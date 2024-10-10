In this session, Dana Chipman, former judge advocate of the U.S. Army, discusses the role of the Judicial Center and how America supports and nurtures a professional judiciary.
28:46
Checks and Balances: The Role of Auditors and Inspectors General Insuring a Healthy and Responsible Government
Gene Dodaro is the comptroller general of the United States government and head of the Government Accountability Office (GAO). Established by Congress as a watchdog, the GAO is the one organization that forces truthfulness and accountability across the federal government. In this session, Dodaro discusses the critical role of independent oversight as a foundation for rule of law.
39:30
Executive-Legislative Relations: The Tension and Collaboration Essential for Effective Government
Sean O’Keefe served in senior positions in both Congress and the executive branch. He has a unique perspective on how these two branches of government work together for a greater common good. Host Dr. John Hamre and O’Keefe discuss the tension between these two branches and the imperative for collaboration.
36:55
Government Truthfulness as a Foundation for Rule of Law
John Kirby was a chief spokesman for both the Department of Defense and the Department of State. In this session, host John Hamre and Kirby discuss the importance of public communications as a foundation for credibility of government action, explaining how public communications reinforces rule of law.
41:15
Dynamics of Lawful Warfare in Alliances
General Vincent Brooks is a pathbreaking Army officer. First in his class at West Point, Brooks rose to become the senior commander of American and allied forces in Korea. The commander of United States Forces Korea also has an important diplomatic role, serving as the head of UN forces in Korea and the senior political-military spokesman in Korea. In this session, Brooks and host John Hamre take us into the operational and legal issues of leading an alliance. They talk through how Brooks had to serve as a warrior and a diplomat in a dynamic theater of operations.
America has an unusual history. It did not begin with ethnic homogeneity or a long, shared cultural history. It began as a set of ideals enshrined in our Constitution and the Bill of Rights. In “The Engine Room of Democracy,” CSIS President and CEO John J. Hamre discusses with former government officials and policymakers how the fundamental ideals in our constitutional democracy are applied every day and why these ideals should remain the bedrock of our society.