2023 NHL Draft lottery: Blackhawks win Connor Bedard sweepstakes
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau react to the Blackhawks landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and the right to draft Connor Bedard. How does Bedard change the future for the Blackhawks? Does his presence alone speed up the timeline of the rebuild? The guys discuss that and more.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/9/2023
40:26
Corey Pronman previews top of 2023 NHL Draft class as lottery nears
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau interview The Athletic's NHL Draft expert Corey Pronman to preview the top of the 2023 draft class as the lottery nears. Why did he flip Adam Fantilli and Matvei Michkov in his rankings? Could Will Smith go ahead of Leo Carlsson? Which players are NHL ready? And who's the early pick to go No. 1 overall in 2024: Macklin Celebrini or Cole Eiserman? Pronman discusses all that and more.0:30 - Pronman on whether he likes the current lottery setup2:45 - Pronman on the changes he made in his Top 10 rankings6:35 - Pronman provides a scouting report on the Top 5 players in his rankings15:45 - Pronman on which players could step into the NHL right away from the 2023 draft class19:40 - Pronman on his early thoughts on projected Top 2 picks Macklin Celebrini and Cole Eiserman in 202421:20 - Takeaways from interview with PronmanSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/5/2023
27:25
Where will Patrick Kane play in 2023-24 after early exit with Rangers?
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about where Patrick Kane might play in 2023-24 after the New York Rangers' early exit in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Plus, the guys recap a chaotic first round, debate their early Conn Smythe Trophy front-runners, and make their second-round predictions.1:30 - Recapping one of the more entertaining first rounds in recent memory19:20 - Who is the Conn Smythe Trophy front-runner after the first round?25:20 - Where will Patrick Kane play in 2023-24?37:35 - Second round predictionsSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/2/2023
51:23
Interview with Rockford IceHogs head coach Anders Sorensen
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau interview Rockford IceHogs head coach Anders Sorensen to recap the regular season and preview the Calder Cup Playoffs. Plus, Sorensen talks about Lukas Reichel's progression, why he thinks Isaak Phillips and Alex Vlasic will be "studs," whether Arvid Soderblom has the potential to be a No. 1 starter in the NHL, and much more.1:10 - Sorensen on the challenge of the regular season with so many injuries and call-ups9:45 - Sorensen on the importance of David Gust, Brett Seney to serve as strong supporting cast for younger players12:00 - Sorensen on Lukas Reichel's progression15:20 - Sorensen on why he thinks Isaak Phillips and Alex Vlasic will be "studs" with the Blackhawks19:10 - Sorensen on whether he believes Arvid Soderblom can be a No. 1 goaltender in the NHL20:00 - Sorensen on his communication, relationship with Luke RichardsonSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/27/2023
24:38
First-round surprises, how former Blackhawks are faring in playoffs, and more
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about their biggest surprises in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Plus, the guys weigh in on the most intriguing series, which former Blackhawks have caught their eye, what's up with the NHL officiating and their not-so-bold predictions — are the Toronto Maple Leafs for real?1:00 - Biggest surprise so far in the first round of the playoffs?13:15 - Most intriguing series of the first round?18:30 - Which former Blackhawk is catching your eye in the playoffs?23:50 - What's up with the NHL officiating?33:00 - Not-so-bold prediction of the first roundSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
