Daily wrestling podcasts from WhatCulture.com bringing you the best insider perspectives, breaking news, interviews, discussions, quizzes and much more! Hosted ... More
Daily wrestling podcasts from WhatCulture.com bringing you the best insider perspectives, breaking news, interviews, discussions, quizzes and much more! Hosted ... More

Available Episodes

  • 10 Wrestlers Absolutely NOBODY Expected To Lose - Cody Rhodes! CM Punk! Roman Reigns! Sting?!
    Nightmare 'Mania Moments, jaw-dropping upsets, and those other losses not a soul saw coming... Gareth Morgan presents 10 Wrestlers Absolutely NOBODY Expected To Lose...ENJOY!Follow us on Twitter:@[email protected] more awesome content, check out: whatculture.com/wwe Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/30/2023
    11:22
  • WWE NXT Preview - NXT Battleground FALLOUT! Who Is Next For The Champions? A Weaponized Cage Grudge Match! NXT's Mystery Attacker REVEALED?!
    Adam chats to himself about tonight's NXT...NXT Battleground FALLOUT!Who is next for the champions?A weaponized cage grudge match!Can Luca Crusifino SAVE Tony D'Angelo?NXT's mystery attacker REVEALED?!ENJOY!Follow us on Twitter:@[email protected] more awesome content, check out: whatculture.com/wwe Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/30/2023
    27:57
  • WWE Raw Review - Night Of Champions FALLOUT! New Women's Tag Champs Crowned! Seth Rollins & AJ Styles Vs. The Judgment Day! A Baldy Chant?!
    Adam chats to himself about what happened on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, including...Night Of Champions FALLOUT!New women's tag champs crowned!Seth Rollins & AJ Styles vs. The Judgment Day!MITB qualifiers!A baldy chant?!ENJOY!Follow us on Twitter:@[email protected] more awesome content, check out: whatculture.com/wwe Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/30/2023
    40:39
  • Why WWE Were Right All Along...
    Simon Miller is here to talk about what happened with The Bloodline at Night Of Champions and why WWE might have been right all along...ENJOY!Follow us on Twitter:@[email protected] more awesome content, check out: whatculture.com/wwe Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/30/2023
    10:47
  • NEWS - Vince McMahon STILL Making Last-Minute WWE Changes! MAJOR Title Change On WWE Raw! Which WWE Star Received A Backstage Ovation?!
    Today's wrestling news, including...Vince McMahon STILL Making Last-Minute WWE Changes!MAJOR Title Change On WWE Raw!WWE Reacts To Acclaimed NXT Battleground Show!Which WWE Star Received A Backstage Ovation?!ENJOY!Follow us on Twitter:@[email protected]@WhatCultureWWE Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/30/2023
    22:44

About WhatCulture Wrestling

Daily wrestling podcasts from WhatCulture.com bringing you the best insider perspectives, breaking news, interviews, discussions, quizzes and much more!

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

