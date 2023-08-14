All In Football with Jake Ciely

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
FTN Network
Take your fantasy football game to another level with Jake Ciely. One of the most accurate rankers in the history of the fantasy football industry, Jake deliver...
SportsFantasy Sports
Available Episodes

  • Fantasy Football - Preseason Concerns, News, Winners
    Jake Ciely (@allinkid) of The Athletic is joined by our own Chris Meaney (@ChrisMeaney) to talk preseason winners, news, and concerns. They talk J.K. injury concerns and when is too early to be taking him in drafts. They also break down the Jahan Dotson hype and if he is now going too high in drafts.Sign up for FTN Network! Use Promo Code "ALLIN" to get 20% off any package | Follow Jake on Twitter @allinkid | All In Football is presented by FTN Network, your one stop shop for all the Fantasy Football Tools, Guides, Content and Strategy you'll need to smash your leagues!
    8/23/2023
    30:58
  • Fantasy Football - Week 2 Preseason Winners and Losers
    Jake Ciely (@allinkid) of The Athletic is joined by Lauren Carpenter (@stepmomlauren) to break down Week 2 of the preason. Is Tank Bigsby the clear backup in Jacksonville, is Jaylen Warren imposing on Najee Harris, and is Ken Walker slipping in Seattle?Sign up for FTN Network! Use Promo Code "ALLIN" to get 20% off any package | Follow Jake on Twitter @allinkid | All In Football is presented by FTN Network, your one stop shop for all the Fantasy Football Tools, Guides, Content and Strategy you'll need to smash your leagues!
    8/21/2023
    26:32
  • Fantasy Football - Dalvin Cook , Ezekiel Elliott, Preseason news
    Join Jake Ciley (@allinkdi) of The Athletic and our own Chris Meaney (@ChrisMeaney) as they break down the Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott signings and their fantasy impact. They also discuss Isaiah Hodgins, Elijah Moore, and Christian Kirk all slipping in the depth chart.Sign up for FTN Network! Use Promo Code "ALLIN" to get 20% off any package | Follow Jake on Twitter @allinkid | All In Football is presented by FTN Network, your one stop shop for all the Fantasy Football Tools, Guides, Content and Strategy you'll need to smash your leagues!
    8/16/2023
    27:41
  • Fantasy Football - Week 1 preseason recap and takeaways
    Foootball is back! Jake Ciely (@allinkid) of The Athletic is joined by our own Chris Meaney (@ChrisMeaney) to talk Week 1 preason recap and takeaways.Sign up for FTN Network! Use Promo Code "ALLIN" to get 20% off any package | Follow Jake on Twitter @allinkid | All In Football is presented by FTN Network, your one stop shop for all the Fantasy Football Tools, Guides, Content and Strategy you'll need to smash your leagues!
    8/14/2023
    25:42
  • Fantasy Football - Jonathan Taylor, Kareem Hunt, Hype Picks
    Jake Ciely (@allinkid) of The Athletic is joined by Chris Meaney (@ChrisMeaney) and Lauren Carpenter (@StepmomLauren) to recap the Flex League draft, talk possible landing spots for Kareem Hunt, and hype picks!Sign up for FTN Network! Use Promo Code "ALLIN" to get 20% off any package | Follow Jake on Twitter @allinkid | All In Football is presented by FTN Network, your one stop shop for all the Fantasy Football Tools, Guides, Content and Strategy you'll need to smash your leagues!
    8/9/2023
    51:39

About All In Football with Jake Ciely

Take your fantasy football game to another level with Jake Ciely. One of the most accurate rankers in the history of the fantasy football industry, Jake delivers elite NFL knowledge to help you with your fantasy football decisions and strategy. But it isn't just football. Jake mixes in pop culture references from the world of video games, pro wrestling, movies, and more. Get the best advice and have a good time in the process. This podcast is a first-round selection in every draft.
