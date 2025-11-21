Mental Toughness Podcast With Dr. Rob Bell

Ep. 180 - Howard Falco - The World WILL Meet You Half-Way

Howard Falco is a mindfulness and self-empowerment expert, author, and performance coach who specializes in the power of self-awareness. He works with athletes, executives, and individuals seeking to unlock their full potential through a deeper understanding of the mind. Howard is the author of I AM: The Power of Discovering Who You Really Are, Time in a Bottle, and his most recent book INVINCIBLE.01:18 The Awakening Behind a Life-Changing Hinge Moment https://8wisdom.org/ https://www.howardfalco.com/ 4:31 Interpreting Spiritual Breakthroughs and the Nature of Guidance 6:49 Forgiveness, Identity Release, and the Expansion of Inner Peace 9:06 Staying Present, Staying Rooted, and Sustaining Emotional Freedom 12:18 Faith and Action 17:04 Understanding "I Am" and Self-Definition 21:02 Limiting Narratives and Re-Claiming Self-Worth 24:26 Why Achievement Alone Can't Fill an Unhealed Inner Life 25:59 A Practical Framework for Elevated Awareness and Growth 27:26 Directing the Ego as a Tool for Growth in Mental Toughness