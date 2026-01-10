Anthology 2025 Episode 1
1/10/2026 | 23 mins.
Short attention spans. Am I right? I mean you're reading this right now, when you could be with your family or punching a Nazi. (We at the UBP heartily encourage both.) Fortunately, the good folks at Apple & Disney are well aware of short attention span syndrome, most felt during slow dissolves and still images over credits. Thankfully, they've done us the favor of removing some incredible Beatles content to save time, all while making the remaining and new footage look and sound perfect. Less Beatles content, more commercials? What kind of Calderstoner would say no to that? In today's episode, Tony & T.J., vaguely replicate their critically panned, cantankerous relationship from their brief run on ABC's "The New Odd Couple" back in 1982 (when Tony & T.J. went by their stage names, "Ron Glass" and "Desmond Wilson"), and take a look at the first chapter of "Anthology…2025". They spotlight some of the exciting easter egg discoveries, as well as some of the curious cuts and changes to satiate, I don't freaking know, "Bluey" viewers? Biscuits! The pod world's most serious gonzo rock journalists also ask a few other wild questions, such as: 🔎 Can The Pacemakers and The Dakotas tell the difference between The Pacemakers and The Dakotas? 🎺 Is it possible to discern who Foghorn Leghorn voted for merely by his accent, or by his penchant for fighting against the right to choose in the name of "freedumb"? #IsayIsayCancelFoghornLeghorn #Freak ☔️ Does not including any music from el groupo Rain in "Anthology" render it second banana to the Mexican-TV version of "Birth Of The Beatles"?
Anthology 2025 Documentary First Impressions
1/03/2026 | 50 mins.
Many Beatles scholars (NOT YOU, Lewisohn) often cite this familiar and prophetic John Lennon quote: "It came in a vision – a man appeared on a flaming pie and said unto them, 'From 2020 on, all crucial Beatles film projects will be kept behind a Disney paywall, where you will pay to subscribe and still get commercials'." John later relied on this memory to write the inspired-by-Joan Lunden Pepper track, "Good Morning, Good Morning America". (Angry Chicago Guy: AND HOW COME THEY LET STRAHAN ON THAT SHOW BUT DON'T GOT BRIAN URLACHER?) Back to The Beatles. If you weren't aware, Disney is now streaming The Beatles Anthology, alongside a million Star Wars spin-offs from the last decade that nobody knew existed. It goes without saying that the original TV Anthology, and the vastly expanded home video version, are legendary. The latter has existed as a period piece trapped on VHS, Laserdisc, and DVD since 2003, never remastered or re-issued. Until now. Tony, T.J, producer Casey, and a sassy, housemaid robot all gussied up for a new year of hilarious hijinks - it's TGIF on A-BEATLES-C! - begin to dissect this wild re-release/re-thinking of the most important Beatles moment since their break-up in 1970. (Sorry, "Love Songs" fans. #SorryLoveSongs) But they also ask the hard hitting questions that only a Robin Roberts/Charles Gibson would ask, like: 6️⃣7️⃣ If T.J. uses a popular word from 2022 in 2026, does that give him the right to make 2025 jokes in 2029? 🦃✈ What's your favorite generic Muzak-rock track from the Fox Season 1 DVD of "WKRP In Cincinnati"? 🍻⚪️🧦 (Angry Chicago Guy, in an admittedly lazy callback:) HOW COME THEY LET PAUL SING "TILL THERE WAS YOU" BUT THEY DON'T LET RINGO SING "SHIPOOPI"? AND HOW COME CONNIE'S PIZZA AIN'T ON SALE AT THE JEWEL NO MORE AND HOME RUN INN NEEDS A DIGITAL COUPON AND I AIN'T GOT A PRINTER NO MORE
The Beatles' Christmas Records, 1963-69 (Replay!)
12/27/2025 | 1h 11 mins.
