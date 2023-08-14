All In Football with Jake Ciely

Fantasy Football - Preseason Concerns, News, Winners

Jake Ciely (@allinkid) of The Athletic is joined by our own Chris Meaney (@ChrisMeaney) to talk preseason winners, news, and concerns. They talk J.K. injury concerns and when is too early to be taking him in drafts. They also break down the Jahan Dotson hype and if he is now going too high in drafts.