-Class Entrepreneurs Achieve More by Doing Less. In this excerpt, you’ll learn about the surprising simplicity of 10x growth and why the “2X mindset” is the enemy of results. If you enjoy this excerpt, you can listen to the full audiobook FREE with a trial of the Empower You Unlimited Audio App. To download the app today, visit hayhouse.com/empoweryou.
5/2/2023
1:02:59
Kristen Butler | Get IN Your Comfort Zone
Join entrepreneur, leader, and CEO of Power of Positivity, Kristen Butler as she discusses her brand-new audiobook, The Comfort Zone: Create a Life You Really Love with Less Stress and More Flow with Hay House CEO Reid Tracy. Kristen explains that the advice we’ve been told all our lives to “get out of our comfort zone” can cause undue stress, anxiety, and burnout. While staying IN our comfort zone, we can expand from our comfort, feel safe, and enjoy life. Kristen shares the difference between comfortable momentum and complacency and how we can still learn new things, expanding our comfort zone by becoming comfortable and familiar with more things. When we prioritize our own boundaries and wellbeing, we can live a happier life. You can listen to the full audiobook FREE with a trial of the Empower You Unlimited Audio App. To download the app today, visit hayhouse.com/empoweryou.
4/30/2023
21:31
Kristen Butler | The Comfort Zone (Audiobook Excerpt)
Today on the You Can Heal Your Life Podcast, you'll hear a chapter from the brand-new audiobook, The Comfort Zone by entrepreneur, leader, and CEO of Power of Positivity, Kristen Butler. In this excerpt, Kristen explains why you should forget everything you've been told about the "comfort zone." It's not a place where you sit complacently because you can't be bothered to take action. It's not a barrier blocking you from the life of your dreams. Instead, it's the truest source of growth, possibility, and joy—and it's within your reach. You can listen to the full audiobook FREE with a trial of the Empower You Unlimited Audio App. To download the app today, visit hayhouse.com/empoweryou.
4/30/2023
23:28
Elliott Connie | The Diamond Approach to Therapy
Today on the You Can Heal Your Life Podcast, join Elliott Connie, co-founder of The Solution Focused Universe and one of the most respected and innovative experts in his field for a discussion with Hay House Executive Editor Melody Guy. Elliott introduces his brand-new audiobook The Solution Focused Brief Therapy Diamond co-authored with Dr. Adam Froerer and explains their therapeutic approach to solution focused brief therapy. Their unique approach focuses on the client's desired outcome instead of ongoing problems and how clients can use resources available to them to achieve realistic goals. You can listen to the full audiobook FREE with a trial of the Empower You Unlimited Audio App. To download the app today, visit hayhouse.com/empoweryou.
