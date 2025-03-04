Host Jason Fraley picks the brains of the most influential filmmakers, musicians and artists of our time in the new podcast “Beyond the Fame with Jason Fraley!”...

Jason Fraley interviews filmmaker Martin Campbell about his new action thriller "Cleaner" starring Daisy Ridley and Clive Owen (in theaters nationwide tomorrow). They also discuss his career of 007 glory from launching Pierce Brosnan in "GoldenEye" to launching Daniel Crag in "Casino Royale." (Theme Music: Scott Buckley's "Clarion")

Jason Fraley marks the 45th anniversary of the "Miracle on Ice" where the U.S. Olympic Hockey Team upset the Soviet Union on Feb. 22, 1980. He spoke with Chicago filmmaker Gabe Polsky, the son of Ukrainian immigrants, about his acclaimed hockey documentary “Red Army” in 2015. (Theme Music: Scott Buckley's "Clarion")

Jason Fraley interviews Dropkick Murphys lead guitarist Tim Brennan as the band rocks The Anthem in Washington D.C. this Thursday during its annual Saint Patrick's Day tour. They also discuss the band's Celtic rock tunes, from the smash hit "I'm Shipping Up to Boston" to the new social commentary single "Sirens." (Theme Music: Scott Buckley's "Clarion")

Jason Fraley interviews the hilarious Hank Azaria, who brings his Bruce Springsteen tribute band to The Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia this Thursday, followed by Baltimore Soundstage in Baltimore, Maryland on Friday. He also recreates his most famous voices from “The Simpsons” and reflects on his best movies from “Quiz Show” to “The Birdcage.” (Theme Music: Scott Buckley's "Clarion")

Host Jason Fraley picks the brains of the most influential filmmakers, musicians and artists of our time in the new podcast “Beyond the Fame with Jason Fraley!” Based in the nation's capital, Jason has interviewed just about every famous figure you can imagine: Aretha Franklin, Carol Burnett, Jon Stewart, Barry Jenkins, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the list is endless! Subscribe today on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. (Royalty-Free Theme Music: Scott Buckley's "Clarion")