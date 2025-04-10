Please join the Diversity and Leadership in International Affairs Project (DLIA) for the second episode of Driving Impact Season 2 with Peace Corps Director Carol Spahn. Hear about Director Spahn’s journey from volunteering in Romania after the end of the Cold War to becoming the 21st Peace Corps Director and a renowned leader in the international development field.

Have you ever wondered how Washington’s most influential policy leaders got their start? Host Hadeil Ali explores the exhilarating personal and professional journeys of Washington’s most prominent policy trailblazers. Please join the Diversity and Leadership in International Affairs Project (DLIA) for the fourth episode of Driving Impact Season 2 with Admiral Rachel L. Levine. Learn about her journey as the highest-ranking openly transgender government official, her service-oriented career, and her advocacy for equitable healthcare access for all Americans.

Please join the Diversity and Leadership in International Affairs Project (DLIA) for the fifth episode of Driving Impact Season 2 with the Honorable Tanya Bradsher. Hear about her journey in the military as a combat veteran and how she became the first Black woman to serve as Deputy Secretary at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Please join the Diversity and Leadership in International Affairs Project (DLIA) for the sixth and final episode of Driving Impact Season 2 with Clinton D. White, Counselor of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). Hear about his experience as the highest-ranked career Foreign Service Officer at USAID and his commitment to diversity and inclusion in global development.

About Driving Impact

Have you ever wondered how Washington’s most influential policy leaders got their start? Driving Impact explores the personal and professional journeys of today’s most prominent policy trailblazers. Host Hadeil Ali, director of the Diversity and Leadership in International Affairs Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington D.C, sits down with policy pioneers to dive into what drew them to their work, how their upbringings shaped their professional paths, and the moments that defined their careers.