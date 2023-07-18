Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Amy Tango Charlie Media
Air Traffic Out Of Control brings you the wildest air traffic control recordings you will ever hear from airports around the world. Emergency landings, stolen p...
LeisureAviationComedy
  • ATOOC: Shut Down in Phoenix
    In this episode of Air Traffic Out Of Control, a Frontier Airlines Airbus 319 departs Phoenix bound for Orlando when the pilots radio the tower. They have had to shut down the right side engine following the initial climb and are asking to return to the airport. The pilots complete an overweight landing checklist before making their approach back to Phoenix. Follow Amy Tango Charlie on Twitter: https://twitter.com/atoocpodcast  
    7/27/2023
    9:57
  • ATOOC: Dreamlifter Nightmare
    In this episode of Air Traffic Out Of Control, we have an odd one. A massive Boeing Dreamlifter has landed in Kansas. But at the wrong airport. The aircraft was bound for McConnell AFB but actually landed at nearby Beech airport...about 9 miles away. Oops. The tower at Beech is closed so the pilot tries to figure out his next steps. Follow Amy Tango Charlie on Twitter: https://twitter.com/atoocpodcast  
    7/26/2023
    10:31
  • ATOOC: Crashes in Roanoke and Georgetown
    In this episode of Air Traffic Out Of Control, we listen in on two incidents involving small aircraft crashes. First, we go to Roanoke where a small aircraft goes down and the tower closes the airport while they mobilize emergency services. Next, a Bonanza aircraft misses the runway in Georgetown and crashes into a vacant home. Follow Amy Tango Charlie on Twitter: https://twitter.com/atoocpodcast  
    7/25/2023
    7:40
  • ATOOC: Wheels Up...or Wheels Off?
    In this episode of Air Traffic Out Of Control, we go over to Chicago Executive Airport.  A Citation jet is preparing for landing, but notifies the tower that they believe they lost a wheel on take off. The tower enlists the help of a nearby news chopper and also has the pilot do a low approach so they can get a visual verification. The good news is, both visuals verified that landing gear seemed to be completely intact so the citation lands safely. Emergency crews are on hand as the citation lands, just in case. This is a great example of teamwork in a potential sticky situation. Follow Amy Tango Charlie on Twitter: https://twitter.com/atoocpodcast  
    7/20/2023
    10:17
  • ATOOC: Wind Problems in Palm Beach
    In this episode of Air Traffic Out Of Control, we head to Palm Beach International to listen in as the tower deals with some issues caused by heavy winds. A wind shear warning has been issued for the airport and it leaves the tower scrambling to reconfigure the scheduled departures and arrivals. Follow Amy Tango Charlie on Twitter: https://twitter.com/atoocpodcast  
    7/18/2023
    11:28

About Air Traffic Out Of Control

Air Traffic Out Of Control brings you the wildest air traffic control recordings you will ever hear from airports around the world. Emergency landings, stolen planes and even sightings of guys in jetpacks...we've got it all right from the control tower to your headphones!
