Within Her Soul: The Unspoken Thoughts Of A Christian Woman

Seasons of Change: How to Approach Them With Peace & Boldness

Ever so often, we all go through seasons of big change. Whether it’s getting engaged, getting married, going through a breakup, having a baby, starting college, or entering a new career…As exciting or necessary as some of these changes can be, we know they can have their own set of challenges as well.It can be nerve-wrecking transitioning into a new role and wondering things like “am I going to be good enough? Will I do this right? What if it’s too much? What if ______ happens?” etc.But the GOOD news is... Though we are always changing and evolving as humans… God is not! God does not change: He is the same yesterday, today, tomorrow, and forever! Therefore, as Christ-followers, we always have a rock.Listen in to this episode to learn how you can walk confidently, boldly, and peacefully into your new season.Support the show