Reimagining a U.S. Strategy for Resilience

In this episode, host Sarah Ladislaw talks with Ganesh Sitaraman about building a grand strategy of resilience and how climate change is one of the factors driving the need for a strategy. Sarah and Ganesh discuss why there is an opportunity now in the United States to develop and implement such a strategy. They highlight the importance of finding new approaches to organizing government and the economy and reflect on the broad implications for how we think about democracy. Professor Sitaraman is currently Professor of Law and Director, Program in Law and Government at Vanderbilt University, where he teaches and writes about constitutional law, the regulatory state, economic policy, democracy, and foreign affairs. He has been a longtime advisor to Elizabeth Warren, including serving as a senior advisor on her 2020 presidential campaign, her senior counsel in the Senate, and her policy director during her 2012 Senate campaign. He is also a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress and the co-founder of the Great Democratic Initiative, which develops bold, innovative and detailed policy plans. Recommendations for further reading: A Grand Strategy of Resilience: American Power in the Age of Fragility The Great Democracy: How to Fix Our Politics, Unrig the Economy, and Unite America Planning War, Pursuing Peace: The Political Economy of American Warfare, 1920-1939 Arsenal of World War II: The Political Economy of American Warfare, 1940-1945