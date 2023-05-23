About A Trip to the Movies with Alex Zane

Each week a famous film fan takes us on an incredible celebration of the cinema, as they curate their perfect night out at the movies. We’ll find out who they’d take with them, what snacks they’d buy in the foyer, where they’d sit and of course what movies they’ll screen at our fantastic virtual cinema – as well as discovering some of their most memorable moments from visiting the movies.

If you love cinema as much as us please subscribe and join in the celebration of what is still the best place to watch movies - the cinema.

Follow, Watch and Support the show here: https://linktr.ee/triptomoviespod

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.