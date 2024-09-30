EP 141 | The Psychology of Goals w/ Dr. Joel Sneed
Dr. Joel Sneed, a psychologist and dedicated adult chess improver, discusses the challenges of learning chess later in life, his struggles with perfectionism and obsession over openings, and how psychological techniques like ACT and CBT can help manage chess-related anxiety.
Chapters:
00:00 – Introduction to Dojo Talks; guest Dr. Joel Sneed's background in psychology and chess.
00:38 – Discussion on Sneed’s chess journey, starting late and reaching a 2000+ rating.
01:54 – Sneed’s transition from Freudian psychoanalysis to cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and ACT therapy.
03:49 – Adapting to new technology as an older adult and learning struggles.
05:57 – Comparison between changes in psychology and changes in chess over time.
13:54 – Sneed’s crisis moment: forgetting opening prep in a Blitz game and quitting chess.
17:11 – The frustration of learning but failing to apply knowledge in real games.
33:15 – Dealing with an "action crisis"—considering quitting chess and reevaluating goals.
53:16 – Focusing on process-oriented goals instead of rating-based goals.
1:16:35 – Sneed’s new goal: playing more tournament games and prioritizing enjoyment over rating.
EP 140 | Should There Be A SuperGM Title
The sensei debate whether FIDE should introduce an official Super-GM title, discussing its potential requirements, the impact of rating inflation, and how chess titles should evolve to reflect modern competitive standards.
EP 139 | Who Decides The World Championship? ft. GM Jacob Aagaard
The sensei are joined by GM Jacok Aagaard to discuss who decides the world championship.
Chapters
[00:00] - Introduction
[01:06] - Historical Tradition
[02:19] - 1990s Split Era
[04:54] - Kasparov vs. FIDE
[07:49] - Counting World Champions
[15:37] - Importance of Qualification
[28:46] - Reunification Match (2006)
[36:28] - Critique of Recent Cycles
[45:22] - Who is a World Champion?
[56:01] - Modern Challenges in Defining Champions
[1:08:22] - Expiration of Lineage
[1:37:07] - Ding Liren and Nepomniachtchi Match Issues
[1:55:26] - Freestyle Chess World Championship
[2:00:05] - Conclusion
EP 138 | Top 5 Chess Authors
GM Jesse Kraai, IM David Pruess, and IM Kostya Kavutskiy rank the top five greatest chess authors of all time in today's episode of Dojo Talks, the ChessDojo podcast!
CHAPTERS
0:00 Ranking The 5 Greatest Chess Authors of All Time
3:45 Categories of Chess Authors
6:08 Jesse's No. 5 Pick
7:05 David's No. 5 Pick
11:24 Kostya's No. 5 Pick
12:47 Kostya's No. 4 Pick
13:50 David's No. 4 Pick
15:39 Jesse's No. 4 Pick
17:17 Jesse's No. 3 Pick
18:07 David's No. 3 Pick
20:55 Kostya's No. 3 Pick
23:43 Greatest Course Makers Episode?
25:55 Kostya's No. 2 Pick
28:04 David's No. 2 Pick
29:34 Jesse's No. 2 Pick
31:19 Jesse's No. 1 Pick
34:03 David's No. 1 Pick
38:04 Kostya's No. 1 Pick
41:01 ChessDojo's Greatest 5 Chess Authors of All Time
43:15 Magnus Carlsen's Output
47:21 Follow ChessDojo
EP 137 | Should Beginners Study Openings w/ GM Hammer
GM Jon Ludvig Hammer joins the sensei on this Dojo Talks to discuss whether beginners should study openings, and if so, how much?
00:01 – Introduction and welcome to GM Hammer; discussion about his new Chessable course.
01:33 – Overview of the debate: Should beginners study openings?
02:21 – Hammer’s argument for teaching openings to beginners for motivation and familiarity.
03:35 – Defining "beginner" and the target audience for Hammer's course (800–1300 Chess.com rapid rating).
05:00 – Differences in chess ratings across platforms (Chess.com vs. Lichess) and their relevance to the debate.
07:28 – Hammer explains the importance of enjoying chess and using openings as a "cheat code" for improvement.
09:05 – When Hammer believes opening study is most beneficial (during stagnation or motivation slumps).
14:15 – Jesse’s perspective: Most mistakes at lower levels occur in the middle or endgame, not in the opening.
15:55 – Importance of board vision and avoiding hanging pieces for beginners.
18:31 – Risks of opening study: Memorization without understanding and neglecting principles.
21:42 – Hammer’s course design: Emphasis on plans, common moves, and practical advice tailored for lower-rated players.
28:17 – Clarifying misconceptions about opening study in the Chess Dojo training system.
34:49 – Motivation and its role in chess improvement at all levels.
45:16 – Hammer on the purpose of his course: Surviving the opening to focus on other aspects of chess.
50:44 – Discussion on Chessable’s business decisions, including paywalling "Short and Sweet" courses.
1:02:37 – Closing thoughts: Balancing opening study with broader chess skills and finding what motivates individual players.
The official podcast of ChessDojo (IM Kostya Kavutskiy, IM David Pruess, & GM Jesse Kraai). Most episodes are streamed live to twitch.tv/chessdojolive.
Interested in improving your chess? Welcome to the Dojo! A structured plan to hold yourself accountable to and a group to do it with. - https://chessdojo.club/training
