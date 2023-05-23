A Trip to the Movies with Alex Zane

Each week a famous film fan takes us on an incredible celebration of the cinema, as they curate their perfect night out at the movies. We’ll find out who they’d... More
Sam Heughan
The brilliant star of Outlander talks nearing the end of his journey on that show and takes us on a trip full of nostalgia as he recounts cinema visits with his Mum, both good and awkward, acting out movies with his mates after a bottle of wine, and whips an iconic 80s movie onto the screen for us to watch. Also... in a first for the show, Sam takes our virtual cinema AIRBORNE!
6/20/2023
1:20:39
Ben Barnes
The Shadow and Bone, Westworld and Chronicles of Narnia star talks his role in the new season of Black Mirror, playing vulnerable villains, and takes us on a trip involving watching Spartacus too young, working with Robin Williams and screens one of cinema's greatest romantic comedies!
6/13/2023
1:17:33
Rob Savage
The 'Host' director joins us to chat about his new horror movie 'The Boogeyman' - adapted from Stephen King's terrifying short story - as well as talking us through the Tom Cruise movie that gave him a panic attack, the Joe Pesci scene he considers cinema's most shocking, before screening a Brian De Palma classic.
6/6/2023
1:09:38
Jessica Alexander
The star of Disney's The Little Mermaid joins us to talk about joining that huge movie, before taking us on a trip involving the Harry Potter moment that emotionally broke her, the best way to drink Fanta, why Nick Frost made her pump her fist in the air and picks an Angelina Jolie movie to screen for us.
5/30/2023
1:12:12
Mecia Simson
The Witcher star talks season three of Netflix's fantasy epic, and takes us on a trip involving tears at Beauty and the Beast, a fist pumping moment from Aliens and gives her thoughts on what is cinemas most shocking moment.
Each week a famous film fan takes us on an incredible celebration of the cinema, as they curate their perfect night out at the movies. We’ll find out who they’d take with them, what snacks they’d buy in the foyer, where they’d sit and of course what movies they’ll screen at our fantastic virtual cinema – as well as discovering some of their most memorable moments from visiting the movies.
If you love cinema as much as us please subscribe and join in the celebration of what is still the best place to watch movies - the cinema.
