🚨Breaking news: Jerry Reinsdorf fires VP Ken Williams and GM Rick Hahn
The Chicago White Sox, mired in one of their worst seasons in recent memory, have made a massive change in their front office leadership, firing Executive VP Kenny Williams and General Manager Rick Hahn. Chuck Garfien, Ozzie Guillen, Scott Podsednik and Ryan McGuffey react to the surprising news on the latest White Sox Talk Podcast. Who will be the new general manager? How bad was the dysfunction in the front office? Is Pedro Grifol next?
8/23/2023
48:44
Elvis Andrus puts the 2023 season in perspective
Chuck Garfien sits down with infielder Elvis Andrus to talk about how and why this season has been such a struggle for the White Sox. They discuss what the young players can learn from this experience, how the clubhouse has been different since the trade deadline, stealing home and trying to fire up his teammates in Colorado and more.
8/22/2023
17:13
Touki Toussaint's unexpected journey to the White Sox
Chuck Garfien speaks with White Sox pitcher Touki Toussaint about the ups and downs of his major league career, trying to live up to expectations as a top prospect and first-round pick, getting DFA'd by the Guardians and signing with the White Sox, and his hopes of resurrecting his career with the White Sox.
8/17/2023
11:12
Early winners of the White Sox trade deadline moves
It's only been a few weeks, but Chuck Garfien and Ryan McGuffey have some early impressions of the trades the White Sox made at the deadline. They talk about all of the players the White Sox acquired (Quero, Nastrini, Lee, Bush, Eder, etc.) including the possible sleeper prospect they acquired from the Yankees. They also discuss the players they gave up, and how they're doing with their new teams. Which trade will turn out to be the biggest winner? And will they ever get over the Jake Burger trade?
8/15/2023
53:05
Where is this season going? How will the White Sox be fixed?
Chuck Garfien and Ryan McGuffey assess the damage of the season, especially the events of the last week with the Keynan Middleton comments about the White Sox culture inside their clubhouse. Chuck explains why he sees positives potentially coming out of these controversies. Plus, will Rick Hahn be the GM next year? What they think about the White Sox reportedly trying to acquire Salvador Perez before the deadline and more.
