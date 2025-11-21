Powered by RND
Mental Toughness Podcast With Dr. Rob Bell
Mental Toughness Podcast With Dr. Rob Bell
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Mental Toughness Podcast With Dr. Rob Bell

Dr. Rob Bell
Health & Wellness
Mental Toughness Podcast With Dr. Rob Bell
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 178
  • Ep. 180 - Howard Falco - The World WILL Meet You Half-Way
    Howard Falco is a mindfulness and self-empowerment expert, author, and performance coach who specializes in the power of self-awareness. He works with athletes, executives, and individuals seeking to unlock their full potential through a deeper understanding of the mind. Howard is the author of I AM: The Power of Discovering Who You Really Are, Time in a Bottle, and his most recent book INVINCIBLE.01:18 The Awakening Behind a Life-Changing Hinge Moment  https://8wisdom.org/  https://www.howardfalco.com/   4:31 Interpreting Spiritual Breakthroughs and the Nature of Guidance 6:49 Forgiveness, Identity Release, and the Expansion of Inner Peace 9:06 Staying Present, Staying Rooted, and Sustaining Emotional Freedom 12:18 Faith and Action 17:04 Understanding “I Am” and Self-Definition 21:02 Limiting Narratives and Re-Claiming Self-Worth 24:26 Why Achievement Alone Can’t Fill an Unhealed Inner Life 25:59 A Practical Framework for Elevated Awareness and Growth 27:26 Directing the Ego as a Tool for Growth in Mental Toughness   Don't forget you can also follow Dr. Rob Bell on Twitter or Instagram! Follow At: X @drrobbell Instagram @drrobbell Download Your Daily Focus Map! https://drrobbell.com/ If you enjoyed this episode on Mental Toughness, please subscribe and leave a review! Dr. Rob Bell
    --------  
    35:53
  • Ep. 179 - ​Cameron Balser - Change Your Thoughts - Change Your Future
    Cameron Balser is an endurance athlete who accomplished the extraordinary feat of running the entire perimeter of the United States. Cameron shares his incredible journey of perseverance, mindset, and purpose—revealing what it takes to push beyond limits and live life with a greater purpose. 04:07 How Pain Turned Into Passion for Running 07:49 The Hinge Moment That Redefined His Life 12:56 Mental Toughness: What It Really Takes to Keep Going 18:44 When Everything Falls Apart, Here’s How to Push Forward 21:22 Trust Your Gut: The Power of Following Intuition 27:00 Forgiveness and Freedom: Letting Go Without Losing Yourself 30:00 Embracing Pain: How Mental Toughness Comes From Struggle 30:53 Finding Solutions: Turning Obstacles Into Life Lessons 36:53 Transformation Through Intuition and Divine Guidance 38:33 Inspiration Through Others: The Mirror Effect in Life Don't forget you can also follow Dr. Rob Bell on Twitter or Instagram! Follow At: X @drrobbell Instagram @drrobbell Download Your Daily Focus Map! https://drrobbell.com/ If you enjoyed this episode on Mental Toughness, please subscribe and leave a review! Dr. Rob Bell
    --------  
    41:07
  • Ep. 178 - Nicholas Davenport - Blue Ocean Summit
    Nicholas Davenport—known as “Mr. Mental Muscle” is the founder of Mind Body 1, Nicholas combines neuroscience and sport science to help athletes, military personnel, and professionals strengthen their mental and physical resilience. His innovative methods train focus, decision-making, and emotional control under pressure, proving that peak performance starts in the mind.  He is also the creator and organizer of the Blue Ocean Summit. Use Code: DrBell for 15% OFF REGISTRATION https://theblueoceanconnect.com/     7:18 Doing What You Love Despite Obstacles 14:53 Work Ethic as a Competitive Advantage 18:16 Hinge Moment at the Orlando Conference 20:03 Scaling Mind by One: Lessons in Growth 22:53 Challenging Industry Norms 25:56 Blue Ocean Summit Vision 28:03 Using AI in Performance Coaching 35:47 From Rejection to Growth: A Mental Toughness Lesson 58:31 Reflecting on the Journey with Dr. Bell   Don't forget you can also follow Dr. Rob Bell on Twitter or Instagram! Follow At: X @drrobbell Instagram @drrobbell Download Your Daily Focus Map! https://drrobbell.com/ If you enjoyed this episode on Mental Toughness, please subscribe and leave a review! Dr. Rob Bell    
