Powered by RND
PodcastsSportsCoach with Bill Belichick
Listen to Coach with Bill Belichick in the App
Listen to Coach with Bill Belichick in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Coach with Bill Belichick

Podcast Coach with Bill Belichick
ESPN, Omaha Productions, Bill Belichick
COACH is a new groundbreaking educational football analysis show hosted by NFL legends Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia, and Michael Lombardi. In each episode, the...
SportsFootballEducationSelf-Improvement

Available Episodes

5 of 11
  • Getting Ready For Next Year | Coach Podcast
    Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia, and Michael Lombardi discuss the NFL teams eliminated from the Playoffs and what they should focus on heading into next season. Plus, a preview of the top Week 15 matchups. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    48:29
  • Playoff Race & December Football | Coach Podcast
    Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia, and Michael Lombardi talk about the top teams in the NFC and AFC, how the football season starts after Thanksgiving, and upcoming games to watch at the start of December. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    50:39
  • Thanksgiving Football | Coach Podcast
    Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia, and Mike Lombardi discuss the rich history of playing football on Thanksgiving. Plus, a Week 13 preview. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    19:46
  • Hottest NFL Trends | Coach Podcast
    Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia, and Michael Lombardi discuss notable trends across the league. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    20:58
  • Navy SEAL Teaches Us Leadership on Veteran’s Day | Coach Podcast
    Andrew Sullivan, a retired Navy SEAL, joins his good friends Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia on Veteran's Day to talk about the importance of honoring those who have served our country and gives a lesson on leadership. "Sully" now Community First Project, a foundation on a mission to make our communities safer by enhancing current police training protocols. Support C1P here: https://c1p.org/donate TIME STAMPS 0:00 Joining the Navy 5:30 Leadership 7:40 Message to Veterans 12:00 Birthplace of the SEALs 14:05 Community First Project 20:20 Army vs. Navy 21:10 Matt's Beard Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:25:45

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About Coach with Bill Belichick

COACH is a new groundbreaking educational football analysis show hosted by NFL legends Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia, and Michael Lombardi. In each episode, the coaches break down game-changing situations and front office management tactics sharing insights from decades of coaching experience and opening up the "Belichick Encyclopedia" of football knowledge. Created by football legends, for football fans. New shows drop weekly!
Podcast website

Listen to Coach with Bill Belichick, Pardon My Take and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.0.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/14/2024 - 6:41:22 AM