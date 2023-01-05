Dish Nation is a FOX syndicated TV show that dishes on celebrity news with humorous commentary on pop culture. More
Available Episodes
S11 Ep173: 05/03/23 - Missy Elliott Makes 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame History & Yung Miami Comes Out?!
Missy Elliott makes 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame history, Yung Miami comes out as bisexual on The Jason Lee Show, and Gwyneth Paltrow spills the tea on her exes Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck! Tune in to Dish Nation for the hottest celeb dish.
5/3/2023
18:30
S11 Ep172: 05/02/23 - 2023 Met Gala Recap and Sanya Richards-Ross Dishes on New RHOA Season, Marriage, Drew Sidora, & More
Our 2023 Met Gala recap is juicy! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reunited, Serena Williams announced her pregnancy, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky showed up fashionably late, and Doja Cat dressed as a cat while Lil Nas X was covered in diamonds! Plus, the new 'RHOA' season premieres this Sunday and Sanya Richards-Ross is in the studio to dish the peachy tea!
5/2/2023
18:30
S11 Ep171: 05/01/23 - Brian McKnight Family Drama Over Biological Kids & Red Table Talk Cancelled?
Brian McKnight's family drama reaches petty levels over his stepdaughter Instagram post! Plus, Nick Cannon talks about 'Red Table Talk' getting canceled like he just won a trophy on The Masked Singer, and Usher serenades Kimora Lee Simmons in Vegas. Tune in for the latest celebrity dish!
5/1/2023
18:30
S11 Ep170: 04/28/23 - Don Lemon Talks Life After CNN & Chloe Bailey Quizzes Quavo on The Little Mermaid
Is Don Lemon planning to have a Hot Boy Summer? Plus, Chlöe Bailey quizzes Quavo, her 'Praise This' co-star, on Disney trivia, and should Kim Kardashian date Tom Brady next?! We're dishin' it all on today's Dish Nation!
4/28/2023
18:30
S11 Ep169: 04/27/23 - Beyonce Owes the IRS & Brat Loves Judy's Da Brat & Judy Dish About Season 3
Beyoncé owes the IRS?! Find out why Queen Bey filed a petition to the U.S. tax court! Plus, 'Brat Loves Judy' stars Da Brat and her wife Judy aka Jesseca DuPart-Harris are in studio dishin' about season 3 which airs tonight on WeTV at 9/8c. Last but not least, Carlos King and 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' star Martell Holt swing by the studio to spill some HOT tea on today's Dish Nation!