Black Bird Joy: Conversations in Nature

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5 episodes
Listening to the Wild with Dr. Mya Thompson: Elephants, Bird Science & Winged Heroes10/21/2026 | 28 mins.Mason sits down with Dr. Mya Thompson of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology to explore what happens when curiosity about sound becomes a career studying how animals communicate.
Dr. Thompson shares how a high school lesson about the physics of sound led her to the Cornell Lab, where she studied bird songs, whales, and eventually elephants. Mason learns how scientists study elephant sounds humans can't hear and how they can turn those hidden communications into something we can see.
They also talk about making science fun, creating learning experiences for kids, and Dr. Thompson's graphic novel Winged Heroes, which turns real bird abilities into an adventure story.
Along the way, Mason and Dr. Thompson talk about curiosity, representation in science, and why kids who love birds should know they're part of a much bigger community.
This is Part 1 of Mason's conversation with Dr. Mya Thompson.
🌿 Black Bird Joy
A young birder's journey exploring birds, nature, and the people who inspire us to look closer.
🌐 Website:
https://blackbirdjoy.com
📸 Instagram:
@blackbirdjoyofficial
🎙️ Follow the podcast so you never miss a new adventure, field note, or interview.
Birds. Nature. Community. Joy.
- Mason continues his conversation with Dr. Robert "Birding Bob" DeCandido; this time, they're going global! Dr. Bob shares stories and lessons from birding around the world, including Ecuador, where an incredible diversity of birds can sometimes mean seeing dozens of different species around you.
Mason and Dr. Bob talk about bird diversity, memorable adventures, and what years of exploring and studying birds have taught him. Come along for Part 2 and discover just how far a love of birds can take you.
🌿 Black Bird Joy
A young birder's journey exploring birds, nature, and the people who inspire us to look closer.
🌐 Website:
https://blackbirdjoy.com
📸 Instagram:
@blackbirdjoyofficial
🎙️ Follow the podcast so you never miss a new adventure, field note, or interview.
Birds. Nature. Community. Joy.
- Mason sits down with Dr. Robert “Birding Bob” DeCandido, a lifelong birder and scientist who has spent decades studying birds and helping others discover them. Mason first met Dr. Bob on one of his bird walks in Central Park. In Part 1 of their conversation, Dr. Bob shares how he became fascinated with birds, how birding became part of his life, and why discovering a new bird can feel a little like finding treasure.
From growing up in New York City to a lifetime of watching, studying, and sharing birds with others, this episode is all about where a love of birds can take you.
🌿 Black Bird Joy
A young birder's journey exploring birds, nature, and the people who inspire us to look closer.
🌐 Website:
https://blackbirdjoy.com
📸 Instagram:
@blackbirdjoyofficial
🎙️ Follow the podcast so you never miss a new adventure, field note, or interview.
Birds. Nature. Community. Joy.
- Did you know that birds can have personalities? Or that scientists have been studying some birds for decades?
In this first full episode of Black Bird Joy, Mason sits down with Dr. Maren Vitousek, an ornithologist and researcher who studies Tree Swallows.
Together they talk about:
🐦 How Dr. Maren became interested in birds
🪺 What makes Tree Swallows so special
👀 How scientists recognize individual birds year after year
🌎 The challenges birds face in the wild
💙 Whether birds really have personalities
🔬 What it's like to spend your life studying birds
🌿 Advice for young birders who want to explore nature
Whether you're a lifelong birder or just beginning to notice the birds around you, this conversation is full of curiosity, discovery, and inspiration.
Thanks for joining us!
Birds. Nature. Community. Joy.
🌿 Black Bird Joy
A young birder's journey exploring birds, nature, and the people who inspire us to look closer.
🌐 Website:
https://blackbirdjoy.com
📸 Instagram:
@blackbirdjoyofficial
🎙️ Follow the podcast so you never miss a new adventure, field note, or interview.
Birds. Nature. Community. Joy.
- Welcome to Black Bird Joy: Conversations in Nature!
Hi! I'm Mason, an 8-year-old birder who loves exploring the natural world.
Every day, I'm outside looking for birds, asking questions, and learning something new. On this podcast, I'll share my birding adventures and talk with ornithologists, photographers, conservationists, educators, and other people who love birds as much as I do.
Whether you're an experienced birder, just getting started, or simply enjoy spending time outside, I'm glad you're here.
Thanks for joining me on this adventure.
Birds. Nature. Community. Joy.
🌿 Learn more at blackbirdjoy.com
📸 Follow along on Instagram: @blackbirdjoyofficial
🎉 The first full episode premieres on September 9, 2026! Follow now so you don't miss it.
🌿 Black Bird Joy
A young birder's journey exploring birds, nature, and the people who inspire us to look closer.
🌐 Website:
https://blackbirdjoy.com
📸 Instagram:
@blackbirdjoyofficial
🎙️ Follow the podcast so you never miss a new adventure, field note, or interview.
Birds. Nature. Community. Joy.
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About Black Bird Joy: Conversations in Nature
Welcome to Black Bird Joy: Conversations in Nature.Hosted by Mason, a young birder, explorer, and nature enthusiast, this podcast celebrates the wonder of birds and the people who help us better understand the natural world. Through conversations with birders, scientists, photographers, conservationists, educators, and fellow young nature lovers, Mason asks thoughtful questions, shares what he's learning, and invites listeners to explore alongside him.Whether you're a lifelong birder, a curious beginner, or simply someone who enjoys spending time outdoors, you'll find stories, discoveries, and inspiration in every episode. From backyard birds to international birding adventures, Black Bird Joy is a place where curiosity grows, connections are made, and nature is celebrated.Birds. Nature. Community. Joy.Podcast website
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