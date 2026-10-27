Welcome to Black Bird Joy: Conversations in Nature.Hosted by Mason, a young birder, explorer, and nature enthusiast, this podcast celebrates the wonder of birds and the people who help us better understand the natural world. Through conversations with birders, scientists, photographers, conservationists, educators, and fellow young nature lovers, Mason asks thoughtful questions, shares what he's learning, and invites listeners to explore alongside him.Whether you're a lifelong birder, a curious beginner, or simply someone who enjoys spending time outdoors, you'll find stories, discoveries, and inspiration in every episode.

From backyard birds to international birding adventures, Black Bird Joy is a place where curiosity grows, connections are made, and nature is celebrated.Birds. Nature. Community. Joy.