We're off this week for the holidays! Please enjoy this beloved holiday classic. And if you've got episode ideas or things you'd like to hear more or less of on the show in 2026, drop us an email at [email protected]. ----- Originally released December 25, 2021 It's been a real gear year for the Untitled Beatles Podcast and it's all due to you! 'Spect some of you are getting out a 50¢ piece to weigh down your rare out of print Beatles Christmas Flexi Discs. For those going without these cherished "only fans" records, T.J. and Tony will cover each holiday curiosity released from 1963-1969, with noses red from holiday cheer. In this very special holiday episode: 🍆 Ho Ho Ho! Will they succeed in referencing "Ding Dong" on XXXmas day? 🍗 Yeah Yeah Yeah! Since T.J. and Tony have gone right off jelly babies, will they switch to Kenny Rogers Roasters roasted chicken? 🌿 Hi Hi Hi! Was the first legal dispensary in the United States run by Mrs. Garrett from The Facts of Life? Plus shout outs to Beedle Peedles in the Untitled Beatle Community. Garry Crimble to you (and Garry Mimble for those who don't celebrate Crimble) and a Happy Goo Year!
McCartney's "Got Back" Finale in Chicago
12/20/2025 | 52 mins.
naaaaaa naa naa nanana naaaaaaa nanana naaaaaaa Hey Jude (now all the people in Chicago) At long last, T.J. and Tony had their chance to catch Sir Paul's (Baby) Got Back tour in its final U.S. stop, in the finest city in the land. Sure, it's the same show we heard Glen glow about in Iowa, and Casey canonize in the Twin Cities, and Mark marvel upon in the Big Easy, but Macca always smacks a little harder with a Malort and a side of giardinier'. What were Tony's takeaways from his second-ever McCartney show? T.J.'s tidbits from his SEVENTEENTH? Tune in to find out! And maybe also discover: 🎹 Who plays the more convincing black keys: the Black Keys, or that super cute kid who did MMMBop? 🎺 Who honks the hotter horn: David Mason, or the Hot City Horns? 😲 Whose voice can hold out longer: Tony Mendoza, or some 84-year-old who's been doing like 5 shows a week for almost 70 years?
Beatles Anthology Collection 4 Part 2 (2025)
12/13/2025 | 55 mins.
1-2-3-4! Can I have a little more? 5-6-7-8-9-10…instrumental versions of Beatles classics! Is this "The Hollyridge Strings Plays The Beatles"? Nope, it's the CD and vinyl release of Anthology 4; not to be confused with Anthology 4 on Disney+, not to be confused with the largely different Anthology 4 on DVD/VHS. Make sense, fellow Calderstoners? With 13 new tracks, plus some choice (and, ahem, choice-adjacent) cuts from the recent deluxe Beatles reissues, there is much genuine Beatle joy to be be found on Anthology 4. A few tracks are revelatory! A few are kick ass! A few are fine! And a few too many, you can #FileUnderANap. Tony and T.J. look at the highs and lows, both musical and bourbon-influenced, of the most recent entry into The Beatles vast compilation canon. On this aural journey (#OhSherry #BuzzerSFX #ThatsSoloStevePerry), Tony, T.J., and P3Z-Nutz ask and answer the questions literally millions of podcast listeners are begging us to answer, which may-or-may-not-include: 🕎 Even T.J. wouldn't be so crazy as to spend $17 + $10 shipping to order the new/weird mixes of "Free As A Bird" & "Real Love" on exclusive "milky-white" vinyl 45 from the Beatles online store, right? And if he did, he wouldn't be super excited about it arriving in the mail any day now, referring to it as an "early self-Hanukkah gift" to help alleviate the guilt of spending even more hard earned money on the exact same maddening Anthology content, right? I SAID, RIGHT, DAMN IT? 📣 Should Tony's mention of Chicago's Drag City Records guarantee the UBP a free vinyl copy of Fred Armisen's "100 Sound Effects" - now available in fine record stores everywhere? And should said free vinyl be sent directly to Meigs Field c/o Producer Casey, via expedited shipping to arrive in time for the holidays? 🚕 (Angry Chicago Guy, he's furious): HOW COME WFLD CHANNEL 32 DON'T SHOW THE BRADY BUNCH WEEKDAYS AT 4:30 NO MORE? AND WHERE'D TAXI GO? AND HOW COME LAUREN JIGGETTS DON'T RETURN NO FAN LETTERS?