    --------  
    1:07:48
  • Ep. 177 - Bryan Neale - More Than a Game
    Bryan Neale is an NFL referee, owner of Blind Zebra, business coach, and speaker who helps leaders and teams unlock their full potential.  He brings lessons from the field and the boardroom to inspire performance, resilience, and growth. 05:12 Future of Officiating & Technology 15:22 Life Beyond Calls 18:47 Post-Game Mental Toughness Reflection & Cataloging 31:12 Perspective Shift: Managing Roles vs Personal Feelings 36:18 Correcting Mistakes, Immediate Accountability 40:50 From Radio to Global Reach 42:30 Start & Never Stop 45:30 Mental Toughness Principle 47:00 Acceptance in Practice 54:30 Practicing Acceptance Through Challenges   Don't forget you can also follow Dr. Rob Bell on Twitter or Instagram! Follow At: X @drrobbell Instagram @drrobbell Download Your Daily Focus Map! https://drrobbell.com/ If you enjoyed this episode on Mental Toughness, please subscribe and leave a review! Dr. Rob Bell
    --------  
    1:06:35
  • Ep. 176 - Dr. Rob Bell - Prairie On Fire Backyard Ultra
    Dr. Rob Bell is a sport psychology coach, speaker, 8x author, and podcast host. H​e helps high ​performers PUKE & RALLY® ​so ​they ​can ​perform ​their ​best ​when it ​matters ​the ​m​ost. In this episode, Dr. Rob discusses the ups and downs of his most recent race, Prairie On Fire Backyard Ultra.   05:12 The Start Line Mindset Shift 08:47 Dr. Bell on Defining Success Beyond Winning 11:43 The Lowest Point of the Race: A True Hinge Moment 13:23 Solitude in the Final Stretch of Mental Toughness 16:54 Hydration Wins: Avoiding the Puke Problem 17:21 The Real Puke and Rally Moment 18:49 Staying Focused When Goals Change 54:02 Thinking About Doing It Again 55:06 A Debrief of Gratitude with the Team 57:20 Short-Term Goals as a Mental Strategy   Don't forget you can also follow Dr. Rob Bell on Twitter or Instagram! Follow At: X @drrobbell Instagram @drrobbell Download Your Daily Focus Map! https://drrobbell.com/ If you enjoyed this episode on Mental Toughness, please subscribe and leave a review! Dr. Rob Bell
    --------  
    1:04:39

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About Mental Toughness Podcast With Dr. Rob Bell

Welcome to The Mental Toughness Podcast, where high performers learn to build resilience, master their mindset, and dominate under pressure. Hosted by Dr. Rob Bell—sports psychology coach, keynote speaker, 8x author, ultrarunner, and coach to PGA Tour winners, Olympians, and Fortune 500 leaders. 🎙️ Each episode features raw stories and insights from elite athletes, Navy SEALs, coaches, no-quit parents, and leaders who refused to fold under pressure.💡 Learn how to turn adversity into a hinge moment, manage failure, and grow stronger from setbacks. 🔑 You’ll Discover: 📍The importance of hinge moments 📍Proven mental game strategies for sport, business, and life 📍Stories of grit, struggle, comeback, and growth 📍Habits and frameworks of world-class winners 📍The role of focus, fear, and pressure in performance 📍 No one gets there alone. Let’s build a tougher mindset. 🎧 New episodes every other week🔗 Full show notes and coaching at DrRobBell.com/mental-toughness-podcast #MentalToughness #TheHinge #Resilience #SportPsychology #DrRobBell
Podcast website
Health & Wellness

