Batman the Animated Series Podcast

The Mechanic Review

Our hosts return to the podcave and look under the hood of the episode, THE MECHANIC.Alex and Will talk about the introduction of Batman's personal mechanic, Earl Cooper and if they like this new addition to the "Bat Family" or not. They also wonder if Earl is a typical mechanic and taking Batman for all he's worth. As well as noticing that Batman can't take an obvious warning of danger and what special private feature Penguin's umbrella might come with. Our hosts also cast Earl Cooper in their live action fan-casted universe, but need your help to decide who it should be (see poll on Instagram or Spotify)! And Will talks about pages for Mobster Mash and his upcoming MARVEL book, Dr. Doom & Rocket Raccoon. Who should play Earl Cooper? Delroy Lindo​Keith David