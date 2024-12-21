Batman the Animated Series Podcast

Our hosts return to the podcave for the final podcast of 2024 and sit down to review the somewhat festive episode, A BULLET FOR BULLOCK! Alex and Will discuss this classic film noir detective story, taking note to highlight the incredible Emmy award winning music and the eye catching animation.Our hosts also learn that Harvey Bullock is a disgusting, dirty slob and deserves to be kicked out of his apartment. Plus, they talk about Bullock's new choice in pizza, what it would be like if Alfred hosted his own version of Queer Eye, and Bullock's faithful little cockroach friends. Alex and Will also thank all of their subscribers and listeners for an amazing year of growth for the podcast and what it helped them achieve. LOVE YA!Merry Christmas, ya filthy Bullocks! And a happy New Year! Tip Jar: https://buymeacoffee.com/batmantaspodMobster Mash Kickstarter - https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/speechcomics/mobster-mash-1-classic-movie-monsters-as-mobstersFollow us on TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@batmantaspod?_t=8zn1yhsgnfz&_r=1Follow us on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@batmantaspodFollow the Pod on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/batmantaspod/Follow the Pod on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/BatmanTASPod/Follow the Pod on Twitter - https://twitter.com/batmantaspod1Subscribe to Will's Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/willrobsonSpeech Comics Website - https://www.speechcomics.com/Will's WhatNot Page - https://www.whatnot.com/user/speechcomics
1:38:54
Shadow of the Bat Part 1 & 2 Review
Our hosts return to the podcave and sit down to review both parts 1 and 2 of the episodes, SHADOW OF THE BAT.Alex and Will talk about the introduction of Batgirl into the DCAU and how these episodes exceeded their expectations. Highlighting the music, its film noir feel, and the rich background art. They also talk about Two-Face's obvious hideout and his obsession with the number two. As well as the weirdest slice of prison pizza you've ever seen and Batman's niche collection of giant coins. Our hosts also cast Barbara Gordon/Batgirl in their fan-casted universe and Will talks Lord of the Rings.
1:23:59
Harley and Ivy Review (w/ Paul Dini)
Our hosts return to the podcave and are once again joined by the legendary Paul Dini to discuss one of his favourite episodes, HARLEY AND IVY.Paul reflects on how the idea came to him to team these two super villains up, and how they are now often seen together in many different forms of media. Our hosts also get explanations on why Poison Ivy is a vegetarian, the many odes to films and comic books in this episode, and how Harley Quinn secretly gains super powers whilst staying in Toxic Acres. Also, be sure to check out Paul Dini's and Tom Ruegger's new cartoon series: https://www.tiktok.com/@bernice.and.carlyle or https://www.youtube.com/@BerniceAndCarlyle
1:56:53
The Mechanic Review
Our hosts return to the podcave and look under the hood of the episode, THE MECHANIC.Alex and Will talk about the introduction of Batman's personal mechanic, Earl Cooper and if they like this new addition to the "Bat Family" or not. They also wonder if Earl is a typical mechanic and taking Batman for all he's worth. As well as noticing that Batman can't take an obvious warning of danger and what special private feature Penguin's umbrella might come with. Our hosts also cast Earl Cooper in their live action fan-casted universe, but need your help to decide who it should be (see poll on Instagram or Spotify)! And Will talks about pages for Mobster Mash and his upcoming MARVEL book, Dr. Doom & Rocket Raccoon. Who should play Earl Cooper? Delroy LindoKeith David
1:36:52
Batman Forever Review (or: Too Much Yang)
Alex is joined by Ben in the podcave this week to watch and review, BATMAN FOREVER.
They each give their thoughts on the film and Alex explains the reason why he loves it so much, whilst Ben gives many more reasons on why he doesn't.
Our hosts also discuss Bruce's big long pipe, Robin's laundry habits, Batman serving jury duty, the Riddler's non-sensical science, and why Dr. Chase Meridian is the worst therapist in the world.
