Who's In My Glam Chair with Alexis Oakley

Who’s In My Glam Chair is the podcast where the glam is good, but the conversations are even better. Hosted by celebrity makeup artist and beauty creator Alexis Oakley, the show brings the conversations that usually happen behind the scenes of the glam chair straight to the mic. After a decade of getting some of the biggest names in entertainment ready, Alexis knows there’s something about sitting in the glam chair that makes people open up — and now, you get to be part of those conversations too. Each week, Alexis sits down with celebrities, creators, founders, beauty industry icons, and friends to talk beauty, business, relationships, confidence, careers, and everything in between. Plus, solo episodes take you behind the scenes of Alexis’s own life and career, with stories and conversations she’s never shared before. What makes Who’s In My Glam Chair different? It’s not your typical interview. Think of it as one big GRWM with your girlfriends — unfiltered, fun, and always a little unpredictable. Grab your makeup bag, a coffee, and pull up a chair. Who’s In My Glam Chair premieres September 30, with new episodes every Wednesday.

Welcome to the very first episode of Who’s in My Glam Chair — except this time, I’m the one sitting in it. Ten years ago, I graduated high school, moved to LA, and started chasing a career in makeup with absolutely no idea where it would take me. Since then, I’ve gone from assisting some of the biggest makeup artists in the industry and working behind the scenes with celebrities like Ariana Grande, Zendaya and Emma Stone, to touring the world with Avril Lavigne, building years long relationships with clients like Tana Mongeau, and eventually creating a career online that I never could have planned for. In this episode, I’m taking you all the way back to the beginning — the jobs, the celebrities, the moments that changed everything, the things that didn’t go according to plan, and what a decade in this industry has actually taught me. If my career has taught me anything, it’s that there really is no such thing as an overnight success. So for the first time… welcome to my glam chair!! Produced by Dear Media.

10 Years in LA: Now It's My Turn to Sit in the Chair

Tana Mongeau has been sitting in my glam chair for almost seven years — and at this point, there’s very little we haven’t been through together. In this episode, Tana and I are taking it all the way back to how we first met, the early days of working together, and how our relationship went from makeup artist and client to something that feels a lot more like family. We talk about growing up together in this industry, the trust that comes with working so closely with someone for years, some of our most chaotic glam memories, and what our relationship looks like behind the photos and TikToks you see online. We also get into the ONE time we actually had beef (yes, it involves Coachella), how we’ve both changed over the years, and the stories that have never made it out of the glam chair… until now. Tana has spent hundreds of hours in my chair, but this might be our most honest conversation yet. Produced by Dear Media

Tana Mongeau: What REALLY Happens in the Glam Chair After 7 Years Together

About Who's In My Glam Chair with Alexis Oakley

About Who's In My Glam Chair with Alexis Oakley

About Who's In My Glam Chair with Alexis Oakley