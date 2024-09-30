Powered by RND
PodcastsLeisureDojo Talks: A Chess Podcast
Listen to Dojo Talks: A Chess Podcast in the App
Listen to Dojo Talks: A Chess Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Dojo Talks: A Chess Podcast

Podcast Dojo Talks: A Chess Podcast
IM Kostya Kavutskiy, IM David Pruess, GM Jesse Kraai
The official podcast of ChessDojo (IM Kostya Kavutskiy, IM David Pruess, & GM Jesse Kraai). Most episodes are streamed live to twitch.tv/chessdojolive. Interes...
LeisureGamesLeisureHobbiesEducation

Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • EP 141 | The Psychology of Goals w/ Dr. Joel Sneed
    Dr. Joel Sneed, a psychologist and dedicated adult chess improver, discusses the challenges of learning chess later in life, his struggles with perfectionism and obsession over openings, and how psychological techniques like ACT and CBT can help manage chess-related anxiety. Get ChessDojo's first book, How to Analyze Your Games, here: https://amzn.to/3Ds5r78 Watch Live - https://twitch.tv/chessdojo  Join the Training Program - https://chessdojo.club  Play Chess - https://go.chess.com/chessdojo  Merch - https://www.chessdojo.club/shop  Want to support the channel? Patreon - https://patreon.com/chessdojo  Donate - https://streamelements.com/chessdojo/tip  Find all of our chess book & supplies recommendations (& more!) on our Amazon storefront: https://www.amazon.com/shop/chessdojo Shopping through our link is a great way to support the Dojo. We earn a small affiliate % but at no cost to you. Website: https://chessdojo.club  Twitch: https://twitch.tv/chessdojo  Discord: https://discord.gg/sUUh8HD  Twitter: https://twitter.com/chessdojo  Patreon: https://patreon.com/chessdojo  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chessdojo  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chessdojo  Podcast: https://chessdojotalks.podbean.com  TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@/chessdojoclips  #chess #chesstraining  Chapters: 00:00 – Introduction to Dojo Talks; guest Dr. Joel Sneed's background in psychology and chess. 00:38 – Discussion on Sneed’s chess journey, starting late and reaching a 2000+ rating. 01:54 – Sneed’s transition from Freudian psychoanalysis to cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and ACT therapy. 03:49 – Adapting to new technology as an older adult and learning struggles. 05:57 – Comparison between changes in psychology and changes in chess over time. 13:54 – Sneed’s crisis moment: forgetting opening prep in a Blitz game and quitting chess. 17:11 – The frustration of learning but failing to apply knowledge in real games. 33:15 – Dealing with an "action crisis"—considering quitting chess and reevaluating goals. 53:16 – Focusing on process-oriented goals instead of rating-based goals. 1:16:35 – Sneed’s new goal: playing more tournament games and prioritizing enjoyment over rating.
    --------  
    1:18:17
  • EP 140 | Should There Be A SuperGM Title
    The sensei debate whether FIDE should introduce an official Super-GM title, discussing its potential requirements, the impact of rating inflation, and how chess titles should evolve to reflect modern competitive standards. Get ChessDojo's first book, How to Analyze Your Games, here: https://amzn.to/3Ds5r78 Watch Live - https://twitch.tv/chessdojo  Join the Training Program - https://chessdojo.club  Play Chess - https://go.chess.com/chessdojo  Merch - https://www.chessdojo.club/shop  Want to support the channel? Patreon - https://patreon.com/chessdojo  Donate - https://streamelements.com/chessdojo/tip  Find all of our chess book & supplies recommendations (& more!) on our Amazon storefront: https://www.amazon.com/shop/chessdojo Shopping through our link is a great way to support the Dojo. We earn a small affiliate % but at no cost to you. Website: https://chessdojo.club  Twitch: https://twitch.tv/chessdojo  Discord: https://discord.gg/sUUh8HD  Twitter: https://twitter.com/chessdojo  Patreon: https://patreon.com/chessdojo  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chessdojo  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chessdojo  Podcast: https://chessdojotalks.podbean.com  TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@/chessdojoclips  #chess #chesstraining 
