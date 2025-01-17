Arrowhead Addict: A Kansas City Chiefs Podcast

Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans live postgame reactions
Join Patrick Allen & Sterling Holmes as they give their postgame reactions to today's Divisional Round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs & Houston Texans.~~~~~~~~~~Go to UnderdogFantasy.com, sign up with promo code ARROWHEADADDICT, and Underdog will give you a FREE PICK to use on your first cash Pick’em entry PLUS up to $1,000 in bonus cash when you deposit.Must be 18+ (21+MA & AZ, 19+ AL, NE) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. Void in CO. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; AZ: 1-800-NEXT-STEP (1-800-639-8783) or text NEXT-STEP to 53342; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369)~~~~~~~~~~MERCH? https://arrowhead-addict.creator-spring.com/Arrowhead Addict's YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/c/ArrowheadAddictPodcastArrowhead Addict's TikTok:https://www.tiktok.com/@arrowheadaddictpodWant to become a member of Arrowhead Addict?https://arrowheadaddict.com/memberships/Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/arrowhead-addict-a-kansas-city-chiefs-podcast6419/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
56:27
Chiefs Playoff Heroes: Who Steps Up? | The Intangibles
Who will be the surprise hero in the Chiefs’ playoff run? Price Carter and Christian Ainsworth discuss their picks for players like Kareem Hunt and Jaylen Watson. Plus, they rank the top 10 players in the Chiefs vs. Texans Divisional Round matchup.~~~~~~~~~~Go to UnderdogFantasy.com, sign up with promo code ARROWHEADADDICT, and Underdog will give you a FREE PICK to use on your first cash Pick’em entry PLUS up to $1,000 in bonus cash when you deposit.Must be 18+ (21+MA & AZ, 19+ AL, NE) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. Void in CO. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; AZ: 1-800-NEXT-STEP (1-800-639-8783) or text NEXT-STEP to 53342; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369)~~~~~~~~~~MERCH? https://arrowhead-addict.creator-spring.com/Arrowhead Addict's YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/c/ArrowheadAddictPodcastArrowhead Addict's TikTok:https://www.tiktok.com/@arrowheadaddictpodWant to become a member of Arrowhead Addict?https://arrowheadaddict.com/memberships/Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/arrowhead-addict-a-kansas-city-chiefs-podcast6419/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
1:07:42
Chiefs vs. Texans Playoff Predictions | OG Hour
It’s been a long time since the Kansas City Chiefs have played a meaningful football game but this Saturday’s Divisional round matchup against the Houston Texans definitely counts. Join hosts Patrick Allen of FanSided and Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated as they preview the game and give you their final score predictions. ~~~~~~~~~~Go to UnderdogFantasy.com, sign up with promo code ARROWHEADADDICT, and Underdog will give you a FREE PICK to use on your first cash Pick’em entry PLUS up to $1,000 in bonus cash when you deposit.Must be 18+ (21+MA & AZ, 19+ AL, NE) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. Void in CO. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; AZ: 1-800-NEXT-STEP (1-800-639-8783) or text NEXT-STEP to 53342; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369)~~~~~~~~~~MERCH? https://arrowhead-addict.creator-spring.com/BET WITH US! http://arrowheadaddict.com/betsArrowhead Addict's YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/c/ArrowheadAddictPodcastArrowhead Addict's TikTok:https://www.tiktok.com/@arrowheadaddictpodWant to become a member of Arrowhead Addict?https://arrowheadaddict.com/memberships/Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/arrowhead-addict-a-kansas-city-chiefs-podcast6419/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
56:47
10 Reasons the Chiefs Won’t Three-Peat | Wacky Wednesday
Join Adam Best and Sterling Holmes for another installment of Wacky Wednesday! In today's show: Adam gives us his 10 reasons why he believes the Kansas City Chiefs will NOT threepeat and Sterling gives his reactions. Will Adam jinx Kansas City as they head into the playoffs or are his concerns legitimate? Tune in to find out!~~~~~~~~~~Go to UnderdogFantasy.com, sign up with promo code ARROWHEADADDICT, and Underdog will give you a FREE PICK to use on your first cash Pick’em entry PLUS up to $1,000 in bonus cash when you deposit.Must be 18+ (21+MA & AZ, 19+ AL, NE) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. Void in CO. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; AZ: 1-800-NEXT-STEP (1-800-639-8783) or text NEXT-STEP to 53342; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369)~~~~~~~~~~MERCH? https://arrowhead-addict.creator-spring.com/Arrowhead Addict's YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/c/ArrowheadAddictPodcastArrowhead Addict's TikTok:https://www.tiktok.com/@arrowheadaddictpodWant to become a member of Arrowhead Addict?https://arrowheadaddict.com/memberships/Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/arrowhead-addict-a-kansas-city-chiefs-podcast6419/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
47:59
Who Must Step Up Against the Houston Texans? | Tuesdays With Sterling
The Chiefs are set to face the Texans in the Divisional Round! Sterling Holmes and Joshua Brisco analyze the matchup, highlight key players who must deliver, and discuss what the Chiefs need to do to move on to the AFC Championship.~~~~~~~~~~Go to UnderdogFantasy.com, sign up with promo code ARROWHEADADDICT, and Underdog will give you a FREE PICK to use on your first cash Pick’em entry PLUS up to $1,000 in bonus cash when you deposit.Must be 18+ (21+MA & AZ, 19+ AL, NE) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. Void in CO. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; AZ: 1-800-NEXT-STEP (1-800-639-8783) or text NEXT-STEP to 53342; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369)~~~~~~~~~~MERCH? https://arrowhead-addict.creator-spring.com/Arrowhead Addict's YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/c/ArrowheadAddictPodcastArrowhead Addict's TikTok:https://www.tiktok.com/@arrowheadaddictpodWant to become a member of Arrowhead Addict?https://arrowheadaddict.com/memberships/Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/arrowhead-addict-a-kansas-city-chiefs-podcast6419/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy