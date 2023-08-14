All In Football with Jake Ciely

Take your fantasy football game to another level with Jake Ciely. One of the most accurate rankers in the history of the fantasy football industry, Jake deliver...
Fantasy Football - Preseason Concerns, News, Winners
Jake Ciely (@allinkid) of The Athletic is joined by our own Chris Meaney (@ChrisMeaney) to talk preseason winners, news, and concerns. They talk J.K. injury concerns and when is too early to be taking him in drafts. They also break down the Jahan Dotson hype and if he is now going too high in drafts.
8/23/2023
30:58
Fantasy Football - Week 2 Preseason Winners and Losers
Jake Ciely (@allinkid) of The Athletic is joined by Lauren Carpenter (@stepmomlauren) to break down Week 2 of the preason. Is Tank Bigsby the clear backup in Jacksonville, is Jaylen Warren imposing on Najee Harris, and is Ken Walker slipping in Seattle?
8/21/2023
26:32
Fantasy Football - Dalvin Cook , Ezekiel Elliott, Preseason news
Join Jake Ciley (@allinkdi) of The Athletic and our own Chris Meaney (@ChrisMeaney) as they break down the Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott signings and their fantasy impact. They also discuss Isaiah Hodgins, Elijah Moore, and Christian Kirk all slipping in the depth chart.
8/16/2023
27:41
Fantasy Football - Week 1 preseason recap and takeaways
Foootball is back! Jake Ciely (@allinkid) of The Athletic is joined by our own Chris Meaney (@ChrisMeaney) to talk Week 1 preason recap and takeaways.
8/14/2023
25:42
Fantasy Football - Jonathan Taylor, Kareem Hunt, Hype Picks
Jake Ciely (@allinkid) of The Athletic is joined by Chris Meaney (@ChrisMeaney) and Lauren Carpenter (@StepmomLauren) to recap the Flex League draft, talk possible landing spots for Kareem Hunt, and hype picks!