    --------  
    46:29
  • EP 139 | Who Decides The World Championship? ft. GM Jacob Aagaard
    The sensei are joined by GM Jacok Aagaard to discuss who decides the world championship. Get ChessDojo's first book, How to Analyze Your Games, here: https://amzn.to/3Ds5r78 Watch Live - https://twitch.tv/chessdojo  Join the Training Program - https://chessdojo.club  Play Chess - https://go.chess.com/chessdojo  Merch - https://www.chessdojo.club/shop  Want to support the channel? Patreon - https://patreon.com/chessdojo  Donate - https://streamelements.com/chessdojo/tip  Find all of our chess book & supplies recommendations (& more!) on our Amazon storefront: https://www.amazon.com/shop/chessdojo Shopping through our link is a great way to support the Dojo. We earn a small affiliate % but at no cost to you. Website: https://chessdojo.club  Twitch: https://twitch.tv/chessdojo  Discord: https://discord.gg/sUUh8HD  Twitter: https://twitter.com/chessdojo  Patreon: https://patreon.com/chessdojo  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chessdojo  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chessdojo  Podcast: https://chessdojotalks.podbean.com  TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@/chessdojoclips  #chess #chesstraining  Chapters [00:00] - Introduction [01:06] - Historical Tradition [02:19] - 1990s Split Era [04:54] - Kasparov vs. FIDE [07:49] - Counting World Champions [15:37] - Importance of Qualification [28:46] - Reunification Match (2006) [36:28] - Critique of Recent Cycles [45:22] - Who is a World Champion? [56:01] - Modern Challenges in Defining Champions [1:08:22] - Expiration of Lineage [1:37:07] - Ding Liren and Nepomniachtchi Match Issues [1:55:26] - Freestyle Chess World Championship [2:00:05] - Conclusion  
    --------  
    2:00:14
  • EP 138 | Top 5 Chess Authors
    GM Jesse Kraai, IM David Pruess, and IM Kostya Kavutskiy rank the top five greatest chess authors of all time in today's episode of Dojo Talks, the ChessDojo podcast! Get ChessDojo's first book, How to Analyze Your Games, here: https://amzn.to/3Ds5r78 Watch Live - https://twitch.tv/chessdojo  Join the Training Program - https://chessdojo.club  Play Chess - https://go.chess.com/chessdojo  Merch - https://www.chessdojo.club/shop  Want to support the channel? Patreon - https://patreon.com/chessdojo  Donate - https://streamelements.com/chessdojo/tip  Find all of our chess book & supplies recommendations (& more!) on our Amazon storefront: https://www.amazon.com/shop/chessdojo Shopping through our link is a great way to support the Dojo. We earn a small affiliate % but at no cost to you. Website: https://chessdojo.club  Twitch: https://twitch.tv/chessdojo  Discord: https://discord.gg/sUUh8HD  Twitter: https://twitter.com/chessdojo  Patreon: https://patreon.com/chessdojo  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chessdojo  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chessdojo  Podcast: https://chessdojotalks.podbean.com  TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@/chessdojoclips  #chess #chesstraining  CHAPTERS 0:00 Ranking The 5 Greatest Chess Authors of All Time 3:45 Categories of Chess Authors 6:08 Jesse's No. 5 Pick 7:05 David's No. 5 Pick 11:24 Kostya's No. 5 Pick 12:47 Kostya's No. 4 Pick 13:50 David's No. 4 Pick 15:39 Jesse's No. 4 Pick 17:17 Jesse's No. 3 Pick 18:07 David's No. 3 Pick 20:55 Kostya's No. 3 Pick 23:43 Greatest Course Makers Episode? 25:55 Kostya's No. 2 Pick 28:04 David's No. 2 Pick 29:34 Jesse's No. 2 Pick 31:19 Jesse's No. 1 Pick 34:03 David's No. 1 Pick 38:04 Kostya's No. 1 Pick  41:01 ChessDojo's Greatest 5 Chess Authors of All Time 43:15 Magnus Carlsen's Output 47:21 Follow ChessDojo
