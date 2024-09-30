EP 137 | Should Beginners Study Openings w/ GM Hammer

GM Jon Ludvig Hammer joins the sensei on this Dojo Talks to discuss whether beginners should study openings, and if so, how much? Get ChessDojo's first book, How to Analyze Your Games, here: https://amzn.to/3Ds5r78 Watch Live - https://twitch.tv/chessdojo Join the Training Program - https://chessdojo.club Play Chess - https://go.chess.com/chessdojo Merch - https://www.chessdojo.club/shop Want to support the channel? Patreon - https://patreon.com/chessdojo Donate - https://streamelements.com/chessdojo/tip Find all of our chess book & supplies recommendations (& more!) on our Amazon storefront: https://www.amazon.com/shop/chessdojo Shopping through our link is a great way to support the Dojo. We earn a small affiliate % but at no cost to you. Website: https://chessdojo.club Twitch: https://twitch.tv/chessdojo Discord: https://discord.gg/sUUh8HD Twitter: https://twitter.com/chessdojo Patreon: https://patreon.com/chessdojo Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chessdojo Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chessdojo Podcast: https://chessdojotalks.podbean.com TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@/chessdojoclips #chess #chesstraining 00:01 – Introduction and welcome to GM Hammer; discussion about his new Chessable course. 01:33 – Overview of the debate: Should beginners study openings? 02:21 – Hammer’s argument for teaching openings to beginners for motivation and familiarity. 03:35 – Defining "beginner" and the target audience for Hammer's course (800–1300 Chess.com rapid rating). 05:00 – Differences in chess ratings across platforms (Chess.com vs. Lichess) and their relevance to the debate. 07:28 – Hammer explains the importance of enjoying chess and using openings as a "cheat code" for improvement. 09:05 – When Hammer believes opening study is most beneficial (during stagnation or motivation slumps). 14:15 – Jesse’s perspective: Most mistakes at lower levels occur in the middle or endgame, not in the opening. 15:55 – Importance of board vision and avoiding hanging pieces for beginners. 18:31 – Risks of opening study: Memorization without understanding and neglecting principles. 21:42 – Hammer’s course design: Emphasis on plans, common moves, and practical advice tailored for lower-rated players. 28:17 – Clarifying misconceptions about opening study in the Chess Dojo training system. 34:49 – Motivation and its role in chess improvement at all levels. 45:16 – Hammer on the purpose of his course: Surviving the opening to focus on other aspects of chess. 50:44 – Discussion on Chessable’s business decisions, including paywalling "Short and Sweet" courses. 1:02:37 – Closing thoughts: Balancing opening study with broader chess skills and finding what motivates individual players.