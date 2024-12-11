Boomer & Gio Podcast (WHOLE SHOW)

Hour 1 The Yankees signed pitcher Max Fried and Boomer thanked Brian Cashman for getting him out of the NL East. Gio is worried how he will perform coming from a smaller market in Atlanta. We also talked about the Mets pitching lab and the one in Tampa for the Yankees, nicknamed the ‘gas station’. Jerry is here for his first update of the day and starts with the Yankees signing Fried. Audio emerged of Mark Gastineau confronting Brett Favre for handing Michael Strahan the sack title. Boomer is no fan of Gastineau and said ‘screw him, I don’t care’. He called him a ‘dirty cheap shotting son of a bitch’. Joe Burrow’s house was broken into while he was playing Monday night in Dallas. In the final segment of the hour, Brandon Tierney has a lot of lingo for baseball stats. Hour 2 Gio was listening to C-Mac on the overnight talking about Bill Belichick and the UNC coaching job. Gio thinks Belichick is trying to get teams like the Giants to make a move before the season ends. By almost taking this job, it is going to make teams like the Giants make a move before the season ends. Boomer said the Giants would have to go through the Rooney Rule before they hire Belichick. Bill sent UNC a 400 page document on everything he wants to do there if he coaches at UNC. The Pacman Jones podcast had notorious Miami booster Nevin Shapiro on, and he said the Giants are drafting QB Cam Ward and hiring the OC to be head coach. Jerry returns for an update and starts with another ‘Chazz Jizzm’ during MLB trade talk. Then the talk turned to the UFO/drones over NJ and Al is very annoyed that nobody seems to care and the FBI has no idea what it is. In the final segment of the hour, a listener sent Boomer a Precious Achiuwa jersey and Gio a JJ McCarthy jersey. Hour 3 Phil Simms joins us in his Wednesday spot and we started with the rift in the Eagles lockerroom between Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown. We also talked about Bill Belichick potentially going to UNC because NFL owners don’t seem interested in him. Boomer asked Phil if he thought Bill would bring LT in to work with him. Phil does not. We also talked a lot about Sam Darnold’s resurgence in Minnesota. Jerry returns for an update and starts with Nick Sirianni on WIP saying the Jalen Hurts/AJ Brown situation is being blown out of proportion. Aaron Rodgers thinks this could actually bring the Eagles team together. Kyle Shanahan talked about Deebo Samuel complaining about not getting the ball. In the final segment of the hour, Randy Moss is dealing with a health issue but he didn’t say what it was, he was just explaining why he would be off TV. Larry Fitzgeral Sr, father of the NFL wide receiver, put out on X that Randy Moss has liver cancer. Hour 4 The Yankees and Mets are both interested in pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga. Suzyn Waldman was on with BT & Sal and said Steve Cohen is this generation’s George Steinbrenner. Boomer said Juan Soto better win an MVP and World Series. Jerry returns for his final update of the day, but first he tells us he heard Elton John is broke. Gio thinks it must have been one of those links at the bottom of stories on the NY Post website. Aaron Rodgers was on with Pat McAfee and asked if they heard about the drones in NJ. Frank The Tank was furious with the Devils and Bruce Springsteen. The Moment of The Day: Joe Burrow’s home burglarized and a hot model reports the crime. In the final segment of the hour, we wondered if the person who called the police from McDonald’s will get the reward they deserve. We also talked about the losers making the shooter out to be some sort of hero.