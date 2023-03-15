Within Her Soul: The Unspoken Thoughts Of A Christian Woman

This podcast is for Christian women to have a safe place where they don't feel alone. We will be sharing all things dating, friendships, self-care, sex, and mor... More
Seasons of Change: How to Approach Them With Peace & Boldness
Ever so often, we all go through seasons of big change. Whether it's getting engaged, getting married, going through a breakup, having a baby, starting college, or entering a new career…As exciting or necessary as some of these changes can be, we know they can have their own set of challenges as well.It can be nerve-wrecking transitioning into a new role and wondering things like "am I going to be good enough? Will I do this right? What if it's too much? What if ______ happens?" etc.But the GOOD news is... Though we are always changing and evolving as humans… God is not! God does not change: He is the same yesterday, today, tomorrow, and forever! Therefore, as Christ-followers, we always have a rock.Listen in to this episode to learn how you can walk confidently, boldly, and peacefully into your new season.
4/19/2023
31:47
What is Fasting and Why Do Christians Do it?
Biblical fasting... What on earth is it? Is it for weight loss? (Spoiler: The answer is no.😂) Why do people do it and what benefit comes from it?Well, we're excited to tell you that there is much to benefit in your walk with Christ from fasting!Tune in to learn:- Why fast- How to fast- Different types of fasts- How your relationship with God will grow when you fast
4/12/2023
32:16
Manifestation: The Dangers of it and the Christian Alternative
Manifestation... We've all seen the term thrown around on social media, and many of us have even practiced it without realizing it.As harmless as it may seem to try and bring something you want into existence, there are actually several Biblical dangers we all need to beware of.The good news? The Bible offers us a much better, more powerful, less stressful alternative that is God-honoring and fills our life with so much joy and peace!Tune in to today's episode to learn why you should stay away from manifestation and pick up the Biblical weapon of faith through prayer instead. 🗡
3/22/2023
26:36
Overcoming Intrusive and Unwanted Thoughts
Do you ever have violent, inappropriate, or scary thoughts that make you wonder "am I crazy?" or "what is wrong with me?"Well, we have great news for you today... Almost everyone has!These are called intrusive thoughts, and they are perfectly normal! -- Every human deals with intrusive thoughts from time to time (or every day) and, in today's episode, we're going to share with you how you can gain total freedom from these thoughts!These unwanted thoughts are literally about to lose their power over you! AMEN! 🙌🏼
3/15/2023
43:27
6 Signs You Could be Struggling With Self Idolatry
Self-conceit. Self-obsession. Self-recognition. Selfies....Self, self, self. -- It's such a trend in today's society and, if we're being honest, it's an easy trap to fall into.So, how do we protect ourselves from the idolatry of self? And why does it matter? What's the benefit of focusing on others more than ourselves?Let's chat about that in today's episode and dive into what the Word says about this.
This podcast is for Christian women to have a safe place where they don't feel alone. We will be sharing all things dating, friendships, self-care, sex, and more. We hope to give you advice in these areas but also comedic stories of our past and share our lessons learned and normalize what being a Christian woman is really like. So buckle up my Jesus Lovers. Its gonna get REAL, real quick. But we are in this together. Hope you stay awhile.