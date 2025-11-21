Mental Toughness Podcast With Dr. Rob Bell

Ep. 180 - Howard Falco - The World WILL Meet You Half-Way
Howard Falco is a mindfulness and self-empowerment expert, author, and performance coach who specializes in the power of self-awareness. He works with athletes, executives, and individuals seeking to unlock their full potential through a deeper understanding of the mind. Howard is the author of I AM: The Power of Discovering Who You Really Are, Time in a Bottle, and his most recent book INVINCIBLE.01:18 The Awakening Behind a Life-Changing Hinge Moment
https://8wisdom.org/
https://www.howardfalco.com/
4:31 Interpreting Spiritual Breakthroughs and the Nature of Guidance
6:49 Forgiveness, Identity Release, and the Expansion of Inner Peace
9:06 Staying Present, Staying Rooted, and Sustaining Emotional Freedom
12:18 Faith and Action
17:04 Understanding “I Am” and Self-Definition
21:02 Limiting Narratives and Re-Claiming Self-Worth
24:26 Why Achievement Alone Can’t Fill an Unhealed Inner Life
25:59 A Practical Framework for Elevated Awareness and Growth
27:26 Directing the Ego as a Tool for Growth in Mental Toughness
Dr. Rob Bell
Ep. 179 - Cameron Balser - Change Your Thoughts - Change Your Future
Cameron Balser is an endurance athlete who accomplished the extraordinary feat of running the entire perimeter of the United States. Cameron shares his incredible journey of perseverance, mindset, and purpose—revealing what it takes to push beyond limits and live life with a greater purpose.
04:07 How Pain Turned Into Passion for Running
07:49 The Hinge Moment That Redefined His Life
12:56 Mental Toughness: What It Really Takes to Keep Going
18:44 When Everything Falls Apart, Here’s How to Push Forward
21:22 Trust Your Gut: The Power of Following Intuition
27:00 Forgiveness and Freedom: Letting Go Without Losing Yourself
30:00 Embracing Pain: How Mental Toughness Comes From Struggle
30:53 Finding Solutions: Turning Obstacles Into Life Lessons
36:53 Transformation Through Intuition and Divine Guidance
38:33 Inspiration Through Others: The Mirror Effect in Life
Dr. Rob Bell
Ep. 178 - Nicholas Davenport - Blue Ocean Summit
Nicholas Davenport—known as “Mr. Mental Muscle” is the founder of Mind Body 1, Nicholas combines neuroscience and sport science to help athletes, military personnel, and professionals strengthen their mental and physical resilience. His innovative methods train focus, decision-making, and emotional control under pressure, proving that peak performance starts in the mind. He is also the creator and organizer of the Blue Ocean Summit.
Use Code: DrBell for 15% OFF REGISTRATION
https://theblueoceanconnect.com/
7:18 Doing What You Love Despite Obstacles
14:53 Work Ethic as a Competitive Advantage
18:16 Hinge Moment at the Orlando Conference
20:03 Scaling Mind by One: Lessons in Growth
22:53 Challenging Industry Norms
25:56 Blue Ocean Summit Vision
28:03 Using AI in Performance Coaching
35:47 From Rejection to Growth: A Mental Toughness Lesson
58:31 Reflecting on the Journey with Dr. Bell
Dr. Rob Bell
Ep. 177 - Bryan Neale - More Than a Game
Bryan Neale is an NFL referee, owner of Blind Zebra, business coach, and speaker who helps leaders and teams unlock their full potential. He brings lessons from the field and the boardroom to inspire performance, resilience, and growth.
05:12 Future of Officiating & Technology
15:22 Life Beyond Calls
18:47 Post-Game Mental Toughness Reflection & Cataloging
31:12 Perspective Shift: Managing Roles vs Personal Feelings
36:18 Correcting Mistakes, Immediate Accountability
40:50 From Radio to Global Reach
42:30 Start & Never Stop
45:30 Mental Toughness Principle
47:00 Acceptance in Practice
54:30 Practicing Acceptance Through Challenges
Dr. Rob Bell
Ep. 176 - Dr. Rob Bell - Prairie On Fire Backyard Ultra
Dr. Rob Bell is a sport psychology coach, speaker, 8x author, and podcast host. He helps high performers PUKE & RALLY® so they can perform their best when it matters the most. In this episode, Dr. Rob discusses the ups and downs of his most recent race, Prairie On Fire Backyard Ultra.
05:12 The Start Line Mindset Shift
08:47 Dr. Bell on Defining Success Beyond Winning
11:43 The Lowest Point of the Race: A True Hinge Moment
13:23 Solitude in the Final Stretch of Mental Toughness
16:54 Hydration Wins: Avoiding the Puke Problem
17:21 The Real Puke and Rally Moment
18:49 Staying Focused When Goals Change
54:02 Thinking About Doing It Again
55:06 A Debrief of Gratitude with the Team
57:20 Short-Term Goals as a Mental Strategy
Dr. Rob Bell
Welcome to The Mental Toughness Podcast, where high performers learn to build resilience, master their mindset, and dominate under pressure.
Hosted by Dr. Rob Bell—sports psychology coach, keynote speaker, 8x author, ultrarunner, and coach to PGA Tour winners, Olympians, and Fortune 500 leaders.
🎙️ Each episode features raw stories and insights from elite athletes, Navy SEALs, coaches, no-quit parents, and leaders who refused to fold under pressure.💡 Learn how to turn adversity into a hinge moment, manage failure, and grow stronger from setbacks.
🔑 You’ll Discover:
📍The importance of hinge moments
📍Proven mental game strategies for sport, business, and life
📍Stories of grit, struggle, comeback, and growth
📍Habits and frameworks of world-class winners
📍The role of focus, fear, and pressure in performance
📍 No one gets there alone. Let’s build a tougher mindset.
🎧 New episodes every other week🔗 Full show notes and coaching at DrRobBell.com/mental-toughness-podcast
#MentalToughness #TheHinge #Resilience #SportPsychology #DrRobBell