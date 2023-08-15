Where is this season going? How will the White Sox be fixed?

Chuck Garfien and Ryan McGuffey assess the damage of the season, especially the events of the last week with the Keynan Middleton comments about the White Sox culture inside their clubhouse. Chuck explains why he sees positives potentially coming out of these controversies. Plus, will Rick Hahn be the GM next year? What they think about the White Sox reportedly trying to acquire Salvador Perez before the deadline and more.