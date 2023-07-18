ATOOC: Wheels Up...or Wheels Off?

In this episode of Air Traffic Out Of Control, we go over to Chicago Executive Airport. A Citation jet is preparing for landing, but notifies the tower that they believe they lost a wheel on take off. The tower enlists the help of a nearby news chopper and also has the pilot do a low approach so they can get a visual verification. The good news is, both visuals verified that landing gear seemed to be completely intact so the citation lands safely. Emergency crews are on hand as the citation lands, just in case. This is a great example of teamwork in a potential sticky situation. Follow Amy Tango Charlie on Twitter: https://twitter.com/atoocpodcast