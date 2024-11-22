Navy SEAL Teaches Us Leadership on Veteran’s Day | Coach Podcast

Andrew Sullivan, a retired Navy SEAL, joins his good friends Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia on Veteran's Day to talk about the importance of honoring those who have served our country and gives a lesson on leadership. "Sully" now Community First Project, a foundation on a mission to make our communities safer by enhancing current police training protocols. Support C1P here: https://c1p.org/donate TIME STAMPS 0:00 Joining the Navy 5:30 Leadership 7:40 Message to Veterans 12:00 Birthplace of the SEALs 14:05 Community First Project 20:20 Army vs. Navy 21:10 Matt's Beard