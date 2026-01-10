1-2-3-4! Can I have a little more? 5-6-7-8-9-10…instrumental versions of Beatles classics! Is this “The Hollyridge Strings Plays The Beatles”? Nope, it’s the CD and vinyl release of Anthology 4; not to be confused with Anthology 4 on Disney+, not to be confused with the largely different Anthology 4 on DVD/VHS. Make sense, fellow Calderstoners? With 13 new tracks, plus some choice (and, ahem, choice-adjacent) cuts from the recent deluxe Beatles reissues, there is much genuine Beatle joy to be be found on Anthology 4. A few tracks are revelatory! A few are kick ass! A few are fine! And a few too many, you can #FileUnderANap. Tony and T.J. look at the highs and lows, both musical and bourbon-influenced, of the most recent entry into The Beatles vast compilation canon. On this aural journey (#OhSherry #BuzzerSFX #ThatsSoloStevePerry), Tony, T.J., and P3Z-Nutz ask and answer the questions literally millions of podcast listeners are begging us to answer, which may-or-may-not-include: 🕎 Even T.J. wouldn’t be so crazy as to spend $17 + $10 shipping to order the new/weird mixes of “Free As A Bird” & “Real Love” on exclusive “milky-white” vinyl 45 from the Beatles online store, right? And if he did, he wouldn’t be super excited about it arriving in the mail any day now, referring to it as an “early self-Hanukkah gift” to help alleviate the guilt of spending even more hard earned money on the exact same maddening Anthology content, right? I SAID, RIGHT, DAMN IT? 📣 Should Tony’s mention of Chicago’s Drag City Records guarantee the UBP a free vinyl copy of Fred Armisen’s “100 Sound Effects” - now available in fine record stores everywhere? And should said free vinyl be sent directly to Meigs Field c/o Producer Casey, via expedited shipping to arrive in time for the holidays? 🚕 (Angry Chicago Guy, he’s furious): HOW COME WFLD CHANNEL 32 DON’T SHOW THE BRADY BUNCH WEEKDAYS AT 4:30 NO MORE? AND WHERE'D TAXI GO? AND HOW COME LAUREN JIGGETTS DON’T RETURN NO FAN LETTERS? EPISODE LINKS Like and subscribe! Please support our scrappy show. Score some BRAND NEW MERCH or find us on Patreon. Come hang with us on Facebook/Instagram/TikTok! Drop us a review on Apple Podcasts! 13 Green Potatoes by MENDOZA on Bandcamp/Apple Music/Spotify! (and other streamers)