    --------  
    48:12
  • EP 137 | Should Beginners Study Openings w/ GM Hammer
    GM Jon Ludvig Hammer joins the sensei on this Dojo Talks to discuss whether beginners should study openings, and if so, how much? Get ChessDojo's first book, How to Analyze Your Games, here: https://amzn.to/3Ds5r78 Watch Live - https://twitch.tv/chessdojo  Join the Training Program - https://chessdojo.club  Play Chess - https://go.chess.com/chessdojo  Merch - https://www.chessdojo.club/shop  Want to support the channel? Patreon - https://patreon.com/chessdojo  Donate - https://streamelements.com/chessdojo/tip  Find all of our chess book & supplies recommendations (& more!) on our Amazon storefront: https://www.amazon.com/shop/chessdojo Shopping through our link is a great way to support the Dojo. We earn a small affiliate % but at no cost to you. Website: https://chessdojo.club  Twitch: https://twitch.tv/chessdojo  Discord: https://discord.gg/sUUh8HD  Twitter: https://twitter.com/chessdojo  Patreon: https://patreon.com/chessdojo  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chessdojo  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chessdojo  Podcast: https://chessdojotalks.podbean.com  TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@/chessdojoclips  #chess #chesstraining  00:01 – Introduction and welcome to GM Hammer; discussion about his new Chessable course. 01:33 – Overview of the debate: Should beginners study openings? 02:21 – Hammer’s argument for teaching openings to beginners for motivation and familiarity. 03:35 – Defining "beginner" and the target audience for Hammer's course (800–1300 Chess.com rapid rating). 05:00 – Differences in chess ratings across platforms (Chess.com vs. Lichess) and their relevance to the debate. 07:28 – Hammer explains the importance of enjoying chess and using openings as a "cheat code" for improvement. 09:05 – When Hammer believes opening study is most beneficial (during stagnation or motivation slumps). 14:15 – Jesse’s perspective: Most mistakes at lower levels occur in the middle or endgame, not in the opening. 15:55 – Importance of board vision and avoiding hanging pieces for beginners. 18:31 – Risks of opening study: Memorization without understanding and neglecting principles. 21:42 – Hammer’s course design: Emphasis on plans, common moves, and practical advice tailored for lower-rated players. 28:17 – Clarifying misconceptions about opening study in the Chess Dojo training system. 34:49 – Motivation and its role in chess improvement at all levels. 45:16 – Hammer on the purpose of his course: Surviving the opening to focus on other aspects of chess. 50:44 – Discussion on Chessable’s business decisions, including paywalling "Short and Sweet" courses. 1:02:37 – Closing thoughts: Balancing opening study with broader chess skills and finding what motivates individual players.  
    --------  
    1:12:01

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About Dojo Talks: A Chess Podcast

The official podcast of ChessDojo (IM Kostya Kavutskiy, IM David Pruess, & GM Jesse Kraai). Most episodes are streamed live to twitch.tv/chessdojolive. Interested in improving your chess? Welcome to the Dojo! A structured plan to hold yourself accountable to and a group to do it with. - https://chessdojo.club/training Follow ChessDojo here: Website: https://chessdojo.club Twitch: https://twitch.tv/chessdojolive Discord: https://discord.gg/sUUh8HD Twitter: https://twitter.com/chess_dojo Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chess_dojo/ Patreon: https://patreon.com/chessdojo Podcast: https://chessdojotalks.podbean.com/
Podcast website

Listen to Dojo Talks: A Chess Podcast, Opposing Bases: Air Traffic Talk and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.6.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/9/2025 - 2:41:42 AM